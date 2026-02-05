Cisco Launches 360 Partner Program to Enhance Collaboration in AI Era

Cisco has launched the Cisco 360 Partner Program, a comprehensive initiative that aims to empower small businesses, consultants, resellers, and managed services providers in navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape. This program promises to reinforce how small businesses partner with Cisco, equipping them with tools and designations to help meet the demands of an increasingly digital market.

The new program is particularly relevant as it addresses the growing needs for AI-ready data centers, future-proof workplaces, and enhanced digital resilience. Cisco’s emphasis on collaboration signals a shift in how technology partnerships can drive business success, something small business owners should take note of.

One of the standout features of the Cisco 360 Partner Program is its potential to create clearer, more predictable earnings for partners through the Cisco Partner Incentive (CPI). This incentivizes businesses to align their sales and marketing strategies closely with Cisco’s offerings, making it easier for small business owners to plan for growth. Tim Coogan, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Cisco, emphasizes this by stating, “With our partners, we’ve strengthened what is already a world-class ecosystem to deliver even greater value and help our mutual customers connect, protect, and thrive.”

Another key benefit of the program is the introduction of new partner designations, which assist customers in identifying partners with specialized expertise. All participating partners begin as registered Cisco Partners, but additional tiers—like Cisco Portfolio and Cisco Preferred Partners—indicate varying levels of skills and customer engagement. This distinction can help small businesses streamline their search for partners that possess the right capabilities to meet their specific needs.

A significant tool within the program is the new Cisco Partner Locator, which allows businesses to search for qualified partners across a range of areas including Security, Networking, Collaboration, Services, and more. This can be particularly advantageous for small businesses that may not have the internal resources to tackle complex digital transitions alone.

To further enhance partner offerings, Cisco has unveiled several new resources, including rebates and a Partner Value Index that will enable businesses to differentiate their services. With the backdrop of Cisco’s recent AI Readiness Index, which underscores the competitive advantage of being AI-ready, the Cisco 360 Partner Program aims to leverage partnerships to fulfill technology needs effectively.

However, small business owners should be mindful of certain challenges that may arise from adopting new program initiatives. The focus on creating measurable value means businesses must be prepared to adjust their operations to align with Cisco’s evolving framework. The implementation of these changes may require time and investment, which can strain resources for smaller organizations. Additionally, partners will be evaluated based on their expertise and engagement levels, leading to the possibility of increased pressure to continually refine their offerings.

Quotes from industry leaders emphasize the significance of this strategic shift. Elisabeth De Dobbeleer, Senior Vice President at Cisco, remarked, “The Cisco 360 Partner Program was designed with partners to foster collective success, enable differentiation, and help partners scale with confidence.” Meanwhile, Kevin Brown from Insight noted that the program aligns perfectly with their goal of delivering meaningful customer outcomes, reflecting a broader industry sentiment on the program’s potential.

For small business owners considering this transition, the Cisco 360 Partner Program offers a pathway to enhanced collaboration, improved partner identification, and greater earning potential. However, they should also prepare for the new demands that come with these benefits.

As technology continues to evolve, programs like Cisco 360 are essential for businesses looking to stay ahead. By embracing these partnerships, small business owners can better position themselves for success in the competitive landscape of the AI era. For more information about the program, visit Cisco’s newsroom.