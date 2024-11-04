Running a bar can be a lucrative business, but once you are up and running, it requires maintaining, repairing, and buying bar accessories and supplies. Beyond what your customers will consume, you need quality supplies that can take the wear and tear of daily use. That’s where commercial bar equipment comes in.

From glasses to furniture and everything in between, the range of commercial bar supplies can be extensive. The wholesale bar accessories and supplies included are of commercial-grade quality, designed to help you carry out essential tasks in your bar. Keep in mind that investing in high-quality equipment will provide numerous benefits over time.

Commercial Bar Equipment: Quality Picks For Your Business

The right bar equipment and bar accessories are key for your beverage service business, and purchasing good bar tools and equipment will allow you to provide the best service for your customers. We have curated a list of bar equipment and bar supplies for beverage service businesses to help you get your new bar started or upgrade your established place:

ADT Stainless Steel Commercial Ice Maker

Top Pick: Any beverage service business knows thirsty patrons like their drinks cold. Having a top-tier ice machine can help achieve that. The ADT commercial ice machine will make up to 100 pounds of ice in 24 hours and 120 clear ice cubes for one cycle in just 12 to 20 minutes. It comes with a 55-pound capacity storage bin, and it makes standard-size ice cubes. And you can use in-line or gallon-bottled water to make the ice.

You can adjust the ice-making time and thickness of the ice cubes on the LCD panel along with the different operations of the machine. It has a stainless steel body with energy-saving features, foamed insulation, blue light, and self-cleaning features.

This ice machine is 35.5 x 20.4 x 18.7 inches and weighs 74 Pounds.

ADT Stainless Steel Under Counter Freestanding Commercial Ice Maker Machine

Bar Maid Electric Glass Washer

Runner Up: Glasswashers enable bar service workers to ensure a constant supply of clean glasses. The shorter the wait time for customers to receive their drinks, the more satisfactory their experience. The Bar Maid glasswasher features five spinning brushes, driven by a 1/3 HP motor operating on 110 volts.

Each spinning brush cleans glasses faster with a unique splash guard system designed to keep the user and counter dry. The design also allows it to be installed in any sink. The washer is made from 11-gauge stainless steel and is UL, CSA, and NSF Approved and meets ETL standards.

This glasswasher is 16 x 11.1 x 19.6 inches and weighs 25.95 Pounds.

Bar Maid Upright 5-Brush Electric Glass Washer

EdgeStar Full Size Dual Tap Kegerator

Best Value: Kegerators keep your beer or other carbonated beverage cool while making it easy to dispense. If you serve beer at your bar, you’ll need one. The EdgeStar kegerator can store a full-sized half-shell Sankey standard keg or two sixth kegs with temperatures of low 30s to mid-40s degrees. It comes with rolling casters, a protective floor plate, reversible doors, and a 5 lb. CO2 cylinder (supplied empty) with external or internal mounting capabilities.

This kegerator is 50-7/16? H (includes tap and casters) x 20-3/16? W x 20-1/16? D (Depth w/ external tank mounted: 30-1/2?), weighs 81.6 pounds and comes with 90-day labor and 1-year parts warranty. This unit does not support Coors, Miller rubberized, or oversized kegs.

EdgeStar Full Size Stainless Steel Dual Tap Kegerator & Draft Beer Dispenser

Hamilton Beach Commercial Blender

Most bars and bar service businesses serve cocktails that require blending something. The Hamilton Beach Fury Blender is durable and powerful – a 3H motor blends even thick ingredients in a short amount of time.

The blending mechanism uses the Wave Action System with a unique container and blade design for super-creamy results. Other features include a break-resistant polycarbonate jar, an all-metal drive clutch, and a timer with auto-shutoff.

This blender is 17.99 x 7.01 x 7.99 inches and weighs 10.95 Pounds.

Hamilton Beach Commercial The Fury Blender

DuraSteel 3 Compartment Stainless Steel Bar Sink

Made from premium 18-gauge, 304 commercial-grade stainless steel, the DuraSteel bar sink has an anti-rust and anti-corrosive finish. The Integrated design has three sinks with draining boards for soaking, washing, and draining. Additionally, it comes with four different draining board configurations and a high backsplash guard.

The compartments measure 10” L x 14” W x 10” D, with one compartment holding 4.9 gallons, a drainboard that is 13” long, and a drainage opening of 1.9”. The leg bracing features adjustable plastic feet to prevent scratches on your floor, and the setup comes with a wall-mount faucet, a drainer, a strainer, and installation kits.

This sink is 60 x 18.75 x 30 inches and weighs 78 Pounds.

DuraSteel 3 Compartment Stainless Steel Bar Sink NSF Certified Double Drainboard

Highball & Chaser Premium Bar Mats

At 1 cm thick, this bar mat is made from heavy-duty and flexible rubber. And the thick elliptical prongs not only stabilize drinks but also contain spills within the mat. This stops liquid from spreading all over your bar when making drinks.

The mat is dishwasher safe, has a non-slip bottom, and is also non-toxic.

This bar mat is 17.63 x 11.77 x 0.63 inches and weighs 2.18 pounds.

Highball & Chaser Premium Bar Mat 18in x 12in 1cm Thick Durable and Stylish Service Bar Mat for Spills, Countertop Dish Drying Mat, Glass Drying Mat

G2S Bartending Kit

A premium bartending kit is essential for making a variety of drinks and cocktails. The G2S kit is made from 304 stainless steel that is corrosion-proof with laser precision seal points.

The bar tools kit includes a 25 oz. Party-sized Bar Shaker, a fine mesh strainer, a cocktail muddler, a double jigger (2 oz and 1 oz), tongs, a reamer for extracting fresh citrus juice, a citrus zester with a peeler, a Hawthorne strainer with tight coils, 2 wine stops, 4 liquor pourers with 4 dust caps, and a bar spoon for creating layered drinks. All of these items are neatly organized in the included bamboo stand.

G2S Bartending Kit, 17 pcs Professional Bartender Accessories Cocktail Shakers Set

Winco Double Speed Rail

Speed rails provide quick access to your most often used bar products, so having them can be a time saver. The double-speed rails by Winco are 8″D x 32″ W x 6.25″H and can accommodate most standard-sized bottles.

Winco Double Speed Rails 32-Inch

Three Door Back Bar Cooler Counter

Another must-have piece of bar equipment is a back bar cooler. They not only display your beverages but also keep them cool and organized. This back bar cooler features a spacious interior with removable shelves, LED lighting, and a digital temperature display. Sliding doors provide easy access and the auto defrost function prevents freezing.

The shelves are adjustable to accommodate different-sized beer and wine bottles. This unit is 35.4” L x 20.5” W x 35.4” H and is ETL-listed and NSF compliant.

KoolMore Three Door Back Bar Cooler Counter Height Beverage Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Drop in Ice Chest

Another essential type of commercial bar equipment is a drop-in ice chest. This equipment enables bartenders to quickly fill a glass with ice in a single motion.

This drop-in ice bin is brushed 304 stainless steel material for long-lasting durability and is double-walled for better insulation.

Happybuy Drop-in Ice Chest 23”L x 17”W x 12”H with Cover

Element Lux LED Open Sign

9 Piece Garnish Center

This portable garnish center has 9 compartments and a domed lid to prevent garnishes from getting crushed. It accommodates EZ chill ice packs and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The unit is 22 x 7.25 x 8.5 inches and weighs 4.38 lbs.

San Jamar BD4023S 9 Piece The Dome Garnish Center 4.5qt Capacity

Stainless Steel Insulated Beverage Tub

A beverage tub is a must-have for bars – it puts your products on display and allows easy access to beverage service. This large model by Real Deal Steel is double-insulated to keep drinks cold for longer and save on ice. At 6 gallons, it can hold about a case of beer or 12 bottles of wine with room to spare for ice. Or, it can hold about 40 lbs of ice alone.

Stainless Steel Insulated Beverage Tub 6 Gallon Round Double Walled Party Tub

Wall Mounted Beer Bottle Opener with Cap Catcher

Bottle openers are one of the most important bar tools you’ll need if you own a drinking establishment. This pack of 2 wall-mounted bottle openers is made from durable stainless steel to withstand heavy usage. Hanging your bottle openers on the wall can free up counter space and won’t get lost like handheld openers.

Stainless Steel Beer Bottle Opener Wall Mounted with Cap Catcher 2 pk

High Top Portable Bar

A portable bar is a life-saver when an unexpected rush stops in. Just a few set-up steps and you’ve got an additional workspace! This high-top portable bar from GoBar is 3″ D x 39″W x 15″H and comes with three interchangeable skirt designs and a carrying case. This portable high-top bar is made from sturdy but lightweight aluminum and has a waterproof MDF worktop.

GoBar Portable High Top Bar with 3 Front Skirts and Carrying Case

What to Look for in Bar Supplies and Bar Equipment:

Equipping your bar with the appropriate supplies and equipment can be a challenging endeavor, particularly due to the diverse array of tools required for efficient operation. In addition to the essentials already discussed, here are a few more factors to consider:

Sound System and Lighting: The atmosphere is a critical part of any bar experience. Choose a high-quality sound system and diverse lighting options that can adapt to your bar’s mood and theme, whether it’s a lively sports bar or a more relaxed wine bar.

POS System: A reliable Point of Sale (POS) system is essential to track orders, manage tabs, and process payments. Modern POS systems also offer inventory tracking, providing valuable data on best-selling items and helping to manage stock levels.

Seating: Depending on your bar’s layout, you may require stools, chairs, benches, or booths. Ensure your seating arrangement is both comfortable and functional, facilitating easy movement for staff and patrons alike.

Your list of bar supplies should include:

Essential Equipment: Ice machines, electric glass washer, kegerator, blenders, bar sink, speed rails, bar mats, bartending kits, bottle openers, back bar storage, and beverage tubs.

Ice machines, electric glass washer, kegerator, blenders, bar sink, speed rails, bar mats, bartending kits, bottle openers, back bar storage, and beverage tubs. Glassware: Various types of glasses for different beverages.

Various types of glasses for different beverages. Bartending Tools and Accessories: Bottle and can openers, garnishing tools, liquor bottle pourers, cocktail shakers, etc.

Bottle and can openers, garnishing tools, liquor bottle pourers, cocktail shakers, etc. Food and Restaurant Equipment and Supplies: Condiment caddies, plates, silverware, straws, stirrers, etc.

Condiment caddies, plates, silverware, straws, stirrers, etc. Coolers and Refrigeration: Wine coolers, storage coolers, ice machine.

Wine coolers, storage coolers, ice machine. Other Supplies and Equipment: Glass racks, ice crushers, blenders, coffee makers, food preparation tools, and portable bar carts.

Glass racks, ice crushers, blenders, coffee makers, food preparation tools, and portable bar carts. Sound System and Lighting: High-quality audio equipment and varied lighting fixtures.

High-quality audio equipment and varied lighting fixtures. POS System: Reliable software to manage transactions and inventory.

Reliable software to manage transactions and inventory. Seating: Stools, chairs, benches, or booths as per your bar’s layout.

Remember, quality should be a priority when purchasing bar equipment and supplies. While saving money is important, cheaper items can sometimes cost more in the long run due to frequent replacements or maintenance. Aim for durable and reliable products that will withstand the demands of your busy bar environment. The right equipment not only improves your bar’s functionality and efficiency but also enhances the customer experience.

Purchasing Wholesale Bar Accessories and Choosing the Right Ones

It is worth mentioning again that good quality equipment will pay dividends in the long run. It will mean fewer repairs and better warranties from the manufacturers. This, in turn, can help keep your expenses down and your customers happy.

Whether you are looking to open a bar or have an established business, having the right bar tools and accessories will help ensure your success as a beverage service business.

