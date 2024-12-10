Computer Soundbar: Great Picks For Your Business

Small business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs need to stay connected and maintain clear communication. One aspect that is often overlooked is the audio quality in their workspaces. A high-quality computer soundbar can significantly improve audio quality, ensuring that conference calls, presentations, and multimedia content are clear and engaging.

From the top soundbars on the market to tips for optimizing your workspace for better audio quality, you will have the info you need. The goal is to give you information that is of value so you can make a good decision when you are ready to buy one.

Why Soundbars?

Choosing Our Soundbar Recommendations

For entrepreneurs and small businesses in search of the ideal computer soundbar, we have assessed several critical factors to ensure our recommendations meet your professional requirements. Below is the methodology we used, which also serves as a detailed guide for choosing the best soundbar for your business:

Sound Quality (Scale: 9/10) Clarity and range of audio output

Wattage and sound pressure level (decibels) Compatibility (Scale: 9/10) Connectivity options (USB, Bluetooth, AUX, etc.)

Compatibility with different operating systems and devices Design and Size (Scale: 7/10) Compactness and space-saving design

Style and how it complements computer setup Ease of Use (Scale: 8/10) User-friendly interface

Remote control availability and on-device controls Features (Scale: 7/10) Built-in microphone for calls

Advanced features like virtual surround sound Durability (Scale: 6/10) Build quality

Manufacturer’s warranty Price (Scale: 8/10) Cost relative to features and quality

Budget options without significant compromises Brand Reputation (Scale: 6/10) Customer reviews and feedback

Brand’s history in audio equipment Energy Efficiency (Scale: 5/10) Power-saving features

Energy consumption ratings

We used these comprehensive criteria to curate our list, ensuring that we offer soundbars that deliver excellent audio, compatibility, and usability for business environments. Check out our picks from Amazon below:

The Sound BlasterX Katana

The Sound BlasterX Katana, an Under Monitor Audio System (UMAS) is designed to elevate your gaming and multimedia experience. A slim profile and powerful audio output make it a solid addition to any setup.

Key Features:

High-resolution 24-bit DAC

5-driver system for precise audio delivery

Aurora Reactive programmable LED lighting system

Flexible connectivity options

Total output of 75 RMS/150W

Pros:

Slim, space-saving design fits easily under monitors and TVs Immersive audio experience with BlasterX Acoustic Engine and Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder Versatile compatibility with various multimedia devices Customizable ambiance lighting effects

Cons:

Price may be a concern for some users Could be too powerful for small spaces A separate subwoofer may not be ideal for some setups Standby mode wakeup delay is annoying but can be disabled via Creative App

The Aurora Reactive lighting system adds a touch of personalization to your setup with 49 programmable LED lighting PC soundbars and up to 16.8 million color options. Enhanced with flexible connectivity options, the Sound BlasterX Katana is compatible with a wide range of multimedia devices, making it a versatile choice for a small business owner.

The Sound BlasterX Katana

Buy on Amazon

Razer Leviathan V2

The Razer Leviathan V2 is a premium computer soundbar and subwoofer tailored for small business owners who desire an immersive audio experience for their computers. With its compact design and advanced features, it is an excellent option for enhancing your workspace.

Features:

Multi-driver PC soundbar and subwoofer with two full-range drivers and down-firing subwoofer

THX Spatial Audio for advanced 7.1 surround sound

Compact desktop form factor for a clutter-free setup

Bluetooth 5.2 for low-latency audio connection

Razer Chroma RGB customization with 18 lighting zones

Razer Audio App and Razer Synapse for audio and lighting control

Pros:

High-fidelity audio with pinpoint accuracy for movies, games, and music

Minimal audio obstruction with detachable rubber feet

Easy switching between up to 8 paired devices via the Razer Audio App

Personalized audio settings and RGB lighting control

Cons:

Lacks optical/3.5mm support

No RGB on the subwoofer

May be too expensive for some users

Limited compatibility with non-PC devices

The Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar and subwoofer offer full-range, high-fidelity audio that enhances your multimedia experience. The THX Spatial Audio delivers a more realistic and detailed soundstage for all your entertainment needs.

The compact desktop form factor fits beneath your monitor, keeping your workspace tidy. The Bluetooth 5.2 connection ensures smooth, stutter-free audio, while the Razer Chroma RGB customization provides added personalization.

Razer Leviathan V2

Buy on Amazon

Yamaha SR-C30A Compact Sound Bar

The Yamaha Audio SR-C30A is a compact soundbar and subwoofer set designed to seamlessly integrate with your surround sound systems, gaming consoles, televisions, computers, smartphones, and tablets.

Features:

Compact 23-inch soundbar with wireless subwoofer

Virtual 3D surround sound, Clear Voice, and Adaptive Low Volume technologies

Four sound modes: Standard, Stereo, 3D Movie, and Game

Bluetooth streaming for music and podcasts

Simple setup with HDMI, optical, or aux connections

Remote and app control options

Pros:

Space-saving design with versatile subwoofer placement options

High-quality audio with virtual surround sound

Four sound modes to match your content and preferences

Easy setup and compatibility with various devices

Cons:

Basic remote control experience

Limited audio separation

No option to add an external subwoofer

Corded electric power source may limit placement options

The Yamaha Audio SR-C30A soundbar lets you choose from four sound modes to match your content and mood, and stream music or podcasts via Bluetooth. The SR-C30A is easy to set up with HDMI, optical, or aux connections and offers both remote and app control options.

Yamaha SR-C30A Compact Sound Bar

Buy on Amazon

Sonos Arc

The Sonos Arc is a soundbar designed with Dolby Atmos-enabled 3D sound. Whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or listening to music, the enhanced Trueplay tuning technology makes sure it sounds perfect for your room.

When you’re not watching something, you can still enjoy your favorite music, radio, podcasts, and more by streaming them through the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2.

Features:

3D sound with Dolby Atmos compatibility

Wi-Fi and HDMI connectivity

Bass Boost and Hi-Res Audio

Voice control with built-in Amazon Alexa

Enhanced Trueplay tuning technology

Recommended for gaming consoles, televisions, and music players

Compatible with Sonos S3 app

Wall-mountable or can sit beneath the TV

Pros:

Crystal-clear sound for various entertainment sources

Unobtrusive design seamlessly blends into any room

Hands-free voice control with Amazon Alexa integration

Emphasizes human voice for clear dialogue

Cons:

Limited to a single HDMI input

Incompatibility with some TVs for Atmos over ARC, no HDMI passthrough

Pricier than some single-bar competitors

Lacks Bluetooth streaming capability

Please note that Trueplay Tuning is only available for iOS devices, and the soundbar may not suit every room. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Sonos Arc offers a premium audio experience that will undoubtedly enhance your home entertainment setup.

Sonos Arc

Buy on Amazon

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

The Bose Soundbar 600 has an intelligent soundbar design. It is Wi-Fi-enabled, and it combines Dolby Atmos, TrueSpace technology, and upward-firing transducers to create an immersive atmosphere for movies, TV shows, and music.

Key Features:

Dolby Atmos PC soundbar with TrueSpace technology for immersive sound

5-speaker acoustic architecture in a compact 27.5″ wide soundbar

Wireless streaming via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast

Integrated Amazon Alexa voice control with Google Assistant compatibility

Voice4Video technology for voice control of TV and cable/satellite box

Easy setup with included HDMI eARC/ARC and optical audio cables

Bose Music app for voice control management and software updates

Bose SimpleSync technology for seamless multi-room audio

Pros:

Immersive sound experience for various types of content

Compact design with multiple connectivity options

Comprehensive voice control capabilities

Easy setup and user-friendly app

Cons:

Highs may sometimes sound harsh

Bass output might be weak

Limited to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Requires additional Bose products for SimpleSync functionality

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Buy on Amazon

Samsung S61B Premium Soundbar

The Samsung S61B Premium Soundbar is an all-in-one solution to enrich your television viewing experience. With built-in woofers, tweeters, and a center speaker, it provides immersive and sharp sound quality, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and games with unmatched clarity.

Features:

Wireless Dolby Atmos for surround sound without the need for HDMI cables

Q-Symphony for a synchronized and immersive audio experience

Built-in center speaker for enhanced dialogue clarity

Built-in Alexa voice assistant

AirPlay 2 for easy pairing with iOS devices

Music mode for studio-grade clarity in vocals and instruments

Pros:

Immersive surround sound with Dolby Atmos

Built-in voice assistant for easy command

Easy to setup Bluetooth connectivity

Music mode for enhanced music listening

Synchronized TV and soundbar sound with Q-Symphony

Cons:

Only one HDMI port

No HDMI pass-through

Comparable soundbar and subwoofer available at the same price

The Samsung S61B is an affordable Bluetooth PC soundbar that offers numerous features, a straightforward setup, and a built-in voice assistant, delivering a premium listening experience. However, if you need multiple HDMI ports or desire enhanced bass, you might want to consider other options.

Samusn S61B Premium Soundbar

Buy on Amazon

JBL BAR5.0 5-Channel Multibeam Soundbar

The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Soundbar provides a wide soundstage with immersive 3D sound. With Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound, you can enjoy video conferences, favorite movies, shows, and games with a sound that fills the room. The built-in subwoofers provide punchy bass without the need for a separate subwoofer, making it a space-saving option for those with limited space.

Features:

Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound for an immersive experience

4K pass-through with Dolby Vision for pristine video quality

Built-in subwoofers for punchy bass

Bluetooth streaming for wireless music streaming

MultiBeam calibration for personalized audio based on your room design

Voice control with a separate voice assistant device

Pros:

Wide soundstage with immersive 3D sound

Built-in subwoofers for space-saving audio solution

4K pass-through with Dolby Vision for excellent video quality

MultiBeam calibration for personalized audio experience

Bluetooth streaming for wireless music streaming

Cons:

No app for sound adjustments

Lacks low-bass

Voice control requires a separate voice assistant device

Limited connectivity options with only USB port connectivity

Overall, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Soundbar is a great option for those looking for a compact and space-saving audio solution with immersive 3D sound. With features like 4K pass-through and Bluetooth streaming, it provides excellent video and audio quality. However, if you require more bass or want to adjust sound settings through an app, this may not be the best option for you.

JBL BAR5.0 5-Channel Multibeam Soundbar

Buy on Amazon

VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar

The VIZIO M512E-K6 Soundbar is a powerful audio solution that brings your entertainment to life like never before. With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio technologies, this soundbar provides an immersive sound with realistic sounds from above and behind you. The integrated Adaptive Height Speakers automatically rotate up or forward to optimize the system’s performance, delivering immersive sound for a wide range of setups.

Features:

Adaptive Height Speakers for optimized performance

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio technologies for immersive sound

103dB of premium audio with 13 high-performance PC speakers

5.1.2 channels of immersive audio for a multi-dimensional soundscape

DTS Virtual:X technology for lifelike sound

Voice control for easy command

Pros:

Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio technologies

Adaptive Height Speakers for optimized performance

Multi-dimensional soundscape with 5.1.2 channels of immersive audio

Voice control for easy command

Newly designed wireless subwoofer for impactful bass

Cons:

Height channel imaging isn’t always precise

Sound field could be wider

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Limited mounting options with only a soundbar design

The VIZIO M512E-K6 Soundbar is a good option if you are looking for a powerful and immersive audio experience. With features like Adaptive Height Speakers and DTS Virtual:X technology, it delivers a multi-dimensional soundscape. However, it may not be the best option for those who require Wi-Fi connectivity or want a wider sound field. Additionally, height channel imaging may not always be precise.

VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar

Buy on Amazon

Panasonic SoundSlayer Dolby Atmos Soundbar

The Panasonic SC-HTB01 SoundSlayer Soundbar is a compact yet powerful audio solution that provides cinema-quality 3D sound using Dolby Atmos technology and DTS. Developed in partnership with the sound team from Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Online, this soundbar transforms the audio experience for movies, music, and games. With a 2.1 channel 3-way speaker system and 4K HDR passthrough, it guarantees no loss in image quality, making it ideal for high-definition 4K content.

Features:

Dolby Atmos and DTS for cinema-quality 3D sound

Compact design for small spaces

4K HDR passthrough for zero loss in image quality

Custom settings for optimized sound for movies, music, and games

Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with smart devices

Remote control for ease and convenience

Pros:

Cinema-quality 3D sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS technologies

Compact design for small spaces

Custom settings for optimized sound for movies, music, and games

4K HDR passthrough for zero loss in image quality

Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with smart devices

Cons:

Bass ability lacking, even at max sub

Sound quality tapers off at high volumes

Flimsy remote control

The Panasonic SC-HTB01 SoundSlayer Soundbar is a great option for a compact and powerful audio solution for movies, music, and games. With features like Dolby Atmos and DTS technologies, it delivers cinema-quality 3D sound. However, it may not be the best option for those who require deep bass or want to listen to sound at high volumes. Additionally, the remote control feels flimsy.

Panasonic SoundSlayer Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Buy on Amazon

Sonos Beam Gen 2

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is the latest generation of a compact and smart soundbar that comes with Dolby Atmos technology to deliver vibrant bass, crystal-clear dialogue, and a panoramic soundstage. This soundbar allows you to experience a 3D surround sound effect and you can also control it with the Sonos app, your voice, and Apple AirPlay 2. It is compatible with your TV remote, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

Features:

Dolby Atmos Technology: Get a 3D surround sound experience that takes you right into the action of your favorite movies, shows, and games.

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Stream music, radio, podcasts, and audiobooks from all your favorite services when the TV is off.

Easy Control: Control the soundbar with the Sonos app, your TV remote, Apple AirPlay 2, or your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Smart Setup: Easily set up your smart soundbar with only two cables, step-by-step guidance from the Sonos app, and smart Trueplay tuning. Everything connects over WiFi.

Expandable System: Add more Sonos speakers to create a wireless surround sound system and enjoy multi-room listening.

Pros:

Enriches entertainment with vibrant bass, crystal clear dialogue, and a panoramic soundstage.

Allows you to stream music, radio, podcasts, and audiobooks from all your favorite services.

Simple to install using just two cables, with step-by-step instructions provided by the Sonos app and intelligent Trueplay tuning.

Comes with a 40% faster chip that pushes the sonic limits for a soundbar of its size, creating two new audio paths for a virtual surround sound experience.

You can easily expand your Sonos system over time to experience genuine surround sound and enjoy multi-room listening.

Cons:

The app could use some improvement.

Pricey compared to other soundbars on the market.

No additional HDMI ports.

Doesn’t support DTS:X.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is easy to set up with only two cables, step-by-step guidance from the Sonos app, and smart Trueplay tuning. You can easily expand your Sonos system over time to enjoy true surround sound and multi-room listening, as everything connects over WiFi.

Sonos Beam Gen 2

Buy on Amazon

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can a computer soundbar be used with multiple devices?

Yes, most computer soundbars offer multiple connectivity options, allowing you to use them with various devices. Soundbars with Bluetooth connectivity can be easily switched between devices.

What’s the difference between a computer soundbar and a TV soundbar?

Although both types of soundbars fulfill a similar role, computer soundbars are typically more compact and tailored specifically for computer use. They generally offer enhanced compatibility with computer monitors and workspaces.

How important is the wattage of a computer soundbar?

Wattage is an indicator of a soundbar’s power output. A higher wattage generally results in louder and more powerful sound; but it’s important to consider other factors such as audio quality and frequency response when evaluating a soundbar’s performance.

What should I consider when choosing a soundbar for a small office space?

When choosing a soundbar for a small office, it’s important to think about the size, design, and connectivity features of the soundbar. A compact computer soundbar can help save desk space, while wireless models minimize cable clutter. Furthermore, look for soundbars that offer clear audio and have built-in microphones, which are essential for conference calls and video meetings.

Can I use my computer soundbar for conference calls and video meetings?

Yes, many computer soundbars have built-in microphones, making them suitable for conference calls and video meetings. Ensure that your soundbar is properly connected and configured with your preferred communication software for the best audio quality.

How do I maintain and clean my computer soundbar?

To maintain your computer soundbar, regularly dust the exterior with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials, as they may damage the soundbar’s finish. If the soundbar has removable grilles, you can gently vacuum them to remove dust and debris.

Are there any compatibility issues to consider when buying a computer soundbar?

Before buying a computer soundbar, confirm its compatibility with your computer or devices. Review the connectivity options and ensure that your computer or device has the required ports (like USB, AUX, or HDMI ARC). If you plan to use a Bluetooth soundbar, check that your computer or device supports Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, take into account any software needs, such as audio drivers or equalizer settings.

