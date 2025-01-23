Commercial Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine: The Options for Your Business

For small business owners, especially those in the food industry, selecting the right commercial soft-serve ice cream machine can significantly impact your business’s growth, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. If you’re an entrepreneur thinking about opening your ice cream parlor or adding soft-serve ice cream to your existing menu, read on. This guide will be your companion in making an informed decision.

What is a Commercial Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine?

A commercial soft-serve ice cream machine produces the delectably smooth, deliciously creamy dessert we all know and love – soft-serve ice cream. As opposed to regular ice cream machines, commercial soft serve machines are designed to create a softer product with a lower temperature and a lighter texture, hence the name “soft serve.”

The machine operates by quickly freezing the ice cream or soft serve mix while incorporating air, resulting in a creamier and less dense product compared to traditional ice creams. It maintains the mix at the ideal serving temperature, ensuring that every cone or cup is consistently delicious. Additionally, this capability isn’t restricted to ice cream; many machines can also create gelato, sorbet, and frozen yogurt, making them a versatile asset for any business.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Commercial Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine

For selecting commercial soft serve ice cream machines, we carefully considered the following criteria. Each factor is rated on a scale from 1 to 5 in terms of importance, ensuring that the machines we recommend are ideal for business use, offering efficiency, quality, and reliability:

Production Capacity (Importance: 5) Evaluate the machine’s ability to produce a sufficient quantity of soft-serve ice cream to meet customer demand. Consistency and Texture Control (Importance: 5) Ensure the machine provides consistent texture and quality in every serving. Ease of Operation and Maintenance (Importance: 4) Select machines that are user-friendly and easy to clean and maintain. Durability and Build Quality (Importance: 5) Opt for machines made from high-quality materials that can withstand heavy usage. Size and Footprint (Importance: 3) Consider the machine’s size and how much space it will occupy in your business area. Energy Efficiency (Importance: 4) Choose an energy-efficient model to minimize operational costs and environmental impact. Flavor Options and Versatility (Importance: 3) Look for machines that offer multiple flavor options or can produce different types of soft serve. Safety Features (Importance: 4) Ensure the machine has safety features like overheating protection and secure operation modes. Noise Level (Importance: 2) Consider the noise produced by the machine, especially in smaller or quieter settings. Price and Warranty (Importance: 4)

Balance the cost with the features and quality offered, and check for a comprehensive warranty.

Now that you know how we picked our products, check them out below:

GSEICE 3600W Commercial Ice Cream Maker Machine

Key Features:

High Yield: Capable of delivering up to 450 servings an hour, thanks to the double 8L hoppers and 2.5L cylinders.

Patented Puffing Technology: Improves puffing rate by 35%-45%, enhancing the taste and reducing raw material usage.

Energy Saving: Brand compressors, worm gear reducers, and R410a refrigerant for faster cooling and energy saving. Also features frequency conversion technology to reduce power consumption.

3 Flavors & 9 Shape Hats: Allows customers to enjoy two single flavors or one mixed flavor. Plus, the nine different shape heads let you create various ice cream patterns to attract customers.

Pre-Cooling, Auto-Clean, and Refrigeration: The pre-cooling function improves ice cream-making efficiency. The auto-clean function simplifies the cleaning process, taking only 3 to 5 minutes without detaching the machine.

LCD control panel with a 42° tilt angle screen to display temperature, hardness, quantity, and ice cream making progress

GSEICE 3600W Commercial Ice Cream Maker Machine

COSTWAY Commercial Ice Cream Machine

Key Features:

Four Shape Hats

Customization Options: Designed with two modes and five choices

User-friendly LCD Display: Simplifies operation with real-time control over quantity, hardness, and temperature

Large 6L Capacity

Automatic Cleaning Function

COSTWAY Commercial Ice Cream Machine

VEVOR 2200W Commercial Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine

Key Features:

High Production Capacity: This commercial soft-serve ice cream machine features two hoppers, each with a capacity of 1.6 gallons (6L), constructed from food-grade 304 stainless steel. It can generate between 5.3 and 7.4 gallons (20-28 liters) of ice cream each hour, making it suitable for both daily household use and commercial demands.

Three Flavor Options: Two single flavors and one mixed flavor for diverse options

Power and Efficiency: A 2200-watt brand compressor ensures quicker cooling, reduced noise, and decreased power consumption. The use of R410a refrigerant improves the efficiency and energy-saving features of the commercial soft-serve ice cream machine.

Intelligent LCD Panel Control: Allows you to easily set the time, temperature, and hardness of your ice cream.

Pre-Cooling: Ingredients in the machine can be pre-cooled, and the quantity of the ice cream produced is displayed on the screen for direct observation.

Thoughtful Design Details: It also features an ergonomic handle, cooling vents, universal fixed casters, and an external egg cone holder.

VEVOR 2200W Commercial Freestanding Soft Ice Cream Machine

ROVSUN Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine

Key Features:

Pre-Cooling and Puffing Function: For optimal ice cream texture and freshness

User-Friendly LCD Panel: Displays temperature, quantity, hardness, and voltage for easy monitoring and adjustments

High-Quality Construction: Built for longevity and easy to fit into any space

Powerful Performance: With 1050W power and a 1.32 gal tank, it can produce up to 4.2 gal of ice cream per hour

One-Year Warranty: Ensuring customer satisfaction and peace of mind

Includes detachable drip trays and a one-click cleaning function

It comes with a dust cover for maintaining the hygiene of the mixture

ROVSUN Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine

Adcraft Lunar Ice Commercial Standing Ice Cream Machine

Key Features:

High Output: Dispenses up to 50.7 quarts per hour, catering to high-volume needs

Stainless steel design

Air-cooled and gravity-fed

Microprocessor Controls: Regulate refrigeration effectively for optimal results

Dispense Counter: Records daily and total dispenses for operational insights

Standby Mode: Preserves product temperature in mix hoppers and freezing cylinders during idle periods

Hopper Agitator: Ensures mix consistency and temperature

Adcraft Lunar Ice Commercial Standing Ice Cream Machine

VEVOR 2500W Commercial Hard/Soft Ice Cream Machine

Key Features:

Dual 12L Hoppers: Allows large volume ice cream production

Three Flavor Dispensing: Create two separate flavors or a mixed blend to cater to diverse palates

High-Efficiency 2500W Compressor: Offers fast cooling with reduced noise and power consumption

Smart LCD Panel: Enables you to set time, temperature, and hardness and monitor the quantity in real time

Self-cleaning Feature: One-click activation for ease of maintenance

Includes ergonomic handle, cooling vents, detachable drip tray, and material shortage alarm

Self-cleaning feature

VEVOR 2500W Commercial Hard/Soft Ice Cream Machine

GSEICE 2500W Commercial Ice Cream Maker

Key Features:

High Yield Capacity: Between 6.8 to 8.4 gallons per hour, utilizing dual 2.0-gallon mixing hoppers and a 0.5-gallon freezing cylinder for producing up to 300 servings an hour.

3 Flavor Options: 2 unique flavors and one combined option, accommodating diverse customer preferences.

LED Control Panel: This distinctive 42-degree digital panel shows operational data, allowing for quick and easy monitoring and customization of your ice cream’s hardness or softness levels.

2500W Power & Efficient Design: Strong 2500W power alongside a 1100W compressor ensures a smooth, quiet operation. Integrated puffing technology enhances puffing efficiency, and an ingredient shortage alarm ensures the consistency of your mixture.

User-Centric Features: The machine incorporates a dust-proof lid, ergonomic handle design, cooling vents, detachable drip tray, and easily maneuverable caster wheels for a convenient user experience.

Versatile Use: Perfect for a range of commercial environments, including cafés, bakeries, fast-food restaurants, and dining establishments, thanks to its compact design and sturdy stainless steel construction.

GSEICE 2500W Commercial Ice Cream Maker

Home & Kitchen Commercial 3Flavor Soft Ice Cream Cooling/Making Machine

Key Features:

3 Flavor Options: This machine comes with two built-in stainless steel containers that allow the making of two single flavors and one mixed flavor, offering a variety in your dessert menu.

High-Performance Compressor: The high-horsepower compressor ensures rapid refrigeration and discharge, greatly increasing the hourly output to a maximum of 30L/h. Ice cream hardness can also be adjusted to your liking.

Intelligent Controls: The LCD panel integrates time, temperature, hardness, and quantity into one display for easy operation. It also features a one-click cleaning function and a material shortage protection system.

Adjustable Hardness: The ice cream machine allows for easy adjustment of ice cream hardness, providing a customizable operation to meet your specific needs.

Extensive Use: Crafted with food-grade stainless steel, this machine is ideal for making soft ice cream, yogurt, and other sorbets. It’s perfectly suited for use in restaurants, cafes, and fast-food shops.

Home & Kitchen Commercial 3Flavor Soft Ice Cream Cooling/Making Machine

BZD Commercial Countertop Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine

Key Features:

Powerful Operation: With a total power output of 2200W and a 1200W brand compressor, the commercial soft serve ice cream machine delivers rapid cooling and operates quietly at 68 decibels.

An additional 170W pre-cooling compressor and integral foaming layer extend the freshness of ingredients.

Smart LCD Panel Control: User-friendly LED display allows for the direct observation and control of ice cream quantity, hardness, and temperature. The pre-cooling and deep puffing function enhances the taste of your ice cream.

Variety of Flavors: Equipped with two 1.6-gallon hoppers made from food-grade 304 stainless steel, this machine offers two unique flavors and one mixed flavor.

Effortless Cleaning: The one-touch cleaning feature makes routine maintenance a breeze. Just fill the hopper with water and press the cleaning button.

An inbuilt shortage alarm notifies you when ingredients need to be refilled.

BZD Commercial Countertop Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine

VEVOR Countertop Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

Key Features:

High Output & Varied Flavors: 5.8-7.9 gallons per hour. The two 1.6-gallon mixing hoppers and 0.5-gallon freezing cylinders can produce up to 150-200 servings per hour. The machine provides two single flavors and one mixed flavor

Keep-Fresh Function: This feature maintains the hopper at a low temperature, preserving the freshness of raw materials. An insulating foam layer protects against excessive heat, preserving the integrity of your ice cream.

Powerful Performance: 2200W and a 1050W compressor, this machine ensures efficient and quiet operation. The machine’s expansion tubes improve the visual appeal of the ice cream and boost yield by 25-30%.

Smart Control Panel: A digital panel with an LCD screen lets you monitor the quantity of ice cream and adjust its softness as per your preference.

Versatile Use: Measuring 29.3″x21.3″x34″, this countertop ice cream maker seamlessly fits into many commercial environments.

VEVOR Countertop Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

Examples of Using A Commercial Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine

A commercial soft-serve ice cream machine is a versatile and valuable addition to various small business settings. Its ability to produce high-quality soft-serve ice cream quickly and efficiently makes it an essential asset in enhancing customer experience and expanding menu offerings. Here are some key use cases for a soft-serve ice cream machine in small businesses:

Cafés and Coffee Shops : Adding soft-serve ice cream to the menu can diversify offerings, allowing for creative dessert options like affogatos or ice cream-topped waffles.

: Adding soft-serve ice cream to the menu can diversify offerings, allowing for creative dessert options like affogatos or ice cream-topped waffles. Convenience Stores : A commercial soft-serve ice cream machine offers a fast and delightful treat for customers, particularly during hot weather or in busy areas.

: A commercial soft-serve ice cream machine offers a fast and delightful treat for customers, particularly during hot weather or in busy areas. Bakeries and Pastry Shops : Paired with baked goods, soft-serve ice cream can create unique dessert combinations, increasing the appeal and variety of the products.

: Paired with baked goods, soft-serve ice cream can create unique dessert combinations, increasing the appeal and variety of the products. Food Trucks and Street Food Stalls : Offering soft-serve ice cream can attract more customers and provide a refreshing option alongside the main menu items.

: Offering soft-serve ice cream can attract more customers and provide a refreshing option alongside the main menu items. Small Restaurants : Incorporating soft-serve ice cream into the dessert menu can enhance the dining experience and provide a simple yet popular dessert option.

: Incorporating soft-serve ice cream into the dessert menu can enhance the dining experience and provide a simple yet popular dessert option. Event Catering Services: Adding soft-serve ice cream to catering services can appeal to a wide range of clients, especially for events like weddings, birthdays, and corporate gatherings.

Each of these use cases demonstrates the machine’s ability to adapt to different business models and customer preferences, making it a smart investment for small businesses looking to expand their product range and appeal to a broader customer base.

FAQs

How often should I clean my commercial soft-serve ice cream machine?

Cleaning frequency can vary based on the manufacturer’s instructions and local health regulations, but a good rule of thumb is to clean your machine daily. This ensures the best product quality and machine performance.

What kind of mix should I use for my machine?

There are a variety of soft-serve mixes available, including dairy-based mixes, non-dairy mixes, and mixes for specific products like frozen yogurt or gelato. You can also find mixes in powdered form or liquid ice cream mixes.

Can a soft-serve machine also make frozen yogurt or gelato?

Yes, many commercial soft-serve ice cream machines can also produce frozen yogurt, gelato, and other frozen desserts. Be sure to check the machine’s capabilities before purchasing.

How long does it take for soft-serve machines to freeze ice cream?

The freeze time can vary depending on the machine and the product, but generally, it takes about 20 to 30 minutes for a commercial soft-serve machine to freeze ice cream.

How much electricity do commercial ice cream machines consume?

Power consumption depends on the machine’s size, capacity, and features. It’s best to check the machine’s specifications or ask the manufacturer for details.

