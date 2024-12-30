OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pro for Advanced AI Capabilities

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Pro, a new subscription plan designed to provide researchers, engineers, and other professionals with enhanced access to its most advanced AI models. Priced at $200 per month, ChatGPT Pro aims to cater to users tackling complex, high-stakes problems across various fields.

The ChatGPT Pro plan includes access to OpenAI’s most sophisticated models and tools, including:

OpenAI o1 : The company’s smartest model to date.

: The company’s smartest model to date. o1-mini and GPT-4o : Additional high-performance models.

and : Additional high-performance models. Advanced Voice : Cutting-edge voice capabilities.

: Cutting-edge voice capabilities. o1 Pro Mode: A compute-intensive version of OpenAI o1, designed to provide more accurate and comprehensive responses for complex problems.

OpenAI has announced plans to expand the functionality of this plan in the future, incorporating additional productivity features that leverage its compute-intensive technology.

A standout feature of ChatGPT Pro is o1 Pro Mode, which delivers improved reliability and accuracy for the most challenging questions. According to evaluations conducted by external testers, o1 Pro Mode excels in areas such as data science, programming, and case law analysis, outperforming its predecessors in key benchmarks:

Competition Math (AIME 2024) : Achieving 80% reliability on strict evaluations, compared to 67% for o1 and 37% for o1-preview.

: Achieving 80% reliability on strict evaluations, compared to 67% for o1 and 37% for o1-preview. Competition Code (Codeforces) : Scoring in the 75th percentile, up from 64% for o1 and 26% for o1-preview.

: Scoring in the 75th percentile, up from 64% for o1 and 26% for o1-preview. PhD-Level Science Questions (GPQA Diamond): Reaching 74% accuracy under strict conditions, compared to 67% for o1 and 58% for o1-preview.

This improved reliability is tested using a stringent “4/4 reliability” metric, where a model must answer correctly in four out of four attempts to be considered successful.

ChatGPT Pro is tailored for users who depend on advanced AI capabilities in their daily work. The plan’s enhanced models are designed to support professionals in areas requiring precision and depth, such as:

Solving advanced mathematical problems.

Writing and debugging complex code.

Analyzing intricate scientific and legal queries.

Users can activate o1 Pro Mode through the model picker. While responses may take longer due to the additional compute resources required, the interface provides a progress bar and notifications for seamless multitasking.