It is important to keep your businesses clean and tidy. As a business owner, you will need to make sure your office or shop is cleaned regularly and maintained to ensure your employees are happy, healthy, and productive. This will also help in making sure you leave a good first impression on your customers.

Whether you run a small business or large workshop, a mop bucket and wringer come in handy for everything from daily cleaning to doing away with surprise messes.

Commercial floor cleaning buckets help keep floors clean and safe. Unlike those for home use, these industrial-strength versions hold more water and come with strong wheels, so users can cover larger spaces with ease.

Our guide below will help you cover the best commercial mop and bucket options for your business.

Best Commercial Mop and Bucket

Rubbermaid Commercial Wavebrake Mopping System

Top Pick: This 21-pound commercial bucket boasts a 35-quart capacity and is rated for over 40,000 wringing cycles, as stated by the manufacturer. It holds mops securely and features a foot-operated built-in drain for easy disposal of contents without the need to lift the bucket. The side press mechanism allows for mopping with 18% less effort and minimizes splashing by up to 18%. Its compact dimensions (23.1 x 16 x 38.1 inches) further enhance its usability.

Rubbermaid Commercial Wavebrake Mopping System Bucket and Side-Press Wringer Combo

Buy on Amazon

Carlisle Commercial Mop Bucket

Runner Up: This 26-quart capacity commercial bucket is made with corrosion-resistant polyethylene and can withstand temperatures from -40F to 180F. Non-marking swivel casters make for easy cleaning and mobility. The buckets come in different colors to comply with a color-coded system for identifying specific cleaning areas.

Weighing 14.5 pounds, this mop bucket has a 50,000-cycle side-press wringer. The compact design (18.11 x 14.57 x 16.5 inches) makes for easy storage and convenience for tight-fitting environments.

Carlisle Commercial Mop Bucket with Side Press Wringer, 26 Quart Capacity, Red



Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Commercial Mop Bucket on Wheels

Best Value: The Amazon basics commercial mop bucket is made with Polypropylene and weighs 15.71 pounds. It has a 35-quart capacity and comes with a side-press wringer and a jaw mop holder.

This bucket comes with four rolling casters designed for easy and convenient mobility. With this bucket, you can simply snap the mop in place to keep it stable in the bucket while moving. The wringer works with fan mop holders, which are designed to send water back down into the bucket with ease.

AmazonBasics Side Press Wringer Combo Commercial Mop Bucket on Wheels, 35 Quart, Yellow



Buy on Amazon

Hero EZ-Lift Dual Cavity Commercial Mop Bucket

The dual cavity of this bucket includes a 36-quart dirty water side and a nine-gallon cleaning bucket. This will reduce cross-contamination while using less floor cleaner. The side press wringer is certified for more than 31,000 wringing cycles, ensuring years of operations.

The non-marking bayonet wheels, made of cast metal, ensure that no marks are left on the floor. Additionally, the wheel guards are designed to protect the wheels, enhancing their longevity.

Hero EZ-Lift Dual Cavity Commercial Mop Bucket with Wringer on Wheels, Includes Dirty Water Bucket

Buy on Amazon

Rubbermaid Commercial HYGEN Press Wring Bucket

This flat mop bucket is for heavy commercial and industrial use. The no-touch wringing mechanism with a washboard surface removes dirt and debris from the mop pad before wringing. And the twist valve empties the dirty content without lifting for added hygiene.

The bucket features a smooth, non-porous surface that helps prevent bacterial growth and makes cleanup simple. Additionally, the non-marking casters are designed to protect your floors from damage.

Rubbermaid Commercial HYGEN Press Wring Bucket for Microfiber Flat Mops, Yellow

Buy on Amazon

Simpli-Magic Commercial Mop Bucket

With a 50,000-cycle wringer, this mob bucket is designed to last. The bucket is made from corrosion-resistant polyethylene capable of handling temperatures from -40°F to 180°F. The compact design has a 26-quart capacity sitting on top of four non-marking swivel casters.

Simpli-Magic Commercial Mop Bucket with Side Press Wringer, 26 Quart, Yellow

Buy on Amazon

Dryser Commercial Side Press Wringer

The spill-proof design of the Dryser mop bucket has a 33-quart capacity. This includes a rugged construction with an anti-corrosive polyethylene web-molded body to keep its strength. The ergonomic wringer handle comes with premium steel and a spill-resistant side press for easy operation and minimal effort.

Dryser Commercial Side Press Wringer Combo Mop Bucket, 33 Quart, Yellow



Buy on Amazon

How to choose your mop and bucket

An essential aspect to consider when purchasing a commercial mop and bucket is to ensure you choose a strong and durable product that will endure for years, regardless of the design you select.

Size: A larger commercial mop and bucket can hold more cleaning solutions, which is beneficial for effectively removing dirt and grime. It’s important to choose a size that is easy for our employees to handle and store.

A larger commercial mop and bucket can hold more cleaning solutions, which is beneficial for effectively removing dirt and grime. It’s important to choose a size that is easy for our employees to handle and store. Mobility: Your cleaning bucket should provide excellent mobility. Ensure that it features non-marking swivel casters to prevent any damage to your floors.

Your cleaning bucket should provide excellent mobility. Ensure that it features non-marking swivel casters to prevent any damage to your floors. Dual compartment buckets: help to separate the dirty water from the cleaning solution. The design makes cleaning more efficient because you do not have to go back and forth to empty the dirty water.

help to separate the dirty water from the cleaning solution. The design makes cleaning more efficient because you do not have to go back and forth to empty the dirty water. Easy drain buckets: make the job easier for your staff. This means they will not have to lift a heavy and wet object that is potentially dangerous.

make the job easier for your staff. This means they will not have to lift a heavy and wet object that is potentially dangerous. Warranty: Like any workplace equipment it is important that your cleaning bucket supplier comes with a warranty. At the very least, look for a solid return policy.

Cleaning

Mopping might appear to be an easy task, but using the proper tools is crucial. This entails having quality mop, bucket, wringer, and caution-wet floor signs. With these essential tools, you can effectively and swiftly clean your business. It all begins with a high-quality commercial mop and bucket.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: