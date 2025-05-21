Constant Contact and Xero Launch Integration to Automate Marketing and Accounting for Small Businesses

A new collaboration between Constant Contact and Xero aims to make life easier for small businesses by automating the link between digital marketing and accounting systems. The partnership, announced May 21, 2025, enables small business owners to streamline key business functions, reduce manual tasks, and improve customer engagement through integrated tools.

The companies say the integration is designed to unify two critical daily functions for small business owners: marketing and financial management. With a few clicks, Constant Contact users can now automatically sync their Xero contacts directly into their email campaigns. This automation allows businesses to send targeted marketing messages more efficiently and track campaign results with greater accuracy.

Xero customers, in turn, gain access to Constant Contact’s suite of digital marketing tools, which includes AI-powered email, automations, SMS, social media tools, event management, and more. By combining marketing and customer contact data, the integration allows for more personalized engagement while reducing the time typically spent syncing contacts manually.

Stephanie Ting, Chief Strategy Officer at Constant Contact, emphasized the importance of time-saving tools for small business operators. “The average small business is pressed for time with under an hour each day to dedicate to marketing and even less time to chase payments,” Ting said. “This integration is a game-changer because it connects the dots between a business owner’s marketing and finance systems, enabling these two critical functions to work together for business growth. By eliminating the time spent manually syncing contacts between marketing and accounting, small businesses can now focus on running and growing their business. Xero shares our mission to help small businesses grow, and together, we’re giving small business owners the tools they need to work efficiently, connect with customers and thrive.”

The integration is available starting today to US-based customers of Constant Contact and Xero. Additional features and availability in other regions are planned for future updates. Upcoming enhancements include deeper data integrations that combine financial insights for improved audience segmentation and marketing automations based on unified customer data.

Xero also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “We’re excited about the benefits this partnership with Constant Contact will provide to small businesses,” said Vikram Grover, SVP of Partnerships at Xero. “In today’s digital landscape, effective online marketing is vital for reaching customers and growing a business. By creating a seamless, automated workflow between digital marketing and finance through this integration, we’re helping businesses save time, improve cash flow, and ultimately drive greater efficiency—allowing them to focus on connecting with customers and thriving in the digital world.”

As part of the collaboration, Constant Contact customers are eligible to receive six months of Xero free on any business plan. Likewise, Xero users qualify for 50% off Constant Contact for six months on any of its plans.

The companies say the partnership reflects a shared mission to empower small businesses with tools that drive sustainable growth, improved workflows, and stronger customer relationships in today’s competitive and time-sensitive environment.