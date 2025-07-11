Continuum Ag Earns ‘Small Business of the Week’ Accolade from Ernst

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst recently spotlighted a thriving small business, Continuum Ag, as her Small Business of the Week, showcasing its transformative impact on agriculture in Iowa and beyond. Founded in 2015 by Mitchell Hora, a seventh-generation farmer and Iowa State University alumnus, Continuum Ag empowers farmers to harness soil health data to make more informed decisions. As Ernst emphasized, “Since 2015, Continuum Ag has rooted themselves in helping farmers manage and improve their soil health.”

Continuum Ag stands out in the agricultural sector for its commitment to regenerative practices. The company partners with over 40 states and 20 countries, promoting methods that encourage sustainability while enhancing farm productivity. Their proprietary tool, TopSoil, has become an essential asset for farmers looking to improve soil health and collaborate with supply chain partners.

For small business owners and farmers alike, the recognition from Ernst is more than just accolades; it highlights a trend toward data-driven agriculture, which is gaining momentum. Continuum Ag’s approach offers practical applications for small businesses outside agriculture as well, demonstrating the importance of leveraging data for operational efficiency.

Small business owners interested in environmental and sustainable practices can take significant cues from Continuum Ag’s model. The company illustrates how integrating advanced data analytics into everyday operations can lead to better decision-making and strong partnerships, ultimately benefiting both the business and broader community. Utilizing tools that provide insights into health metrics can facilitate improved system management, whether in agriculture or other fields.

However, potential challenges do exist. Small businesses looking to adopt similar data-driven practices may need to overcome hurdles related to access to technology and data interpretation. While the benefits of real-time insights can be considerable, the upfront investment and the learning curve associated with implementing new tools can be daunting.

As Ernst continues her mission to recognize small businesses across Iowa, it becomes apparent that the influence of companies like Continuum Ag reaches far beyond their immediate markets. The awareness generated by such recognition creates opportunities for small businesses to connect, share best practices, and collaborate on sustainable strategies.

Mitchell Hora’s commitment not only to farming but to elevating the agricultural sector through technology underscores a significant shift within the industry—a shift that small business owners across various sectors can emulate. By taking steps toward sustainable practices and investing in tools that enhance operational capabilities, small businesses position themselves as leaders in their fields.

Embracing change may be challenging, but as Continuum Ag demonstrates, the rewards can far outweigh the obstacles. For small business owners striving to push their practices into the future, understanding the intersection of sustainability, data, and community relationships may provide a clearer path forward.

Senator Ernst’s ongoing recognition of small businesses reinforces the vital role they play in driving innovation and sustainability in their respective industries. Continuum Ag serves not only as a model for agricultural innovation but as a reminder that every small business has the potential to impact broader societal shifts.

To learn more about Continuum Ag and the ongoing efforts of Senator Ernst, you can view the original press release here.