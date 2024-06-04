ChatGPT Down for Many Users Tuesday

Published: Jun 4, 2024 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

Many ChatGPT users are frustrated Tuesday morning by what appears to be a major outage.

According to an OpenAI status page, issues with ChatGPT have been happening for the last two days. But outages seem to be more widespread on Tuesday morning. You can check the status here.

As of 11:30 a.m. (Eastern US), we were unable to access ChatGPT. Logging in to site only shows a mostly blank screen with no ability to interact with the chat feature and no past chat threads are available.

A message on the OpenAI status page reads, “ChatGPT is unavailable for some users. We are currently investigating this issue.”

Regular users of the service are taking to social media Tuesday morning to express their frustration. And it appears from the reactions that people have come to rely on the tool for many of their regular daily tasks.

Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years. A professional journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional media and online media, he attended Waynesburg University and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has held roles of reporter, editor and publisher, having founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press.

