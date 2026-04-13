Chase Launches Workshops to Combat Rising AI-Driven Scams

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, often using advanced technology to make fraudulent communications seem eerily authentic. In light of these evolving threats, JPMorgan Chase is stepping up its efforts to equip consumers—especially small business owners—with the knowledge they need to dodge scams. As the bank gears up for Financial Literacy Month, the upcoming series of educational workshops aims to combat these risks head-on, providing vital insights and skills to protect financial assets.

During the week of April 13-17, Chase will partner with local community organizations, law enforcement, and AI experts to host workshops across seven cities, including Bakersfield, Boston, and Detroit. These sessions, which form part of Chase’s commitment to financial education, will tackle a range of prevalent scams, including impersonation schemes, romance scams, and social media cons that are increasingly using AI to manipulate victims emotionally.

Darius Kingsley, Head of Consumer Fraud and Scam Prevention at Chase, emphasizes the urgency of this initiative. “Scammers are constantly refining how they target consumers, leveraging AI to make their calls and messages sound real, urgent, and personal,” he noted. Kingsley highlights that while tactics may vary, they often hinge on pressure tactics, impersonation, and emotional manipulation, making education an essential line of defense.

For small business owners, the implications of these scams can be dire. A single fraudulent transaction not only leads to financial loss but can also damage a company’s reputation and consumer trust. Therefore, understanding how to identify and respond to these threats is crucial for safeguarding a business’s financial future. The workshops aim to offer attendees practical tools to discern red flags, verify suspicious communications, and safeguard sensitive information.

Chase hosts over 1,000 fraud and scam workshops annually, and the timing of these events couldn’t be better. With a rising tide of scams targeting both consumers and businesses, participants will learn how to navigate this treacherous landscape. Key topics will include recognizing the psychological principles attackers employ and actionable steps to secure personal and business information.

The workshops also present a valuable opportunity for small business owners to network with peers and experts in their communities. Participants can share experiences and strategies for combating scams, creating a collective defense that strengthens local business ecosystems. By equipping themselves with knowledge, small business owners can foster a more resilient community.

However, it’s important to consider potential challenges. While workshops provide a wealth of information, the fast-paced and ever-changing nature of scams can make it difficult for attendees to keep up. Scammers are quick to adapt, often staying several steps ahead of legal and organizational efforts to curb their activities. The key takeaway for small business owners is to not solely rely on these workshops but to implement ongoing training and education within their teams.

The events will be held in various formats to accommodate different preferences, including in-person and hybrid sessions. Locations include Bakersfield, CA; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; Louisville, KY; Miami, FL; Philadelphia, PA; and Phoenix, AZ. Interested participants can find additional details and RSVP options on Chase’s event pages.

As scammers continue to exploit technology, it becomes increasingly imperative for small business owners to arm themselves with knowledge. Workshops like those offered by Chase are steps toward a more informed and safer financial environment. By participating, businesses can not only protect themselves from fraud but also contribute to the broader fight against scams in their communities.

For further details and to explore additional scam prevention resources, visit Chase’s dedicated webpage at Chase.com/Security. With proper education and vigilance, small business owners can help shield their enterprises from the ever-evolving threat of financial scams.

For the original press release, visit Chase.