Commercial Broiler: Prime Picks for Your Restaurant

When starting a restaurant or renovating your kitchen, a commercial broiler is essential in today’s modern culinary environment. These powerful appliances significantly influence the flavor and presentation of your signature dishes. Their main purpose is to cook food at high temperatures from above, creating a delicious sear or crust. Due to its importance, it is crucial to comprehend the benefits of a high-quality broiler.

Definition and primary function

Commercial broilers, commonly found in restaurants, operate differently than your typical home oven broiler. While both aim to apply high heat, the commercial version does so more efficiently and over larger food volumes. A commercial broiler’s primary function is to cook or finish dishes with direct, intense heat from above. This technique imparts a distinct texture and flavor, making it a favorite for certain dishes. For instance, many chefs prefer it for achieving that perfectly crispy skin on a roast chicken.

Using a commercial broiler goes beyond simply heating food; it is a true art form. This appliance is engineered to deliver a steady, consistent level of heat, which guarantees even cooking. It is particularly beneficial for recipes that require a finishing touch of high heat, such as caramelizing the sugar on a crème brûlée or achieving that perfect char on a steak.

Benefits of investing in a quality broiler

Investing in a top-notch commercial broiler can yield benefits beyond just cooking food. Firstly, a high-quality broiler ensures even heat distribution, resulting in consistently well-cooked dishes. This consistency can be the difference between a one-time visitor and a loyal customer. Moreover, quality broilers are designed to last, making them cost-effective in the long run.

Quality also ties into safety. A well-made broiler reduces the risks of malfunctions or accidents, ensuring a safer kitchen environment. And let’s not forget the energy efficiency factor: modern commercial broilers often come designed to consume less power, making them both eco-friendly and pocket-friendly. In the world of commercial cooking, where margins matter, investing in quality equipment like a broiler is a wise choice.

Buying the Right Commercial Broiler

Selecting the appropriate commercial broiler is an important decision for small businesses in the culinary industry, such as restaurants, cafés, or catering services. A commercial broiler serves as both a cooking appliance and a key element in the kitchen’s efficiency and the quality of the food prepared. These broilers need to be reliable, capable of withstanding frequent use, and suitable for the specific culinary demands of the business. Here’s our criteria list for evaluating commercial broilers:

Heating Efficiency and Temperature Control (Rating: 9/10) Rapid heating capabilities and consistent temperature maintenance.

Adjustable controls for different cooking requirements. Size and Capacity (Rating: 8/10) Appropriate size to fit kitchen space and meet food output needs.

Sufficient cooking area for simultaneous preparation of multiple items. Ease of Use and Cleaning (Rating: 8/10) User-friendly operation for staff.

Simple cleaning process to maintain hygiene standards. Build Quality and Durability (Rating: 9/10) Sturdy construction is suitable for commercial kitchen environments.

High-quality materials for long-term use. Type of Broiler (Rating: 7/10) Selection between types (e.g., infrared, ceramic, charbroiler) based on cooking style. Energy Efficiency (Rating: 7/10) Energy consumption considerations for cost-effective operation. Safety Features (Rating: 8/10) Safety mechanisms to prevent accidents and ensure safe operation. Brand Reputation and Warranty (Rating: 7/10) Trusted brands with positive reviews.

Warranty and service terms for reliability assurance. Price and Value for Money (Rating: 6/10) Balance between cost and features.

Good investment considering performance and longevity.

Our approach in selecting commercial broilers focuses on these factors to ensure that the options we recommend meet the practical needs of small business kitchens, contributing effectively to their culinary operations.

Remta Makina Professional Salamander

The Remta Makina Professional Salamander is the perfect example of how precise cooking can be. The new standard for high-quality cooking tools is this commercial countertop salamander grill. This salamander was made with great care and attention to detail, so it will always give your food the perfect sear.

Key Features:

Brand: Remta Makina

Remta Makina Product Dimensions: 18.9″D x 30.71″W x 22.83″H

18.9″D x 30.71″W x 22.83″H Color: Silver

Silver Fuel Type: Gas

Gas Finish Type: Powder Coated

Powder Coated Material: High-grade stainless steel

High-grade stainless steel Special Feature: Equal heat distribution ensures perfect grilling and a quick cooking time without any smell or smoke.

Remta Makina Professional Salamander

Buy on Amazon

Wolf Range C36IRB Salamander Broiler

The Wolf Range C36IRB Salamander Broiler is a professional-grade salamander broiler that aims to provide accurate cooking with each use. With efficiency and longevity that can’t be beaten, the Wolf C36IRB guarantees consistent performance even in tough commercial settings, so you can always grill perfectly.

Key Features:

Heated by Natural Gas: Ensures consistent and efficient heating.

Ensures consistent and efficient heating. Durable Stainless Steel Construction: Designed to resist bends and scuffs, ensuring longevity.

Designed to resist bends and scuffs, ensuring longevity. Dual Heat Controls: Allows simultaneous cooking of 2 products.

Allows simultaneous cooking of 2 products. 2 Ceramic Infrared Burners: Provides efficient and even heating.

Provides efficient and even heating. Adjustable Chrome-plated Grid: 6 position adjustments using a cool-touch knob.

6 position adjustments using a cool-touch knob. Integrated Spillage Pan: Collects overflow, simplifying the cleaning process.

Collects overflow, simplifying the cleaning process. Overall Dimensions: 36 in. W x 19 in. D x 19½ in. H.

Wolf Range C36IRB Salamander Broiler

Buy on Amazon

IKON 36′ Countertop Gas Salamander Broiler

Professional cooks around the globe utilize the IKON 36′ Countertop Gas Salamander Broiler. IKON provides more than just efficiency; it symbolizes power and prestige. By merging unparalleled quality with exceptional value, IKON elevates the ordinary, transforming empty spaces into culinary hubs. Allow your chef to take pride in a tool that enhances their cooking abilities.

Key Features:

Gas Options: Offered in Natural Gas (NG) or Liquid Propane (LP), along with a conversion kit for added flexibility.

Offered in Natural Gas (NG) or Liquid Propane (LP), along with a conversion kit for added flexibility. Construction: Robust, heavy stainless steel ensures durability and longevity.

Robust, heavy stainless steel ensures durability and longevity. Infra-red Burner: Powerful 35,000 BTU for effective broiling.

Powerful 35,000 BTU for effective broiling. Temperature Control: Manual gas control ranging from 300°F to 750°F.

Manual gas control ranging from 300°F to 750°F. Positioning: 3-level broiling positions to suit different needs.

3-level broiling positions to suit different needs. Connectivity: 3/4” rear gas connection with an inclusive regulator.

3/4” rear gas connection with an inclusive regulator. Added Conveniences: This includes a full-width broiler pan, an adjustable spring-balanced rack with a comfortable ball grip handle, and compatibility with IKON 36 and 60-inch ranges.

IKON 36′ Countertop Gas Salamander Broiler

Buy on Amazon

Adcraft CHM-1200W Electric Cheesemelter

Adcraft’s stainless steel cheese melter isn’t just another kitchen tool—it’s the perfect partner for cooking art. It makes melting cheese fast and easy. Its compact and well-thought-out design guarantees perfect results every time, especially for kitchens with limited room, whether you’re melting cheese or toasting nachos.

Key Features:

Design & Material: Crafted in a sleek silver shade with a robust stainless steel construction.

Crafted in a sleek silver shade with a robust stainless steel construction. Compact Size: Designed thoughtfully for kitchens with limited space.

Designed thoughtfully for kitchens with limited space. Heating Efficiency: Equipped with a metal sheath heating element ensuring quick and perfect warming.

Equipped with a metal sheath heating element ensuring quick and perfect warming. Power Specifications: Operates on 120 volts, with a power consumption of 1200 watts.

Operates on 120 volts, with a power consumption of 1200 watts. Heat Control: Infinite switch for precise heat adjustments.

Infinite switch for precise heat adjustments. Additional Features: Comes with an insulated body to retain heat effectively.

Comes with an insulated body to retain heat effectively. Package Inclusions: The set includes the cheese melter as the primary component, designed for electric power sources.

Adcraft CHM-1200W Electric Cheesemelter

Buy on Amazon

Axis Equipment Gas Vertical Broiler

This modern vertical broiler was made by MVP Group, and it is both durable and efficient. Whether you’re making mouth-watering gyro sandwiches or other tasty treats, the quality of its build and the way it works promise nothing less than perfection. Made of 304 stainless steel, it doesn’t rust and can handle high temperatures, so you can be sure your cooking will be nothing less than amazing.

Key Features:

Material & Durability: Crafted from 304 stainless steel for optimal corrosion resistance and ability to endure high temperatures.

Crafted from 304 stainless steel for optimal corrosion resistance and ability to endure high temperatures. Versatility: Specially designed for broiling meats, ideal for making gyro sandwiches and other delicacies.

Specially designed for broiling meats, ideal for making gyro sandwiches and other delicacies. Heating Capacity: Features four infrared burners that together provide a total heating capacity of 44,382 BTU.

Features four infrared burners that together provide a total heating capacity of 44,382 BTU. Gas Options: Comes with orifices for both propane and natural gas.

Comes with orifices for both propane and natural gas. Size & Capacity: Measures 18″ x 22″ x 45″, with a 30″ spit; can handle up to 176 lb. of meat.

Measures 18″ x 22″ x 45″, with a 30″ spit; can handle up to 176 lb. of meat. Control: Individual temperature adjustments for each burner via knob controls.

Individual temperature adjustments for each burner via knob controls. Safety Features: Includes thermo-elements that cut off the gas flow if the flame is extinguished.

Axis Equipment Gas Vertical Broiler

Buy on Amazon

Moffat Stainless Steel Electric Half Size 2 Deck Oven

Moffat’s top-of-the-line electric oven will change the way you bake forever. Moffat is known for making high-quality products that are also stylish, efficient, and durable. This oven is made to fit perfectly into any business. It heats evenly, can be used for many different things, and is easy to use.

Key Features:

Brand Excellence: Moffat is a name synonymous with quality and precision.

Material & Finish: Crafted from robust stainless steel and glass, ensuring longevity and elegance.

Crafted from robust stainless steel and glass, ensuring longevity and elegance. High Wattage: A powerful oven with 2.9 KW wattage ensures efficient and quick baking.

A powerful oven with 2.9 KW wattage ensures efficient and quick baking. Control: Convenient knob controls for precise temperature and time settings.

Convenient knob controls for precise temperature and time settings. Capacity: Designed to accommodate (4) 1/2 size sheets or hotel pans.

Designed to accommodate (4) 1/2 size sheets or hotel pans. Versatility: Features thermalization and roasting functions, enabling a wide range of culinary tasks.

Features thermalization and roasting functions, enabling a wide range of culinary tasks. Added Components: Comes with a sheet pan and a stacking kit with casters for added mobility.

Moffat Stainless Steel Electric Half Size 2 Deck Oven

Buy on Amazon

IKON 60″ 6 Burner and 24″ Radiant Broiler Commercial Gas Range

The one thing that will change everything in your industrial kitchen. This gas range is made for heavy-duty cooking jobs because it can bake, fry, boil, grill, and do a lot more. Its flexible design, strong burners, and sturdy construction make it an essential part of any professional kitchen.

Key Features:

High Efficiency: Six 30,000 BTU top burners and two 30,000 BTU ovens.

Six 30,000 BTU top burners and two 30,000 BTU ovens. Radiant Broiling: A 24″ radiant broiler to enhance your grilling needs.

A 24″ radiant broiler to enhance your grilling needs. Durable Construction: Features stainless steel front, back riser, and a lift-off shelf.

Features stainless steel front, back riser, and a lift-off shelf. Versatility: Riser with a removable shelf and a full pull-out crumb tray.

Riser with a removable shelf and a full pull-out crumb tray. Oven Specialties: 3 position oven rack settings with two racks included per oven.

3 position oven rack settings with two racks included per oven. Quality Finish: Oven interior elements, including the door and sides, are porcelain coated.

Oven interior elements, including the door and sides, are porcelain coated. Complete Package: Comes with a gas conversion kit ensuring adaptability based on your needs.

IKON 60″ 6 Burner and 24″ Radiant Broiler Commercial Gas Range

Buy on Amazon

Remta Makina Commercial 3 Burner Vertical Broiler

A remarkable cooking appliance designed for those who appreciate the culinary arts. This commercial broiler is essential for professionals and is constructed from high-quality stainless steel to ensure optimal performance. Whether you are operating a bustling restaurant or catering for an event, this vertical broiler will enable you to cook with precision, speed, and authentic flavor.

Key Features:

Brand Excellence: Manufactured by the renowned Remta Makina.

Manufactured by the renowned Remta Makina. Compact Design: Measures 22.05″D x 16.93″W x 41.34″H, fitting seamlessly into various spaces.

Measures 22.05″D x 16.93″W x 41.34″H, fitting seamlessly into various spaces. Portability Perks: Special portable feature ensuring ease of movement and setup.

Special portable feature ensuring ease of movement and setup. Elegant Finish: Boasts a sleek silver color, elevating the look of any kitchen setup.

Boasts a sleek silver color, elevating the look of any kitchen setup. Fuel Flexibility: Uses Propane Gas (LPG) for effective cooking.

Uses Propane Gas (LPG) for effective cooking. Authentic Cooking Experience: Manual spinning by hand, allowing chefs to engage directly with the cooking process.

Manual spinning by hand, allowing chefs to engage directly with the cooking process. Comprehensive Set: Comes with a serving tray, sheesh, and a meat plate, ensuring you’re equipped for every culinary endeavor.

Remta Makina Commercial 3 Burner Vertical Broiler

Buy on Amazon

Types of Commercial Broilers

Different culinary needs necessitate varied broiling equipment. While the end goal is the same – deliciously broiled dishes – the journey varies. The market offers an array of commercial broilers, each with its own set of advantages and suited for distinct purposes.

Radiant vs. infrared

Radiant broilers employ metal plates to distribute heat, creating a uniform and consistent cooking surface. They are frequently favored for their heat retention capabilities, ensuring reliable results over longer cooking durations. In contrast, infrared broilers use infrared technology to provide fast, high-intensity heat directly to the food. This approach is highly efficient, significantly reducing cooking time and achieving a quick sear.

Infrared broiling is an innovation in the culinary scene. By using electromagnetic radiation, these broilers can deliver intense heat in a short amount of time. While radiant broilers might be the traditional choice, the speed and efficiency of infrared technology are hard to match, especially in fast-paced kitchen environments.

Salamander broilers and their significance

Salamander broilers are a type of overhead broiler, perfect for finishing touches. They excel at tasks like browning the top of a lasagna or melting cheese over a dish. Their design allows for easy access, making them especially handy for busy kitchens. A salamander broiler’s precision is its hallmark: it can apply the perfect amount of heat without overcooking the dish beneath.

Restaurants, especially those that prioritize presentation, cherish salamander broilers. Their ability to provide a final touch – like the golden brown on a meringue pie – is invaluable. Furthermore, with adjustable heights, chefs have more control, ensuring that dishes get just the right amount of heat.

Differences between charbroilers and griddle broilers

Charbroilers and griddle broilers, while similar in function, serve different purposes in a kitchen. Charbroilers typically use grates, exposing food directly to the heat source, perfect for dishes like burgers or steaks that benefit from grill marks and a smoky flavor. Griddle broilers, conversely, offer a flat surface, making them ideal for foods like pancakes or sandwiches.

Understanding the nuances between these two can elevate your culinary game. While charbroilers impart that classic grilled texture and taste, griddle broilers give an even, consistent heat, ensuring dishes are cooked uniformly. Depending on your restaurant’s menu, one might be more suitable than the other, but having both can truly diversify your offerings.

FAQs

What is a commercial broiler?

A commercial broiler is a type of oven that uses high heat from above to cook food. It’s especially popular in restaurants for dishes that require a charred or caramelized finish.

How does a commercial broiler differ from a regular oven?

Unlike conventional ovens that cook from below or all sides, a commercial broiler primarily cooks from above. This direct heat method results in faster cooking times and a distinct texture on the food’s surface.

Are there different types of commercial broilers?

Yes, there are various types, including infrared broilers and salamander broilers. Each type has its unique features and benefits tailored to specific cooking needs.

How do I maintain and clean a commercial broiler?

Regular maintenance includes wiping down after use, checking for food particles, and ensuring that gas lines or electrical connections are intact. Periodic deep cleaning and professional check-ups are also recommended.

Can commercial broilers be used for all types of dishes?

While they are versatile, commercial broilers are best for dishes needing a crisp top layer or a charred finish. It might not be suitable for dishes that require even slow cooking.

Is there a notable difference in taste when using a commercial broiler?

Employing a commercial broiler can create a caramelized or charred finish that enhances the flavor profile of specific dishes, imparting a unique taste.

Are commercial broilers energy-efficient?

The efficiency varies by model and type. However, because they cook food faster, they might be more energy efficient than traditional ovens for specific dishes.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: