Consumers Plan 25% More Holiday Spending, Boosting Small Business Revenue

As the holiday season approaches, small business owners find themselves on the cusp of significant revenue opportunities. According to the recently released Intuit QuickBooks Holiday Shopping Report, U.S. consumers are projected to spend $263 billion this holiday season, marking a remarkable 25% increase from the previous year. This heightened spending presents a $109 billion chance for small businesses, as consumers increasingly lean towards local shops, with 41% of their holiday spending designated for small business purchases.

In this annual survey conducted by Intuit, involving 6,000 consumers and 1,000 small business owners, participants expressed that the desire to give gifts to loved ones overshadows concerns about economic pressures like tariffs and inflation. Nearly half of the surveyed consumers reported a willingness to cut back on other expenditures—such as dining out and even essentials like groceries— to ensure they can provide gifts for their family and friends. This year’s festive spirit is fundamentally about prioritizing joy over economic anxiety, with 42% of respondents stating that giving gifts is more important than ever.

This optimistic sentiment among consumers plays a pivotal role for small businesses that often rely on the holiday rush for a significant chunk of their annual revenue. In fact, 93% of small business owners indicated that the holiday season is crucial for their overall success. Many anticipate that holiday sales will contribute nearly half of their yearly revenue, an increase from 33% the prior year. Furthermore, 65% of owners expect an upswing in revenue compared to last year, buoyed by a general confidence among 89% of surveyed small business owners that customers will spend enough to meet revenue goals.

Liz Pham, owner of Bows Arts, emphasizes this sentiment, stating, “For small businesses like ours, the holiday season is when everything comes together. It’s not just our busiest time of year, it’s when we see the impact of our community’s support the most.” Pham highlights that tools such as QuickBooks and Mailchimp help streamline operations, allowing her focus to remain on crafting exceptional customer experiences.

While the outlook is positive, this holiday season does not come without its challenges. Economic factors still loom large. For instance, 86% of consumers expressed concern about tariffs and inflation affecting their holiday shopping behavior, with more than half expecting to face higher prices. Small business owners share similar anxieties; 68% acknowledged that tariffs have substantially impacted their operations. In response, many small businesses have adjusted their strategies—32% have raised their prices, while 44% plan to offer special deals to attract customers.

Simon Worsfold, Head of Data Communications at Intuit QuickBooks, emphasizes the need for small businesses to adopt strategic approaches in a precarious economic environment. “With almost half of U.S. consumers prioritizing shopping small this season, small business owners can capitalize on this over the next few months by leveraging digital and AI-powered tools,” he indicates. These tools can assist in marketing efforts, inventory management, and operational efficiency.

To navigate this bustling shopping capital, small business owners may consider implementing several actionable strategies:

Embrace AI Tools: The survey indicates a soaring interest in AI, with nearly three-quarters of small business owners planning to utilize AI technologies this holiday season. Tools that automate tasks such as inventory management and customer outreach can save time and money. Optimize for Mobile and In-Store Sales: While online shopping dominates, particularly on mobile platforms, over half of consumers also plan to shop in physical stores. An omnichannel approach helps cater to diverse consumer shopping preferences. Effective Marketing Communication: More than half of respondents revealed coupon codes as a primary incentive for purchases. Small businesses are encouraged to adopt personalized marketing strategies using email and SMS to alert customers about special promotions. Focus on Early Holiday Shopping: With many shoppers starting their gift buying as early as October, it’s essential for small businesses to track inventory and align their marketing efforts with peak shopping times.

The report outlines a clear path for small businesses to thrive during this holiday season, leveraging both digital tools and consumer trends that prioritize support for local establishments. By remaining adaptable and resourceful, small business owners can significantly enhance their holiday sales and secure a prosperous end to the year.

For more details on this report, you can visit the original post from Intuit at Investor Relations.

