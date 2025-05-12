Comerica Bank and Detroit Tigers Launch 2025 Small Business of the Month Program

Comerica Bank and the Detroit Tigers are teaming up once again to spotlight small businesses across metro Detroit through the 2025 Small Business of the Month program. Kicking off Sunday, May 11, the initiative highlights the impact of local entrepreneurs while offering promotional opportunities tied to Tigers games at Comerica Park.

The program’s relaunch follows the conclusion of National Small Business Week (May 4–10) and begins with the recognition of Rent A Bounce as the first honoree. Based in Sylvan Lake, Rent A Bounce specializes in party rentals, including inflatables, tables, chairs, and tents. Its service area covers Oakland County and parts of Wayne and Macomb counties.

Honorees of the Small Business of the Month program receive in-game exposure on LED ribbon boards and the scoreboard at Comerica Park. Businesses are also featured across Comerica and Detroit Tigers social media channels and enjoy suite access during a Tigers home game to entertain clients, employees, or prospects.

“We value small businesses and the extensive impact they have on our local economies,” said Meghan Storey, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Michigan Director of Small Business Banking. “As we celebrate their successes and contributions to our communities, we want to further assist in their growth and reach by delivering valuable assets through our Small Business of the Month program with the Tigers at Comerica Park and on social platforms.”

Following Rent A Bounce, additional honorees named for the 2025 season include:

June 7: Encore Commercial Products (Farmington Hills)

July 12: Leonardo Marble & Granite (Wixom)

August 23: Murray’s Worldwide (Oak Park)

September 20: Doetsch Industrial Services (Warren)

The initiative first launched in 2021 and reflects Comerica’s broader commitment to small businesses through partnerships with professional sports teams in Detroit. The bank also collaborates with the Detroit Lions on its Small Business of the Game program since 2017, and with the Detroit Pistons via the SHOP313 PopUp Shops presented by Comerica Bank, now in its second year.

Through these combined programs, more than 40 small businesses will be featured in 2025 across events held by the Tigers, Lions, and Pistons.

Comerica also supports Michigan small businesses through its Comerica SmallBizCo-op, which provides free radio advertising during Detroit Tigers broadcasts.

On May 4, during National Small Business Week, Comerica Bank announced a $250,000 contribution to five nonprofit organizations focused on entrepreneurial development, growth, education, and empowerment. Each organization received $50,000. The recipients included Impact Ventures (Dallas, Texas), Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (Los Angeles, California), TechTown Detroit (Detroit, Michigan), Women’s Business Enterprise Alliance (Houston, Texas), and Working Solutions CDFI (San Francisco, California).