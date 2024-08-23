Canva Raises Price on Teams Subscription

Canva is raising the price of its Teams subscription plan.

In an email sent to current subscribers, the company says the price of Canva Teams is going up to $10 per month per person for a minimum of 3 people.

For many existing customers with just two members on their Teams subscription, Canva says it offering a $20 per month price.

“As visual communication has grown more important, we’ve been investing in more amazing features to add value and help you achieve your goals. This change helps us continue building awesome products like our Visual Suite, Magic Studio, Brand Tools, and other highly requested features,” Canva says in its email.

Canva Teams allows users to collaborate on projects and offers 1TB of cloud storage.