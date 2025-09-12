Construction CEO Arrested for Claiming $4M in COVID-19 Relief Fraud

A high-profile case has emerged in the small business landscape, spotlighting the importance of accountability in COVID-19 relief funding. Joey Wayne Mackey, CEO of a Visalia-based construction company, was arrested for allegedly defrauding the government of more than $4 million through various fraudulent loan applications under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This case brings to light critical lessons for small business owners regarding transparency, integrity, and the consequences of misconduct.

Between April and June 2020, Mackey submitted loan applications for three businesses he controlled, including Forcum-Mackey Construction Inc. and JWM Inc., using inaccurate employee counts and payroll expense figures. According to U.S. Attorney Eric Grant, these misrepresentations resulted in the disbursement of over $4 million that Mackey would not have received under legitimate circumstances.

Mackey allegedly laundered the loan funds, directing payments to family members—including minor children—while maintaining control over their bank accounts. This diversion of funds culminated in the purchase of various revenue-generating real estate assets, such as office parks and luxury apartment complexes. Reports indicate that he continued to invest in real estate and luxury items funded by the PPP loans through 2023.

“We will not tolerate those who seek to exploit taxpayer funds meant to assist struggling businesses during the pandemic,” said Grant, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations. The ramifications for Mackey could be severe; if convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a potential $1 million fine. For small business owners, this case serves as a stark reminder of the legal landscape surrounding pandemic relief funds.

The investigation was led by an interagency task force, which reflects a concerted effort by the federal government to combat pandemic fraud. The California COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Strike Force, formed by the Department of Justice (DOJ), combines resources from various federal agencies to tackle large-scale fraud schemes related to pandemic relief. Their work highlights the ongoing scrutiny of COVID-19 relief funding and signals that regulators are closely monitoring businesses across the country.

For small business owners, the key takeaway from this case lies in the importance of maintaining transparent and accurate financial records. Misrepresenting information on government forms, even regarding payroll or employee counts, can lead not only to financial penalties but also criminal charges. It serves to remind entrepreneurs that the pathway to financial assistance is strictly regulated and that ethical practices can prevent future hardships.

While the PPP was designed to support small businesses through the economic hardships of the pandemic, incidences of fraud like Mackey’s raise concerns about public trust in such programs. Small businesses benefit from legitimate access to funds, which means ensuring compliance with requirements is imperative. Entrepreneurs should maintain meticulous records, regularly review their financial documents, and consult with professionals to navigate the complexities of financial aid.

However, fraud cases also highlight an unfortunate reality: amidst the rush to secure funding, some individuals may take unethical shortcuts. Small business owners must remain vigilant against both the ethical and legal implications of their actions. With the threat of prosecution looming over fraudulent activities, understanding the law and adhering to ethical standards becomes crucial for sustaining a business.

As the investigation continues, the community watches closely to see how the legal process unfolds. This incident serves as both a cautionary tale and an affirmation of the necessity for fidelity in the small business sector. The consequences of immorality can extend beyond individual cases, affecting broader perceptions of small enterprises seeking assistance.

For more details about this case, view the original article from the U.S. Department of Justice here and the SBA press release here. By learning from this case, small business owners can safeguard their ventures and reinforce the integrity of the funding mechanisms designed to support them.