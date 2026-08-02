Constant Contact Unveils “Great Needs Great,” Elevating Small Business Marketing with AI

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, small businesses are seeking innovative ways to stand out. Constant Contact has just stepped up to the plate with its new campaign, “Great Needs Great,” positioning itself as an AI partner dedicated to fostering small business growth. This shift marks a significant evolution in the company’s approach, moving from a traditional marketing software provider to a full-fledged AI-driven solution designed to streamline marketing efforts for small business owners.

The “Great Needs Great” campaign, crafted in collaboration with creative agency TBWAChiatDay LA, resonates deeply in an era where 84% of consumers report they enjoy better shopping experiences at small businesses, according to Constant Contact’s own data. With AI adoption among U.S. small businesses surging from 26% in 2023 to an impressive 87% in 2026, it’s clear that leveraging technology is no longer optional but essential for survival and growth.

Frank Vella, Constant Contact’s CEO, emphasized this transformation, stating, “Small business owners have trusted Constant Contact to help them get seen by their customers.” He added, “‘Great Needs Great’ is our vision for what comes next: we’re a partner that turns what a business does best into marketing that actually reaches people and helps them grow.” For busy entrepreneurs managing multiple responsibilities, having a structured, effective marketing solution could be a game-changer.

At the core of this initiative is an innovative promise: “go from prompt to progress.” Instead of facing challenges associated with starting from scratch, small business owners can simply articulate their needs. The AI tools then deliver comprehensive campaign designs and copy, ready for launch across email and social media platforms. With results being critical for ensuring marketing ROI, this streamlined approach can save both time and money—precious resources that many small business owners struggle to find.

Constant Contact’s newly integrated AI features bolster this process by enabling users to generate tailored email designs and content in mere seconds. Businesses will also benefit from intelligent timing recommendations, ensuring their campaigns reach audiences when they are most likely to engage. With capabilities such as segmenting and managing contacts from simple prompts, creating personalized weekly social plans, and a built-in chat assistant for guidance, the platform aims to demystify the often overwhelming task of digital marketing.

A notable statistic from a 2024 Constant Contact survey pointed to the efficacy of AI tools in enhancing campaign success. Businesses engaging in e-commerce reported being 1.5 times more likely to have highly successful campaigns when utilizing these AI-powered capabilities. Moreover, the platform’s AI can reduce email production time by up to 23%, enabling business owners to allocate their limited time towards other growth-centric activities.

However, while the promise of AI-driven marketing is impressive, potential challenges remain. Small business owners may need to overcome a learning curve when adopting new technologies, particularly if they are accustomed to traditional marketing methods. Transitioning to AI-based platforms also calls for an initial investment of time to familiarize oneself with new features, as well as considerations around data management and privacy—essential aspects that must not be neglected in today’s digital landscape.

As the “Great Needs Great” campaign rolls out across various platforms—including television, streaming audio, YouTube, and paid social—awareness of these advancements will likely increase. Business owners should keep an eye on how their counterparts leverage such tools to gain visibility and drive sales.

Reflecting on this transition, Evelyn Borgatta, Senior Brand Director at Constant Contact, mentioned, “The hard part was never the tools. It was the blank screen, the guesswork, the hours small business owners don’t have.” By addressing these challenges head-on through their campaign, Constant Contact aims to empower small businesses to maximize their marketing efforts with greater ease and efficiency.

In an age where DIY marketing can often feel like an uphill battle, AI-driven solutions promise to make marketing more accessible. As Constant Contact expands its offerings, small business owners now have the chance to harness technology that works as hard as they do, allowing them to focus on what they do best—serving their communities.

For more detailed information on the “Great Needs Great” campaign and the capabilities of Constant Contact’s new AI tools, visit the original press release here.