Canva Updates on Teams Pricing: No Changes for Existing Subscribers

Canva has announced that it will no longer be implementing the planned price changes for existing Canva Teams subscribers.

Earlier this year, Canva communicated that it would discontinue its early pricing model, which allowed up to five team members at no extra cost.

The company initially planned to transition users to standard pricing, reflecting the expanded features and value of Canva over the past four years.

However, in response to feedback, Canva has decided to maintain the current pricing for existing subscribers. Users do not need to take any action, as the original pricing structure will remain in place.

How to Revert Recent Changes

For users who made adjustments to their subscriptions following the previous pricing notifications, Canva offers several options to revert to their previous setup:

Undo a Cancellation : If you’ve requested to cancel your subscription but it’s still active, you can revert the cancellation by visiting the Billing & plans page in your settings and selecting Stay on Canva Teams .

: If you’ve requested to cancel your subscription but it’s still active, you can revert the cancellation by visiting the page in your settings and selecting . Re-Add Members : To re-add team members you’ve previously removed, follow the instructions under Add or remove people in a team or class .

: To re-add team members you’ve previously removed, follow the instructions under . Resubscribe to Canva Teams : If your subscription has ended due to cancellation, you can contact Canva’s support team to reinstate your previous pricing.

: If your subscription has ended due to cancellation, you can contact Canva’s support team to reinstate your previous pricing. Switch Back from Canva Pro : If you’ve switched to Canva Pro and want to return to Canva Teams, reach out to the Canva support team.

: If you’ve switched to Canva Pro and want to return to Canva Teams, reach out to the Canva support team. Revert Billing Interval: Users can change their billing interval (monthly or yearly) by following the instructions under Change a Canva Pro or Canva Teams plan.

For those who have already transitioned to the standard pricing and need help going back to their original pricing, Canva encourages reaching out to their support team for assistance.

Switching to Standard Pricing

Users who prefer to switch to the standard pricing for Canva Teams can do so by canceling their current subscription and then resubscribing. However, Canva emphasizes that once users make the switch to standard pricing, they will not be able to revert to their previous pricing.

For more information or assistance, users are encouraged to visit their Billing & plans page or contact Canva’s support team.