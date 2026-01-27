Congress Urged to Pass Credit Card Competition Act to Aid Small Businesses

In an era where small businesses strive to optimize every dollar spent, a new piece of legislation could significantly impact their bottom line. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) recently urged Congress to pass the Credit Card Competition Act, a bill aimed at reforming credit card processing and alleviating the financial burdens associated with high swipe fees.

The NFIB, the leading advocacy group for small businesses in the U.S., emphasizes that these fees have escalated disproportionately, now ranking among the most significant monthly expenses for many small business owners. This legislation, reintroduced by Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) and Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), seeks to foster competition in the credit card processing market. It aims to provide small business owners the flexibility to choose between multiple credit card networks, a right that 92% of NFIB members firmly support.

Brad Close, President of NFIB, commented on the impetus behind the bill. “Introducing much-needed competition into the credit card processing market will force networks to compete for their customers, just as small businesses compete for customers every day,” he explained. “Small business owners pay exorbitant fees just to be able to accept credit cards from their customers, and those costs have skyrocketed. It’s time for Washington to advance the Credit Card Competition Act so small business owners can invest in their own employees and communities instead of Wall Street’s bottom line.”

The current landscape for credit card fees has left small businesses feeling the financial pinch. Swipe fees, known as interchange fees, can eat into profits, especially for businesses operating with tight margins. The proposed act would allow small business owners the flexibility to utilize different networks, potentially leading to lower fees. This shift might offer significant relief by allowing them to reinvest in their operations, from hiring additional staff to enhancing customer experience.

However, while the benefits appear promising, small business owners will want to remain vigilant. Transitioning to new processing networks could introduce complexities regarding compatibility with existing systems and customer preferences. Not all networks offer the same services or ease of use, and businesses would need to evaluate which networks best align with their financial and operational needs.

Moreover, the passage of this legislation could disrupt the current balance in the credit card industry, leading to shifts in practices among larger banks and networks. Small business owners might encounter a learning curve as they navigate these changes. It would be essential for them to stay informed about the evolving landscape and be proactive in seeking out the best options.

The bipartisan support for the Credit Card Competition Act reflects a growing recognition of the challenges small businesses face. President Trump echoed similar sentiments, labeling swipe fees as “out of control.” His early support adds an influential voice to the campaign for reform.

For small business owners, staying abreast of this legislative development can provide much-needed insight into financially optimizing their operations. As the NFIB continues its push for the Credit Card Competition Act, small businesses should begin preparing strategies to take advantage of potential cost savings.

Understanding these dynamics and preparing for the potential implications of new credit card processing options could give small business owners not only an edge in managing operational costs but also a greater sense of empowerment in a market traditionally dominated by large corporations.

For more details on this initiative and to keep track of its progress, small business owners can refer to the NFIB’s website for ongoing updates. The Credit Card Competition Act could ultimately be a game-changer, allowing small businesses to reclaim some financial control and focus on what truly matters: fostering growth and innovation within their communities.

For further information, you can read the original press release here.