Constant Contact and Canva Team Up to Streamline Marketing for Small Businesses

A new integration between Constant Contact and Canva promises to streamline marketing efforts for small businesses. Small business owners can now create eye-catching designs in Canva and immediately push those designs into their marketing campaigns with Constant Contact, making the process smoother than ever.

This partnership was announced during the Canva Create event and aims to assist small businesses and nonprofits in effectively managing their marketing campaigns across several platforms, including email and social media channels like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. With this integration, users can accomplish tasks like designing, scheduling, and automating campaigns from within a unified platform.

Lee Ott, Chief Product and Growth Officer at Constant Contact, emphasized the significance of this integration: “When you can go from a great design to a campaign that gets you seen by your customers across email and every major social channel in one click, that’s not just a better experience. That’s a real competitive advantage for the businesses that need it most.”

One-click convenience is a game-changer for busy entrepreneurs who juggle multiple responsibilities. Instead of downloading and re-uploading designs, business owners can now seamlessly transition their Canva creations directly into Constant Contact. This saves precious time and reduces the potential for errors. Brand assets in Constant Contact remain synced with Canva, ensuring that all materials are easy to access.

Roger Coles, a Canva Verified Expert and Corporate Trainer, noted this time-saving aspect: “If you’re handling your own marketing, every minute matters. Previously, spotting one tiny typo meant 20 minutes disappeared in a cycle of downloading and re-uploading. This integration changes that, giving those 20 minutes back to the business owner.”

Small businesses represent a significant segment of the market for both companies. The integration requires no extra costs; businesses can start using it without incurring additional charges, making it accessible for those with tight budgets. Existing and new Constant Contact users can connect their accounts at no additional cost, and new users can sign up for a free trial with no credit card required.

This integration allows not just for publishing but also for managing campaigns. It offers built-in reporting, enabling users to track their performance across all channels. Entrepreneurs can select the social platforms they wish to share on directly from the Canva interface, and then let Constant Contact manage the delivery and scheduling.

However, as with any new technology, small businesses may face challenges. Those unfamiliar with either tool may need time to adapt to the integration. Understanding how to maximize this partnership will require thoughtful planning, such as determining the best types of content for different channels. Additionally, while the integration offers a host of features, businesses need to ensure that they have a strategic approach to their social media presence and email marketing.

The integration also prompts a reflection on how to manage brand identity across platforms, especially if a business is not currently utilizing Constant Contact or Canva. Small business owners might want to assess their existing marketing tools and develop a comprehensive strategy that aligns with their goals.

With this new integration, Constant Contact and Canva stand poised to give small business owners the tools they need to enhance their marketing efforts while saving time and effort. This advancement represents both a simplification of the design-to-publish process and an opportunity to elevate brand visibility across various platforms effectively.

For more information, you can read the full press release at Constant Contact’s news page.