How to Write Cold Emails That Get Results

There are few communication methods as widespread as email. More than 4 billion people around the globe use email, and that number continues to grow each year.

It’s only natural that email serves as an effective marketing tool. Not only is it widely used, but it also enables the sender to convey almost any content without needing to interact directly with the recipient. As a result, cold email remains a valuable strategy for brands to connect with their target audiences.

When it comes to cold emailing, however, not just any message will garner replies. Effective cold emails are short, they get to the point, and their messages are intriguing and powerful. For best results, every aspect of a cold email campaign must be carefully planned and executed.

What is Cold Email?

What is a cold email? Like cold calling, cold emailing involves sending an unsolicited email to a person with whom you’ve had no prior relationship. A cold call email is an effective way to start a business relationship for a variety of reasons.

Through a cold email, a sales rep starts an online conversation with a potential client who likely knows very little about the company. Therefore, the content is of the email must not only grab their attention and appeal to the recipients, but it must intrigue and inform them.

Benefits of Cold Emailing

There are good reasons why cold emailing remains such a popular email marketing strategy. When done right, it’s highly effective. Plus, it costs practically nothing, giving any positive results and a worthwhile return on investment. Cold emailing benefits sales and marketing professionals in the following ways:

Cold emails reach people – Many individuals spend a significant amount of time online, frequently checking their inboxes. Cold emails are an effective way to connect with the right person at the optimal time for them to read the message.

– Many individuals spend a significant amount of time online, frequently checking their inboxes. Cold emails are an effective way to connect with the right person at the optimal time for them to read the message. Email can be personalized – People respond to personalized sales strategies. Cold emails are simple to customize, adding the necessary personal touch with very little extra time and effort.

– People respond to personalized sales strategies. Cold emails are simple to customize, adding the necessary personal touch with very little extra time and effort. Emails are informative – Email can be made more informative than a phone call, and it’s a versatile format that can include images, video, presentations and other multimedia content that engages recipients.

– Email can be made more informative than a phone call, and it’s a versatile format that can include images, video, presentations and other multimedia content that engages recipients. Cold emails boost brand awareness – Even cold emails that don’t result in direct sales are effective at increasing recipients’ awareness of a brand. That increased brand awareness takes sales reps one step closer to converting a new customer.

– Even cold emails that don’t result in direct sales are effective at increasing recipients’ awareness of a brand. That increased brand awareness takes sales reps one step closer to converting a new customer. Email campaigns can be tracked and measured – By using cold email software, a sales team can track the success of their email campaigns, using the results to refine their cold emailing strategies.

Benefit Description Reach people effectively Cold emails effectively reach the intended recipients, as many individuals spend a significant amount of time online, checking their inboxes. This ensures that the right person receives the message at the best possible time. Personalization Cold emails allow for easy personalization, enabling sales and marketing professionals to customize each message with a personal touch. This personalization enhances the effectiveness of the sales strategy. Informative content Email provides a versatile format that allows for the inclusion of various multimedia content, such as images, videos, and presentations. This makes cold emails more informative and engaging for the recipients. Brand awareness Cold emails contribute to increasing brand awareness, even if they don't result in immediate sales. By reaching a wider audience, the email campaign exposes more recipients to the brand, bringing them closer to becoming customers. Tracking and measurement Cold email software facilitates the tracking and measurement of email campaigns. Sales teams can analyze the results to refine their cold emailing strategies for improved effectiveness and better outcomes.

Best Cold Email Tips

Hoping to launch a successful cold email campaign? Are you planning the first cold email campaign for your small business, or are you training your sales reps to master the art of cold emailing? The following 15 cold email tips will help you get positive results:

Compose an Engaging Subject Line

A cold email subject line has been called, the key that unlocks the door to your message. It can determine whether a potential customer opens the email and reads the content or sends it straight to the recycle bin.

A simple subject line is essential to an effective cold email campaign, but subject lines must also be intriguing and engaging enough to grab recipients’ attention and make them want to read more.

Reference a Cold Email Template

There’s nothing wrong with referencing a template for guidance when composing your first cold email. Cold email templates are available for a variety of purposes, including sales emails.

The templates will provide all the elements of a successful cold email, and they can be customized for any brand or market. Small business owners and marketing professionals can find a variety of cold email templates online, or they can rely on templates provided by their cold email software of choice.

Personalize the Details

Cold email campaigns can’t be effective if an email recipient sends their messages straight to the spam folder. Even worse, the email could become the victim of recipients’ spam filters. Personalized cold email is key to the success of a campaign.

The email should be crafted to seem like it was written specifically for the recipient. Utilize cold email software to save time by personalizing the details for you according to each potential customer’s data.

Rely on Cold Email Software

Creating a cold email campaign from scratch might seem like a daunting task, but a sales manager or small business owner can save time and effort by relying on a variety of cold email software tools.

Software helps facilitate cold email outreach by providing templates, tracking results and automating much of the emailing process, including personalization and sending follow up emails.

Develop a Cold Email Strategy

A well-defined cold email strategy is essential for a successful campaign. What are your objectives for your cold outreach email, and what steps will you take to achieve those goals? Simply writing and sending cold emails without a clear plan won’t lead to increased sales.

Every aspect of the email campaign – from the subject line to the follow-up schedule – should serve a purpose, and results need tracked so the strategy can be improved based on results.

Read More: Cold Email Template

Remember to Follow Up

One email isn’t always enough to convert a new customer. Every cold email campaign should include at least one follow-up email, although it’s often suggested to send two or three follow-ups for successful cold emails, helping to better inform potential customers and increase brand awareness.

Because sending cold emails can be a daunting and time-consuming task, it’s a good idea to rely on cold email software tools to automate this process.

Edit the ‘From’ Details in Cold Call Emails

Email recipients pay attention to who is sending an email, especially spam-wary consumers. If the sender appears untrustworthy, the email is unlikely to be opened. The “from” line of your email settings can be edited at any time, and you can identify yourself however you choose.

Just as you should thoughtfully select your subject line, it’s equally important to craft your sender details to align with the tone of your cold email while also instilling a sense of trust and authority.

Add a Call to Action

Never assume that email recipients will know what action you wish them to take or that they naturally will reach your desired conclusion. Remember, your cold email campaign is a sales strategy, and like any other it must include an effective call-to-action.

Do you want email recipients to purchase a product? Do you want them to visit a website, or attend an event? Then make sure you ask for it! Many successful cold emails, in fact, include multiple calls to action for recipients to read as they scroll through the message.

Include Irresistible Lead Magnets

How do you get the email addresses to solicit with your cold email campaign? A variety of options are available, but one effective strategy is through irresistible lead magnets. Offer customers something they want or need in exchange for their email address.

For example, you might offer an informative e-book on your landing page, but only to people who provide their email account. Cold emails also can include their own lead generation, for example, offering an irresistible item, a download, or a discount, for example, to recipients who sign up to receive the company newsletter.

Create a Clever Introduction

Once a recipient opens a cold email, they will quickly determine, within just a few seconds, whether they will continue reading the message. Therefore, the introduction needs to capture their attention and engage them almost immediately.

An effective cold email introduction should only be a couple of sentences, but those sentences are powerful. Find a way to intrigue recipients, making them want to read more while keeping the message relevant to the overall subject.

Pitch Your Value

One way to compose terrible cold emails is by omitting your value proposition. Why should recipients be interested in your brand or products? Why should they care? What value can you offer them?

Remember, however, that heavy sales tactics could result in spam complaints, so subtly is key when pitching your value. Instead of boasting about product features, inform cold email recipients of benefits. What do they have to gain from your brand?

Perfect Your Email Signature

Don’t ignore the email signature when creating a successful cold email. Your signature should not only tell recipients who you are, but in addition to a company name, it should include details telling readers where they can learn more about the product, brand, or company.

In fact, a strategic email signature can include information that might otherwise be in the email body, allowing for a shorter, more concise message. Like the subject line of a cold email, the email signature should be short, direct, and trustworthy. It should also include contact information, such as a physical address, phone number, and even a LinkedIn profile.

Leverage Social Proof

Use testimonials, case studies, or success stories in your pitch to build credibility. When prospects hear about the positive experiences of others, they are more likely to be interested in what you have to offer. Sharing examples of how your product or service has helped similar companies can be a powerful persuasion tool.

Utilize Technology and Tools

Take advantage of the various technological tools available for cold calling. This can include CRM software for managing contacts, auto-dialers to increase call efficiency, and analytics tools to track performance and identify patterns. Using the right technology can save time, streamline your process, and provide valuable insights.

Continuously Learn and Adapt

The market and customer preferences are always changing. Stay informed about industry trends, competitor strategies, and evolving customer needs. Regularly seek feedback from prospects and use it to refine your approach. Being adaptable and willing to learn can significantly improve your cold calling success.

Read More: Cold Email Software

What is the best time to send cold emails?

A variety of studies have found the day and time a cold email is sent can have a significant impact on the success of a cold email campaign. It’s commonly believed that Mondays are the best day to send a cold email and Fridays are the worst weekday to initiate a cold call email. A Yesware study found weekend emails are 10% more likely to be opened over weekday emails, probably because 80% fewer marketing emails are sent on weekends. The same study found the best time to send a cold email is either between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. or at about 8 p.m.

Are cold emails illegal?

Whether or not it is illegal to send cold emails depends largely on the location of your business activities. While sending unsolicited emails is not permitted in the United Kingdom, cold emailing is allowed in the United States. There are, however, restrictions and guidelines that must be adhered to, based on the CAN-SPAM Act, which establishes rules for commercial email, including subject line, identification, and opt-out requirements.

Conclusion

Email remains one of the most widespread communication methods globally, with over 4 billion users and growing. As a highly prevalent platform, email has become an effective marketing tool, enabling brands to reach their target audiences even through cold emailing.

However, to achieve success with cold emailing, marketers must craft engaging and powerful messages. Effective cold emails are concise, intriguing, and personalized, leading recipients to take desired actions. Planning and execution are essential for a successful cold email campaign, encompassing every aspect of the process.

Cold emails offer numerous benefits, including reaching a wide audience, personalized communication, informative content, increased brand awareness, and the ability to track and measure campaign performance through email software.

To maximize the impact of cold email campaigns, businesses and sales teams should follow 15 essential tips. Engaging subject lines, referencing templates, personalization, and relying on cold email software facilitate a successful outreach. Developing a clear strategy, effective follow-ups, and editing the sender details enhance the campaign’s effectiveness.

Additionally, including a compelling call-to-action, utilizing irresistible lead magnets, and crafting clever introductions contribute to the email’s engagement. Pitching the value proposition subtly and perfecting the email signature are equally important to create a persuasive and trustworthy message.

The timing of cold emails can also influence their success. Studies suggest that Mondays are favorable for sending emails, and weekends can yield better open rates due to lower email traffic.

As for legality, cold emailing is legal in certain regions, like the United States, as long as marketers adhere to the CAN-SPAM Act guidelines, which include proper identification, subject lines, and opt-out options.

In conclusion, cold emailing remains a potent strategy for businesses. By employing the right techniques and strategies, marketers can harness the power of email to connect with potential customers, boost brand awareness, and drive business growth.