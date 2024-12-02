Canva and ShotDeck Partner to Bring Cinematic Image Library to Creators

Canva has announced a new integration with ShotDeck, offering users access to the world’s largest library of cinematic images directly within Canva’s platform. The integration, launched at AFI FEST, provides over 1.5 million high-quality images, aiming to streamline the process of creating pitch decks, lookbooks, and presentations for filmmakers, designers, and other creatives.

A Streamlined Workflow for Visual Storytelling

ShotDeck, developed by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Lawrence Sher, ASC, was originally designed to assist filmmakers in finding specific shots for their projects. It has since evolved into a widely used resource for creative professionals, offering categorized filters that allow users to search by parameters such as frame size, lighting type, and composition.

With the new integration, Canva users can now search for and import images from ShotDeck directly within the Canva editor. Pre-organized folders, or “Decks,” from ShotDeck can also be seamlessly dragged into Canva, allowing users to incorporate visual references into their designs without switching between platforms.

Launch Event Highlights Capabilities

The integration was introduced at AFI FEST, where Lawrence Sher demonstrated its potential to over 250 entertainment professionals. During the workshop, attendees were shown how ShotDeck’s image library can be used to enhance pitch materials by providing precise visual references.

Targeting Efficiency and Accessibility

The integration aims to improve efficiency for creatives by reducing the time spent sourcing and organizing images. Canva’s built-in tools, such as templates and design elements, further support the creation of professional-quality materials.

While the integration primarily targets filmmakers and designers, it also has potential applications for students and others involved in visual storytelling.

Broadening Access to Cinematic Resources

By combining Canva’s user-friendly design platform with ShotDeck’s cinematic reference library, the partnership offers tools to simplify complex visual projects. The ShotDeck x Canva integration is available now, with both companies positioning the collaboration as a way to make high-quality visual storytelling tools more accessible to a wider audience.