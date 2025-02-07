Growing cherry tomato seeds can be a lucrative venture when managed properly. Cherry tomato plants yield substantial amounts of fruit annually and are available in various types, including black cherry tomatoes, sungold cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, and more.

Cherry tomatoes are extremely popular. Their compact size enables them to be packed with flavor, and with their many varieties, they can add a beautiful pop of color to salads and other dishes. Not to mention their health benefits. Cherry tomatoes contain vitamin C, potassium, and lycopene – even more than their larger counterparts. They are also lower in calories and carbohydrates.

Cherry tomato plants need plenty of sunlight and warm temperatures to grow well. A location that gets at least 6-8 hours of sunlight per day and is protected from wind is ideal. They also require rich, well-draining soil. This may be why many people grow cherry tomatoes in greenhouses. Regardless of where you plan to grow them, your cherry tomato plants can yield lots of delicious fruit as long as they are properly cared for.

There are many different varieties of cherry tomatoes, as previously mentioned, and some may yield greater profits than others. It is essential to conduct research to identify which varieties are favored in your market.

The demand for cherry tomatoes has been increasing, so if you’ve been considering growing them, it’s an excellent opportunity to begin. Provided you have a suitable growing environment, you can start making a profit with cherry tomatoes. For more profitable crop ideas, check out our article Most Profitable Crops For Small Farms.

Cherry Tomato Seeds to Grow and Sell for Big Profits

With so many varieties, finding the right cherry tomato seeds can be challenging and confusing. We’ve tried to take some of the guesswork out of the picture for you by compiling a list of some of the best cherry tomato seed options we found online. We have both heirloom and hybrid seeds on our list and as many varieties as we could find. Check out our seed options and get started growing cherry tomatoes!

Supersweet 100 Hybrid Cherry Tomato Seeds

Supersweet 100 tomatoes are a favorite among tomato lovers. They are uniformly shaped and grow in long clusters. These hybrid seeds are non-GMO and come in packs of 10, 100, and 1000.

Organic Rainbow Mix Cherry Tomato Seeds

These heirloom rainbow cherry tomato seeds produce different colored cherry tomatoes, typically including red, yellow, orange, green, white, and black. The seeds are available in both small and large quantities, with about 10,000 seeds per oz.

Black Cherry Tomato Seeds

Available in 1/4 oz., 1 oz., and 4 oz. packs, these black cherry tomato seeds are heirloom, organic, and non-GMO. They grow on a large vine and make great snacks.

Hybrid Sungold Cherry Tomato Seeds

Sungold cherry tomatoes are sweet to eat and beautiful to look at, thanks to their striking orange color. These hybrid, high-germination seeds produce clusters of 1″ golden cherry tomatoes. Choose from packs of 10, 100, 1000 or 5000.

Porter Heirloom Cherry Tomato Seeds

You will receive 12 seeds in each pack of Porter cherry tomato seeds. Originating in Texas, Porter tomatoes are known for their high yield and delicious flavor.

Organic Yellow Pear Cherry Tomato Seeds

These uniquely-shaped, vibrant yellow tomatoes are perfect for enhancing the color of salads. You can select from four different pack sizes.

Sugary Hybrid Tomato Seeds

These grape-shaped tomatoes are some of the sweetest available! You can purchase packs of 10, 100, or 1000 of these non-GMO cherry tomato seeds.

