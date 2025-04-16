Comcast RISE to Award $3 Million in Support to Small Businesses in Grand Rapids and Muskegon

Comcast announced Thursday that 100 small businesses in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and surrounding communities will receive comprehensive grant packages through the Comcast RISE program. The initiative is part of a broader $3 million national effort aimed at supporting 500 small businesses across five U.S. regions.

The grant packages will include a $5,000 monetary grant, a full technology makeover, professionally produced marketing assets, media exposure, access to educational resources, and business coaching sessions. Applications will open May 1 and close May 31, with interested businesses directed to apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

“Small business owners in Grand Rapids and Muskegon serve as the economic and innovation engines of their communities,” said Sonya Callahan, Regional Vice President, Comcast Business, Heartland. “Comcast RISE is all about uplifting local entrepreneurs, supporting the growth of small businesses, and our continued commitment to their success.”

Each selected business will receive a package that includes:

Technology Makeover : Computer equipment and 12 months of Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services (applicable taxes and fees may apply).

: Computer equipment and 12 months of Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services (applicable taxes and fees may apply). Creative Production & Media : A 30-second TV commercial professionally produced, a media strategy consultation, and a 180-day linear media schedule (applicable taxes and fees may apply).

: A 30-second TV commercial professionally produced, a media strategy consultation, and a 180-day linear media schedule (applicable taxes and fees may apply). Education Resources : A yearlong subscription to online courses and learning modules designed for small business owners.

: A yearlong subscription to online courses and learning modules designed for small business owners. Monetary Grant : A $5,000 direct financial award.

: A $5,000 direct financial award. Coaching Sessions: Business consultation and assessment sessions with tailored recommendations for growth.

This year’s recipients from Grand Rapids and Muskegon will be announced in August, joining other businesses selected from Boston, Nashville, Seattle, and South Valley, Utah. Comcast will distribute 100 grants in each region.

Comcast highlighted previous local recipients, including Delight in Designs (Grand Rapids), Body Builders Collision & Custom Cars (Kentwood), A Solution B (Wyoming), and Servicios De Esperanza (Muskegon).

“The saying is, ‘business is never personal’ – but we take the opposite approach,” said Christian Boyd, owner of Body Builders Collision & Custom Cars. “We’re so grateful to provide a service to the community, and I’m very grateful we were chosen to participate in Comcast RISE. For any eligible business thinking about applying for Comcast RISE this year, just go for it. It’s an awesome opportunity you can’t afford to pass up.”

Since its launch in 2020, Comcast RISE has supported 14,000 entrepreneurs across the country. The program is part of Project UP, Comcast’s broader initiative aimed at creating digital equity and expanding opportunity.

Eligibility requirements and application details can be found at www.ComcastRISE.com.