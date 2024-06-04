ChatGPT Down for Many Users Tuesday

Many ChatGPT users are frustrated Tuesday morning by what appears to be a major outage.

According to an OpenAI status page, issues with ChatGPT have been happening for the last two days. But outages seem to be more widespread on Tuesday morning. You can check the status here.

As of 11:30 a.m. (Eastern US), we were unable to access ChatGPT. Logging in to site only shows a mostly blank screen with no ability to interact with the chat feature and no past chat threads are available.

A message on the OpenAI status page reads, “ChatGPT is unavailable for some users. We are currently investigating this issue.”

Regular users of the service are taking to social media Tuesday morning to express their frustration. And it appears from the reactions that people have come to rely on the tool for many of their regular daily tasks.

Whenever ChatGPT is down I become aware of how much I’ve become dependent on it. — Dan Borgia (@dannyborgia) June 4, 2024

So what happens to all the businesses that decided to run their entire business on chatgpt when chat gpt is down for half a day? ? — TheRealBillyBlanks (@moneyMakinTeeee) June 4, 2024