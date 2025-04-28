CommunityRewards Launches Grant and Mentorship Program for Miami Women-Owned Businesses

CommunityRewards, powered by Points4Purpose, Inc., has announced the launch of a new Business Grant and Mentorship Program aimed at supporting women-owned businesses in the Miami area. Applications are now open through May 23, 2025, with the initiative set to award 12 local business owners a package valued at a total of $20,000.

The program offers recipients AI-powered loyalty rewards software solutions along with mentorship opportunities. “Each grant recipient will receive approximately $1,600 in AI-powered loyalty rewards software solutions and resources that can enhance customer loyalty and grow their customer base,” said James Trocme, Chief Operating Officer at Points4Purpose, Inc. “In addition, I will host a financial business seminar with the grant recipients to analyze their business financial performance and provide them with insights into how they can optimize and scale their business during uncertain and unprecedented times.”

Applications are being accepted online at https://getonboard.miami.communityrewards.store/grantapplication.

CommunityRewards designed this program to help local women-owned businesses enhance their customer retention strategies through cashback rewards and micro-charity giving. “We know by simply looking at the data, women are great leaders and can grow impactful businesses when provided with the opportunity and tools,” Trocme stated. “Oftentimes, women and other minorities may experience biases in business or simply don’t always have access to certain resources. With this grant program, we’re looking to improve this and help them turn customers into loyal repeat shoppers and lifelong brand advocates.”

Trocme added that the CommunityRewards platform helps build loyalty by infusing charitable initiatives into everyday transactions. “We’ve seen first-hand how our platform builds community and loyalty by motivating customers to shop with a brand not simply because they provide a great product or service—but also because of their values and involvement in helping others locally via charitable initiatives,” he said.

The initiative particularly encourages applications from diverse business owners. “From Latina business owners to Black women business leaders, Native American, Asian or Ukrainian—we encourage everyone to apply for this grant program. We want to support Miami’s innovative business woman community,” Trocme stated. “Scaling a business can be complicated and often, women and minorities alike can face additional hurdles navigating the ever-changing business landscape. This is why this grant program was created. We believe we can help smart, determined women business owners further grow their customer base.”

Eligibility requirements for applicants include:

Business must be located in Miami-Dade County.

Business must be a for-profit entity.

In-store and e-commerce businesses are eligible.

Home-based businesses can apply.

Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident.

Applicant must be 18 years or older.

Business must be at least 51% owned by a participating founder or co-founder.

Minimum gross revenue of $100,000 is required.

Businesses seeking venture capital, angel investment, or liquidity events within the next 12 months are not eligible.

Miami business owners interested in applying can submit their applications online at https://getonboard.miami.communityrewards.store/grantapplication.