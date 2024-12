Christmas Ornaments to Make and Sell for Profit

Looking for christmas ornaments to make and sell? The holiday season is approaching, and consumers around the world will start seeing holiday decor for sale at both physical and online retailers. Homemade ornaments remain in particular demand as shoppers seek unique adornments for every Christmas tree. This trend creates opportunities for crafty entrepreneurs who can make their own ornaments to sell for a profit.

Why Should You Sell Handmade Christmas Ornaments?

There are plenty of compelling reasons why you should sell Christmas ornaments at a local craft store or online marketplace. Selling handmade holiday decorations can become a lucrative small business, and the opportunity can provide crafty entrepreneurs with a variety of benefits, including:

Enjoy a hobby – If you love making crafts, you can turn your hobby into a thriving small business when you make and sell Christmas ornaments.

– If you love making crafts, you can turn your hobby into a thriving small business when you make and sell Christmas ornaments. Learn new skills – You don’t need to be an expert craftsperson to create and sell Christmas ornaments. There are numerous online tutorials available that can help you learn this new skill.

– You don’t need to be an expert craftsperson to create and sell Christmas ornaments. There are numerous online tutorials available that can help you learn this new skill. Work from home – Entrepreneurs who make and sell Christmas ornaments can pride themselves in starting their own home-based businesses.

– Entrepreneurs who make and sell Christmas ornaments can pride themselves in starting their own home-based businesses. Earn extra cash – A small business in which you make and sell Christmas ornaments is a great way to earn extra money from a side gig, and you could even expand it to a full-time way to earn cash.

– A small business in which you make and sell Christmas ornaments is a great way to earn extra money from a side gig, and you could even expand it to a full-time way to earn cash. Support a cause – Some entrepreneurs will use their small business making and selling Christmas ornaments as a way to support a cause by allocating a portion of their profits to a charitable organization.

Where Can You Sell DIY Christmas Ornaments?

Whether you make complex creations or easy Christmas ornaments, you can choose from a variety of places to sell handmade ornaments. Christmas ornaments and other Christmas crafts are hot commodities among consumers, especially during the holiday season.

Unsure where to market the Christmas ornament crafts that you make and sell? Consider the following opportunities to sell your DIY Christmas ornaments:

Holiday craft fairs

Local craft stores

Etsy

eBay

Facebook Marketplace

Amazon Handmade

Top Ideas for DIY Ornaments to Sell

Need some ideas for Christmas ornaments to make and sell? Check out some of these adorable ornaments that will help your customers make cherished holiday memories.

Decorated Clear Glass Ornaments

You can find clear glass ornaments to make into decorative holiday decor at practically any craft store. Just add outer decoration like glitter or paint or fill the empty globe with paper, beads or other holiday-themed items, you can create unique and pretty ornaments that are sure to be top sellers.

Salt Dough Ornaments

Salt dough ornaments are a popular choice for entrepreneurs who want to make and sell Christmas ornaments.

These versatile crafts can be formed into nearly any cookie-cutter shape of Christmas ornament, and the recipe for salt dough couldn’t be easier to make with just flour, salt and water. The craft is such a simple one, it’s even a fun way to get kids involved.

Hand-painted Christmas Ornaments

Hand-painted crafts consistently rank among the top sellers and represent one of the best concepts for a DIY Christmas ornament business, particularly when crafted by a skilled artist.

Not the easiest of homemade Christmas ornaments to make and sell, just start with any plain ball ornament or another shape and add your own personal touch by painting unique designs.

Photo Frame Ornaments

Want to make and sell a Christmas ornament that customers will love to hang on their trees? Photo frame ornaments are a popular option for people to display their Christmas memories.

While some photo ornaments are made from frame kits, meaningful keepsake ornaments can be made from all sorts of materials and in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Cinnamon Sticks Bundle Ornaments

Another creative DIY Christmas ornament is made with materials as basic as a cinnamon stick. Just bundle a few cinnamon stick cuttings and tie them together with some twine or ribbon or even embroidery floss. They’ll not only look adorable hanging on a Christmas tree, but they’ll smell great, too!

Christmas Bell Ornaments

Start with jingle bells you can buy at a craft store. You can leave them their original color or paint a few with white acrylic paint. Then, just enjoy making ornaments with them by tying a ribbon loop to each bell. The ornament will be ready to hang from a Christmas tree.

Plastic Spoon Christmas Tree

You can create Christmas ornaments to make and sell with items as simple as plastic spoons. To make plastic spoon Christmas trees, start with a paper mache Christmas tree form you can find at a craft store.

Cut the tops off several inexpensive plastic spoons, paint them, and then use these tops to form lovely branches for your handmade Christmas tree.

Holiday Season Signs

Rustic wooden signs with holiday messages are sure to be a top seller for small businesses that make and sell Christmas ornaments.

You can purchase blank wood signs for decorating at a craft store, but a more affordable option is to use a wood slice, pallet wood, or leftover timber offcuts. Craft enthusiasts can choose to paint the wooden signs, while skilled entrepreneurs might opt for a woodburning kit to etch their designs.

More Ideas for Christmas Ornaments to Make and Sell

With simple materials like a hot glue gun, mason jars, and even a foam ball, you can make beautiful Christmas ornaments to sell. Whether you present your wares at a local craft store or a holiday craft fair in an online marketplace, you can find plenty of great ideas for Christmas ornaments to make and sell.

Christmas Candle Holders

Holiday shoppers love festive candles that fill their homes with light and heartwarming aromas, but every Christmas candle needs a beautiful candle holder. You can purchase plain candle holders online or at local craft stores, and you can paint them with beautiful holiday-themed colors and designs. Finish your craftwork by tying a brightly-colored ribbon around your creation.

Jingle Bell Candy Cane Ornaments

Combine two cherished Christmas symbols—candy canes and jingle bells—to craft a distinctive holiday ornament that customers will adore. Simply use red and white jingle bells (or paint the gold and silver ones), then thread them onto a wire. After shaping the wire into a cane, tie a red and white ribbon at the top to hang the jingle bell candy cane ornaments.

Christmas Wooden Ornament

Holiday shoppers planning a natural- or woodland-themed Christmas tree will love buying handmade wooden ornaments. Start with some wooden balls and drill holes through their centers. Just paint holiday designs and tie embroidery thread to hang your unique Christmas decorations.

Holiday Yule Logs

Christmas ornaments to make and sell aren’t the only popular holiday decorations during the festive season. Traditional home decor items, such as holiday yule logs, can also serve as excellent crafts for a successful small business. You simply need some leftover wood scraps, pine cones, ivy, and other natural materials linked to Christmas.

Snow Globe Picture Christmas Ornament

Entrepreneurs hoping to sell unique handmade Christmas crafts can create snow globe photo Christmas ornaments. Start with a clear glass or clear plastic ornament and fill it with fake snow. You might also add other holiday-themed adornments like miniature reindeer. Customers can then insert copies of their favorite holiday photos.

Wooden Snowmen Holiday Decor

Wooden snowmen remain some of the favorite Christmas ornaments to make and sell. Just cut snowman shapes from scraps of wood and paint them white. Then decorate them with a hat, scarf, eyes, and, of course, a carrot nose. You can even add arms from brown pipe cleaners.

Santa Pom Pom Ornaments

Looking to create unique Santa Christmas ornaments to make and sell? Use a bag of pom poms to craft Santa ornaments by attaching a felt red hat, some tiny spectacles, and a red nose. These charming ornaments are sure to be popular during the holiday season.

Sugar Cookie Ornaments

Another popular DIY Christmas decoration that’s a hit with the kids is sugar cookie ornaments, which are fun to make and sell for the holidays. Using cookie cutters, shape these delicious handmade ornaments into Christmas trees, stars, candy canes, and other common holiday shapes. Don’t forget to ice them with red and green frosting!

Rustic Pine Cone Ornaments

Pine cones are nature’s gift to the holiday decorator. Attach a ribbon or a string to the top of the pine cone, and then add some glitter or white paint to mimic snow for a rustic touch. You can also tuck in a few artificial berries or small decorations for added flair.

Sequin Ball Ornaments

Sequins add a touch of sparkle to any tree. Starting with a foam or plastic ornament base, glue sequins all over until it’s fully covered. Mix and match colors or go with a monochromatic scheme, the end result is always dazzling.

Twine and Bead Ornaments

Wrap twine or hemp string around a foam or plastic ball, securing it with glue as you go. Intersperse with colorful beads or even bells. These rustic yet elegant ornaments can be a chic addition to any tree.

Burlap Ribbon Ornaments

Burlap brings a country feel to Christmas decorations. Create ornaments by wrapping or folding burlap ribbon into desired shapes like stars, trees, or simple loops. Embellish with buttons, lace or twine for added charm.

Felt Animal Ornaments

Using patterns or freehand designs, cut out festive animals from felt—think reindeer, bears, or birds. Add little details like eyes, beaks, or antlers using contrasting felt or embroidery thread.

Vintage Button Ornaments

Got a stash of old buttons? String them together into shapes or simply stack them to create beautiful, vintage-inspired ornaments. The varied colors and textures of the buttons can create a nostalgic feel.

Crochet Star Ornaments

For those skilled with a crochet hook, simple star patterns can make for delicate and beautiful tree ornaments. Choose festive colors or go with a more neutral palette for versatility.

Fabric Scraps Ornaments

If you have leftover fabric scraps, especially those with festive patterns, turn them into ornaments. Wrap them around foam or plastic bases, or sew them into small pouches filled with lavender for a scented treat.

Paper Quilling Ornaments

Using the art of paper quilling, create intricate and detailed ornaments. From snowflakes to angels, the possibilities are endless and always result in a delicate masterpiece.

Origami Ornaments

Origami offers endless opportunities. From stars to birds to little boxes, use festive paper to fold your way into beautiful ornaments that are sure to captivate customers.

Mini Knitted Christmas Sweaters

Knit tiny Christmas sweaters and decorate them with festive designs. These can be displayed on the tree or used as distinctive gift tags.

Holiday Themed Mason Jar Lids

Decorate mason jar lids with holiday scenes using paint, fabric, or paper cutouts. Attach a ribbon loop for easy hanging.

Beaded Snowflake Ornaments

Create intricate snowflakes using wire and beads. These elegant ornaments reflect light beautifully and add a touch of sparkle to any tree.

Clay Cookie Ornaments

Use oven-bake clay to make cookie-shaped ornaments. Paint them to look like gingerbread cookies with icing for a charming, long-lasting decoration.

Wood Slice Animal Ornaments

Paint or wood-burn animal silhouettes onto wood slices. Popular choices include reindeer, bears, or birds, perfect for a rustic-themed tree.

Felt Christmas Light Ornaments

Cut out light bulb shapes from vibrant felt and string them together. These adorable, unbreakable Christmas ornaments to make and sell are perfect for families with young children or pets.

Miniature Knit Stocking Ornaments

Knit or crochet tiny stockings and adorn them with small bells or pom-poms. These can hold small gifts or candy for an extra surprise.

Stitched Cardboard Ornaments

Cut out shapes from sturdy cardboard and use a needle and thread to create embroidered designs. These can be simple or intricate, depending on your skill level.

Chalkboard Ornaments

Paint wooden shapes or slices with chalkboard paint. Customers can write their own messages or countdown days until Christmas.

Holiday-Themed Suncatchers

Use transparent plastic or glass to create suncatchers with holiday designs. These can be hung in windows to catch the winter light.

Recycled CD Ornaments

Utilize old CDs by cutting them into shapes and decorating them to reflect light beautifully. These are perfect for eco-conscious customers.

Tea Light Snowman Ornaments

Stack white-painted tea lights to create a snowman figure. Add a felt hat and scarf for a cute and easy-to-make ornament.

Mini Wreath Ornaments

Create small wreaths using green pipe cleaners, adding miniature bows and berries. These can also double as festive napkin rings.

Paper Mache Santa Ornaments

Create Santa figures using paper mache techniques. Paint and decorate them with fabric for a handcrafted, vintage feel.

Christmas Ornaments to Make and Sell Summary

What Christmas Crafts Sell the Best?

Consumers are eager to embrace the holiday spirit and enjoy buying handmade gifts for their friends and family. Among Etsy’s top-selling items, the most popular Christmas crafts include personalized jewelry, wooden puzzles, and personalized handmade ornaments. Additionally, there is a strong interest in making and selling Christmas ornaments.

How Do You Make Easy Christmas Ornaments?

Hoping to make easy DIY Christmas ornaments? Start by browsing ideas for Christmas ornaments to make and sell, and choose a project with basic instructions and materials you can easily obtain or even give new life to household items. With instructions in hand, you easily can make simple Christmas ornaments that customers will want to buy.

Do Christmas Ornaments Sell Well on Etsy?

While the holidays are the peak shopping season for holiday decorations, customers also purchase Christmas ornaments from Etsy all year long. Ety’s top-selling ornaments are highly rated by customers, and some Etsy shops that sell ornaments and other holiday season decor have become successful small businesses.