Carpenter Tools – Your List for Starting a Business

Maybe your latest woodworking project has got you thinking about starting a business. Becoming a carpenter is a rewarding and creative career. Remember, there’s a slight difference between woodworking and carpentry. The first is considered more artistic. Think of designing a clock or table.
Carpentry is more functional, such as framing houses and building cabinets that are square. You’ll need math skills, physical strength, and dexterity. Those are just a few of the skills carpentry demands.
Plus, you’ll need to read this blog and put together a pouch and van full of the following tools for carpenters.
The Art of Buying Essential Tools
A carpenter utilizes the same carpenter tools as someone specializing in woodwork. Both must make a series of decisions prior to purchasing each tool. It’s important to remember that there are distinctions between their respective roles.
Know What You Need
There are tons of carpenter tools on the market. But don’t waste your money on tools you only use once in a while. Remember the old adage, quality over quantity. That means you should look for forged steel from head to toe when you’re buying a hammer.
Back Things Up
Carpenter needs to produce to make money. Any tool you buy should keep going so you’ll need to have a backup. Like long-lasting lithium batteries. You’ll need two.
Protect Yourself.
Safety equipment isn’t an option or an extra. Hearing protectors and face shields are important. Tools like nail guns need to be respected. And even metal chisels have sharp edges or mushroomed heads. Here’s some advice on tool safety from the military.
You Don’t Need Everything At Once
Buy the tools as you need them. There are a few that are must-haves like circular saws. Check the tool list below for what you need to get started.
You Don’t Need To Spend a Bundle
An expensive tool costs more, but you might not need the very best hammer to drive nails at first. You need to keep it green, though. That means researching any environmental impact of things like power tools.
Essential Carpentry Tools for Starting Out
You’ll have a lot to consider when you start a business as a carpenter. You’ll need to find your target market and get some financing. A business plan helps. And, of course, you can use this complete list of essential carpentry tools to set things up.
Remember, small details matter. Practice driving in nails with a square hit.
Power Tools
There are many power tools to choose from. Remember, there’s a difference between woodworking tools and the ones for a carpenter. Here’s a list of power tools
1. Band saw
2. Thickness planer
3. Cordless power tool set
These make things easier in any woodworking shop. However, some tools can be corded for extra power. Like a table saw.
4. Lathe
If you’re cutting wood pieces in straight lines you don’t need this tool. It’s a woodworking tool that can also be used by a carpenter to cut holes, threads, and other designs.
5. Radial arm saw
6. Circular saw with a circular saw blade
This is a must-have for professional projects. But it’s also a great handyman tool. This is the one you buy for any woodworking project where you need to make straight cuts. A real workhorse for a carpenter starting out. Here’s a list of the top ones that cut metal.
7. Universal machine
8. Table saw
9. Biscuit joiner
10. Sander
11. Router
13. Jigsaw
Cutting boards are easier when the blade is squared up. It should be perfectly perpendicular to the base. Toss bent ones that aren’t square.
This tool is ideal for making quick, straight cuts. It offers greater precision compared to hand tools and is excellent for tasks that require repetition.
15. Power drill and drill bits
16. Nail gun
Safety is crucial. Always avoid pointing nail guns at people or animals. Additionally, it’s important to disconnect the tool from the power supply before attempting to clear a jam.
17. Miter saw, and Compound miter saw
18. Air compressor
20. Reciprocating Saw
21. Angle Grinder
Hand Tools
Carpentry hand tools are also important. These are a necessary part of the job for a carpenter who is working with wood.
Here’s a list of some of these tools.
22. Clamps
23. Claw hammer
This is an essential tool. When driving a nail, the head of the hammer must be parallel to the top of the nail. A metal head is durable. Ensure your safety by striking directly on target.
24. Tape measure
25. Wood hand plane
26. Sledgehammer
27. Chisel set
28. Sharpening stone
29. Combination square
30. Layout square
31. Speed square
32. Double square
33. Framing square
34. Block plane
This is a good tool for trimming sharper edges on wood. They also work well when you are fine-tuning trim joints. Great for smoothing edges before you install door hinges.
35. Pry bar
36. Utility knife
37. Laser Measure
38. Caliper
39. Ruler
40. Level
Accessories
Carpenters require accessories to complement their woodworking tools. Whether you’re considering DIY projects or not, it’s essential to have electrical cords in various sizes and at least one square. Here are additional suggestions.
41. Miter box
42. Carpenter’s pencil
43. Extension cords for corded tools
44. Extra batteries & charger for cordless tools
45. Nail set
46. Tool Belts
47. Tool Boxes
48. Blind Hole Drilling Bits.
For deep holes.
49. Positioning Squares
50. A Hole Punch Set
51. A Tool Crate
Carpenter Tools Storage & Organization
When working on a site, it’s important to keep your materials and tools organized. This principle also applies to storing items in your shop.
52. Workbench
53. Black Pegboard
54. Tote Bins
55. Welded Storage Cabinets
56. Shelf Bins
57. Storage Bags
Safety Equipment
Any carpenter should prioritize safety. Choose hammers and other woodworking tools that feature a rubberized grip. Additionally, take a look at the items listed below.
58. Safety gloves
59. Safety glasses
60. Reflective Safety Vest
61. Hearing Protection
62. A Plastic Face Shield
Nice to Have
More tools are great as you get bigger with your handyman business. Here are some cutting-edge specialty items and other things that are nice to have. But you won’t need them when buying nails and a square on that first visit to a hardware store.
63. Professional Wood Chisel Sets
64. Carpentry Software
Find one that can estimate job costs.
65. A Steel Handle Planer
66. A Stainless Steel Protractor
67. A Wood Plug Cutter Set
68. A Wood Router
Which Basic Tools are Used Most by Carpenters?
A carpenter has access to a variety of tools. When working with wood, certain tools are more commonly used than others. For instance, a bench, bubble levels, and a chisel are essential for ensuring that your work is both professional and precise.
Other must-haves for woodworking are a good utility knife, claw hammer, and tape measure.
What is a Carpenter’s Most Important Tool
They are essential for this craft. And then there’s the one carpenter tool most of these people put at the top of the list.
The hammer is number one. Metal handles are considered the best.
A good combination square is high on the list. Here’s a list of the best combination ones to choose from. This will even tell you what kind of square to choose.
About Safety Guidelines
Steve Ramsey’s “Woodworking for Mere Mortals“ is an excellent resource. There are tips on setting up a shop and basic tool safety. He has years of experience and knowledge working with wood. Sign up for a course on the right web page.
Here’s a list of additional safety certifications for woodworking that will enhance safety when using tools such as chisels and a square.
Final Thoughts
Getting the job done right means having the proper tool and the knowledge on using them. This blog should give you a starter list for your carpenter’s business.
