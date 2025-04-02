CLEAR Moves Payments and Billing to Stripe to Enhance Customer Experience

Stripe announced a new partnership with CLEAR, the identity verification platform trusted by over 30 million customers, to power its billing and payment infrastructure. As of March 24, 2025, CLEAR has officially migrated its online and in-person payments to Stripe, adopting the platform’s suite of tools including Stripe Billing, Stripe Terminal, and Stripe Radar.

CLEAR, widely recognized for its CLEAR Plus membership that uses biometrics to streamline airport identity verification, has expanded its reach into industries such as healthcare and financial services. Now, with Stripe handling its payment processing, the company aims to provide the same seamless experience for customer transactions.

“Just as CLEAR makes confirming your identity seamless and secure, Stripe is helping us make billing and payments effortless—allowing us to focus on delivering frictionless experiences for our members,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR.

With Stripe Billing, CLEAR now manages millions of customer subscriptions through a flexible and modern billing system. The integration allows for support of digital wallets and multiple payment methods, aiming to increase convenience and improve conversion rates.

CLEAR has also introduced new offerings powered by Stripe. Through the CLEAR app, non-members can purchase a QR code for one-time expedited verification at airport security checkpoints via the new CLEAR Mobile option. Stripe also processes in-app enrollments for CLEAR Plus, further simplifying the sign-up process for new customers.

To support in-person transactions, CLEAR uses Stripe Terminal at its new facial recognition pods installed at airports in November 2024. The use of Stripe Radar helps CLEAR combat fraud and reduce false declines during checkout.

Stripe’s payment tools—such as card account updater and network tokenization—enable CLEAR to maintain consistent revenue flow, reduce churn due to credit card changes, and increase authorization rates.

With this migration, Stripe now powers all payments for CLEAR, offering a comprehensive infrastructure for one-time and recurring transactions. The partnership aims to elevate both the operational efficiency and user experience for CLEAR’s growing customer base.