Connecticut Fisherman Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion on $1.2M in Income

A Connecticut man was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for evading federal income taxes on more than $1.2 million he earned from commercial fishing in Massachusetts.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Brian Kobus, of Durham, Connecticut, worked as a commercial fisherman and deckhand for various fishing companies. Between 2011-2013 and 2017-2021, Kobus received over $1.2 million in income from these fishing trips. Despite the substantial income, he failed to file federal income tax returns or pay the taxes owed.

To evade paying taxes, Kobus regularly cashed his paychecks and used the cash for personal expenses, hiding the source and disposition of his income from the IRS. His actions resulted in a tax loss to the IRS totaling approximately $377,839.90.

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton for the District of Massachusetts ordered Kobus to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $377,839.90 in restitution to the United States.

The case was announced by Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts. The IRS Criminal Investigation unit conducted the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Trial Attorney Matthew L. Cofer of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor Wild for the District of Massachusetts.