Cash App Begins Rollout of Afterpay’s Pay Over Time Services to Millions of Users

Cash App has announced it is beginning the rollout of Afterpay’s pay over time offerings to eligible customers across the U.S., bringing the popular Pay-in-4 product to hundreds of thousands of merchant partners starting this week. The integration marks a major step in unifying the two leading fintech brands under a new identity: Cash App Afterpay.

According to the announcement, customers shopping online at participating merchants can now select $Afterpay at checkout to split purchases into installments. Eligible Cash App customers new to Afterpay will be able to begin using the pay over time service immediately through merchant websites, while existing Afterpay users will continue to access their accounts with the same seamless experience and updated branding.

“The scale of Cash App’s 57 million monthly actives means our merchant partners benefit from a larger network of customers, and eligible customers gain greater access to simple, fair, and accessible payment options outside of traditional systems,” said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales at Block and Co-founder of Afterpay. “We believe that Cash App Afterpay will not only be an accelerant to Cash App growth, but also an accelerant in the growing preference towards BNPL options in the United States.”

Cash App customers will also be able to manage their Pay Over Time purchases through the Cash App applet, integrating transactions made with Afterpay directly into the app’s interface. The company expects to introduce the Pay Monthly offering in the coming months.

The new Cash App Afterpay brand includes an updated checkout logo and reflects the growing synergy between the two platforms. According to the release, Cash App was recently ranked among the top five most authentic brands to Gen Z, a key demographic, while Afterpay was rated the most trusted buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider in comparison to competitors.

As Afterpay’s Pay Over Time products become increasingly accessible within the Cash App ecosystem, merchants offering these services can now connect with Cash App’s 57 million monthly active users.

This strategic move aims to expand BNPL access to a broader audience by leveraging the combined reach and reputation of the two brands, now united under the Cash App Afterpay name.