Coinbase Unveils All-in-One Crypto Platform for Small Businesses

Coinbase announced it will launch Coinbase Business later this year, a new financial platform aimed at helping small and mid-sized businesses adopt crypto for payments, asset management, and financial operations.

The company says Coinbase Business is designed as an all-in-one solution to streamline everything from paying global vendors and employees to earning interest on idle funds and integrating crypto into daily workflows. The service will be available to U.S. businesses through a self-serve, no-fee application, with approvals possible in as little as two days.

“Traditional financial systems create unnecessary friction for small business owners,” said Sid Coelho-Prabhu, head of the product launch. “Whether it’s long settlement cycles, credit card fees, or trouble paying international contractors, these inefficiencies hurt growth. Coinbase Business aims to fix that.”

The new platform combines several key features:

Crypto Payments and Payouts : Coinbase Business enables businesses to accept payments in crypto and use the same platform to pay vendors and contractors, both domestically and internationally. The company says instant settlement, no chargebacks, and API integration with existing financial software will simplify operations.

Asset Management and Trading : Businesses can buy, sell, and hold crypto assets securely within the platform. Coinbase says team-based access controls will be introduced to support collaborative account management without compromising security.

Earn Interest on Idle Funds : Businesses using USD Coin (USDC) in their account can earn up to 4.1% APY, allowing firms to passively grow unused capital while maintaining liquidity.

Accounting Integration : Coinbase is partnering with Cointracker and CryptoTaxCalculator to enable reconciliation with popular platforms like QuickBooks and Xero, helping simplify tax preparation and compliance.

Streamlined Onboarding: The company emphasized an easy sign-up process with no need for sales calls or complex approval steps. Businesses can apply directly online.

Coinbase cited internal research showing that one in five small and medium-sized businesses familiar with stablecoins already use them to streamline operations. With Coinbase Business, the company hopes to accelerate broader crypto adoption by giving businesses the tools to integrate blockchain technology into core workflows.

“Whether you’re a high-growth startup or a family-owned business, Coinbase Business can serve as your financial command center,” the company said in its announcement.

Early access is now open at coinbase.com/business.