Cision Launches AI Visibility Dashboard to Enhance Brand Insight in PR

In today’s digital landscape, understanding how your brand is perceived can make or break your business. With the recent launch of Cision’s AI Visibility Dashboard, small business owners now have a powerful tool at their disposal to manage and enhance their brand presence across popular AI platforms.

Cision, a leader in media intelligence, unveiled this new feature on July 14, 2026. Designed to provide unified insights on how brands appear in AI-generated content, the AI Visibility Dashboard integrates data from high-profile AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude into its existing CisionOne platform. This integration is crucial for small businesses looking to navigate the evolving media landscape where AI-generated answers increasingly influence consumer opinions.

“Understanding how your brand appears in AI-generated answers is no longer optional for modern PR teams. It’s essential,” stated Jim Daxner, Chief Product Officer at Cision. The dashboard not only tracks visibility but also provides essential analytical capabilities that can empower small business owners to make informed decisions about their communications strategies.

The new AI Visibility Dashboard comes packed with several key features that small businesses can put to practical use:

Comprehensive Monitoring: It allows communications teams to track how their brand appears across various AI platforms. By examining competitor visibility, small businesses can adjust their strategies to gain an edge.

It allows communications teams to track how their brand appears across various AI platforms. By examining competitor visibility, small businesses can adjust their strategies to gain an edge. Custom Analytics: Users can set up customizable dashboards to monitor visibility trends over time, benchmarking against competitors to identify strengths and weaknesses.

Users can set up customizable dashboards to monitor visibility trends over time, benchmarking against competitors to identify strengths and weaknesses. Sentiment Analysis: The dashboard offers insights into the sentiment surrounding your brand in AI-generated responses, which can be critical for crisis management or reputation enhancement.

The dashboard offers insights into the sentiment surrounding your brand in AI-generated responses, which can be critical for crisis management or reputation enhancement. Topic Tracking: Small business owners can discover which prompts and topics are propelling their brand’s visibility, enabling targeted marketing strategies.

One of the most appealing aspects of the AI Visibility Dashboard is its ability to consolidate various data points. Unlike standalone tools that may complicate workflows, CisionOne streamlines data from traditional media monitoring, social listening, and media outreach, providing a holistic view of brand reputation.

“PR teams cannot protect or grow brand reputation in a vacuum; they need to see how their earned media efforts are actually feeding the algorithms consumers trust,” explained Amy Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at Cision. This integration can save time and improve the effectiveness of PR strategies, allowing for quicker shifts from data collection to actionable insights.

However, small business owners should also consider the potential challenges of adopting such a tool. The tech-driven nature of the AI Visibility Dashboard may require some learning and adaptation, especially for teams not already well-versed in digital media analytics. Additionally, while the capabilities are extensive, the effectiveness still hinges on how businesses choose to act on the insights provided. Simply having the data is not enough; teams must be prepared to implement changes in their PR strategies based on what the dashboard reveals.

Finally, as businesses increasingly utilize AI in their strategies, being proactive about their visibility in these responses will become critical. With the assistance of Cision’s AI Visibility Dashboard, small businesses can more effectively manage their brand narratives in a fast-paced, ever-changing digital environment.

For more information or to request a demo, interested parties can visit Cision’s website here. With this newly launched tool, Cision is setting the stage for small businesses to not only survive but thrive in an AI-driven market.