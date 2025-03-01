Community Bank & Trust Introduces Refund Anticipation Loan for Self-Employed Tax Credit

Community Bank & Trust has launched a Refund Anticipation Loan for the Sick Leave and Family Leave (SLFL) tax credit, also known as the Self-Employed Tax Credit (SETC), providing immediate financial relief to self-employed individuals. The loan offers an advance on tax refunds, allowing gig workers, independent contractors, and sole proprietors to access their funds without waiting for IRS processing.

The SLFL program was established under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) to support self-employed individuals affected by COVID-19. Community Bank & Trust’s Refund Anticipation Loan eliminates long IRS wait times, providing instant access to funds at no cost to the applicant.

Key benefits of the SLFL Refund Anticipation Loan include:

Instant Access to Funds – Applicants receive their proceeds immediately instead of waiting months for the IRS.

No Credit Check or Personal Guarantee – Eligibility is based solely on SLFL tax credit qualification.

Zero Upfront Cost – The tax preparation processing fee is covered by the bank from the loan proceeds.

Secure and Compliant – Backed by a federally regulated financial institution, ensuring full compliance with IRS and banking regulations.

The SLFL (SETC) tax credit is a federally recognized tax benefit claimed directly on IRS Form 7202. Community Bank & Trust has conducted extensive due diligence to ensure all applications are IRS-compliant, providing a legitimate pathway for self-employed individuals to claim their entitled refunds.

“Self-employed individuals are the backbone of the American economy, yet they often lack access to the financial support available to traditional employees,” said Steve Jeffries, President of Community Bank & Trust. “By offering a refund anticipation loan on the SLFL tax credit, we are giving self-employed individuals the financial flexibility they need without having to wait on extended government processing times.”

Eligible self-employed individuals can apply for the SLFL refund anticipation loan through an approved processor working with Community Bank & Trust. The application process is fully online, fast, and secure, ensuring that funds are disbursed as quickly as possible.