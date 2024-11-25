Countertop Display Refrigerator: Picks for Your Business

One of the best ways to showcase your chilled items is by using a countertop display refrigerator. You can keep your products cold while showcasing them, as well as promote sale items, specials, and more.

Look for units that can keep the products you sell at the optimal temperature and a display with no obstructions. After all, you want your customers to see all your offerings so they can quickly pick an item and make a purchase.

What is a Countertop Display Refrigerator?

Countertop display refrigerators chill small amounts of food or drink to ideal serving temperatures, ready for ‘grab and go’ transactions. With a glass door design, the contents are plainly visible, allowing clients to see exactly what is offered.

Countertop display fridges are distinguished by smaller overall dimensions, a smaller footprint, and less capacity than standard-sized refrigerated cases.

Why You Should Invest in a Countertop Display Fridge

A countertop display refrigerator maximizes the display of products by making it simple for your consumers to view and grab the contents within. Convenience stores, bakeries, bars, cafes and countless other businesses use countertop display refrigerators to increase product visibility and promote impulse sales.

The advantage of a countertop display refrigerator is that the entire device is near most people’s eye level. As a result, each product in the case receives direct attention from your consumers.

This will not only simplify their search for desired items but also promote impulse buying. Customers are more likely to buy products that are easily visible, whether it’s a cool refreshing drink or snacks and pastries for a quick bite.

Best Countertop Display Refrigerator for your Business

When selecting a countertop refrigerator, a product that serves both functional and aesthetic roles in various settings, we used these key criteria:

Temperature Control and Consistency: Ensuring optimal and stable cooling for stored items. Scale of Importance: 10/10 Size and Capacity: The refrigerator should fit the available counter space while providing sufficient storage. Scale of Importance: 9/10 Energy Efficiency: A model that conserves energy, reduces operational costs, and is environmentally friendly. Scale of Importance: 8/10 Noise Level: Lower noise production is crucial, especially in settings where quietness is valued. Scale of Importance: 7/10 Design and Appearance: The refrigerator should aesthetically complement the surrounding area. Scale of Importance: 7/10 Ease of Cleaning: Surfaces, both inside and outside, should be easy to clean and maintain. Scale of Importance: 6/10 Shelving and Storage Options: Adjustable and practical shelving enhances usability. Scale of Importance: 6/10 Door Type and Transparency: A transparent door can be beneficial for display purposes, depending on how the countertop display refrigerator is used. Scale of Importance: 5/10 Brand Reliability and Warranty: Trustworthy brands with good warranty terms ensure long-term satisfaction. Scale of Importance: 5/10 Cost: Balancing price with the features and durability offered. Scale of Importance: 5/10

These criteria were crucial in compiling our list of recommended countertop refrigerators. Now, check out our picks below:

KoolMore 27″ Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case

Top Pick: Housed in bright LED lighting and four-sided glass housing, this KoolMore unit can easily fit in a small space. You can control the refrigerator on a digital display with a temperature range of 32 to 53 Fahrenheit.

There are two adjustable chrome-plated rust-resistant shelves to display products of different sizes. And it is constructed from stainless steel and double pane tempered glass.

This unit has 4.6cu.ft. of storage, a dimension of 34.4 x 22.4 x 27 inches, and weighs 121.2 pounds.

KoolMore Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser Black and Stainless Steel

OMCAN Commercial Countertop Refrigerated Display

Runner Up: This unit features a curved front design and a ventilated cooling system, complemented by a stainless-steel, maintenance-free condenser that ensures efficient cooling. The temperature is easily regulated by a digital controller, allowing settings between 32°F and 53°F.

LED lights brighten the interior, and two fully adjustable chrome-plated shelves are capable of supporting up to 33 pounds each.

This unit is 5.65cu.ft., has a dimension of 22.5 x 35 x 22.5 inches, and weighs 156 pounds. The company provides a 1-year manufacturer warranty on parts and labor and five years on the compressor.

OMCAN 27157 RS-CN-0160 Commercial Countertop Refrigerated Display Case 44630

KoolMore Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display

An automatic defrost feature with a digital control and display lets you maintain consistent temperatures ranging from 32 to 53°F in this countertop display refrigerator. A durable double pane front curved glass and black exterior creates a sleek design. The interior has two adjustable wire shelves and bright LEDs, providing strong illumination for your products.

This unit has 3.6cu.ft. of storage, a dimension of 26.8 x 17 x 26.6 inches, and weighs 86.2 pounds. Automatic defrost and digital temperature control maintains a consistent temperature range.

KoolMore CDC-4C-BK Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser with LED Lighting – 3.6 cu. ft.

INTSUPERMAI Glass Bakery Display Case

INTSUPERMAI Glass Bakery Display Case 28″ Countertop Refrigerated Cake Showcase

KoolMore 35in NSF Commercial Display Refrigerator Countertop1217

A maintenance-free condenser powers this KoolMore refrigerator to keep the temperature between 32 to 53°F. You can control the settings on the digital display to keep your food fresh.

The interior features bright LED top lighting, all encased in curved glass at the front, along with a full-service rear sliding door for easy loading of the cooler. The shelving includes two adjustable chrome-plated, rust-resistant shelves, allowing you to display products of varying sizes effectively.

This unit is 5.6cu.ft., has a dimension of 27.4 x 22.8 x 26.7 inches, and weighs 145.5 pounds.

KoolMore – CDC-5C-BK 35? NSF Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser with LED Lighting – 5.6 cu. ft.

Summit Appliance Countertop Beverage Refrigeration

This countertop beverage display aims to increase product visibility and maximize impulse sales – who can resist refreshing cold drinks, especially in the warm weather. This unit has a 2.5 cubic feet capacity and uses energy-efficient LED lighting for a bright display. There are two glass shelves and larger bottom for storing taller bottles.

This display refrigerator has a heat-safe glass door finished with stainless steel trim.

Summit Appliance SCR312L Countertop Beverage Refrigeration

TECHTONGDA Countertop Display Refrigerator

This display fridge features internal LED lights to catch your customers’ eyes and get them focused on your displayed goods. Its space-saving design at just 47 x 27.5 x 34.6 inches is said to be great for convenience stores, coffee shops, and cafes.

The tempered glass keeps your products clean and provides a germ-free environment, while the sliding back doors allow for easy service. The temperature range for this case is 39.2?-50?, and it has automatic defrost and digital temperature control.

TECHTONGDA Countertop Cooling Display Case Commercial Bakery Cabinet

NewAir Large Beverage Refrigerator Cooler

Another drink cooler, this countertop fridge by NewAir features color-changing LED lights to add some flair and ambiance to your drink display. The NewAir refrigerator is large enough to hold 224 cans of soda, beer, or other beverages, and has adjustable shelves for even more product storage options.

This drink refrigerator is made of stainless steel and offers 5.72 cubic feet of storage space. It has a digital touch display for temperature control, which can be set at 37 to 65 degrees. There is also an alarm that lets you know if too much cool air is escaping in case the door is accidentally left open.

NewAir Large Beverage Refrigerator Cooler Adjustable/Removable Shelves

Commercial Restaurant Refrigerated Countertop Case

Last on our list is this 4.20cu. ft. capacity model from Cooler Depot. This case has two chrome-plated wire interior shelves that you can adjust depending on the items you want to display.

This model is stainless steel with a curved glass display. The dimensions are 28″D x 23″W x 27″H.

Cooler Depot Commercial Restaurant Refrigerated Case for Countertop

How to Choose the Best Countertop Display Fridge for Your Small Business

There are different factors in choosing the right countertop display refrigerator for your business. This includes the products you sell, location, and amount of space, to name but a few. Identifying your needs will allow you to find a suitable unit for your business.

Size

The overall size of the display refrigerator is what will take up space on your countertop. Note the item’s dimensions before choosing so you don’t end up without enough room for it.

Cubic Feet (cu. ft.)

This is the term that expresses the capacity of refrigerators – how much they can hold inside.

Layout

Seek out display units that offer easy configuration options for storing your items, such as shelves that can be adjusted.

Lighting

The light in the display is important for showing the product. White LED is the best option now. Look for units that let you change the bulbs easily without a service technician.

Visual Appeal

A clean design and nice color will attract customers and better showcase your products.

Fan Air Distribution System

This creates the best possible environment for the products by continually circulating air.

Temperature Range

The temperature range for your unit must be based on what you will display there. There are regulations for different foods, so make sure the unit can support the guidelines.

Eye-Level Display

A countertop display refrigerator optimizes the display of your products by making it easy for your customers to both see and grab the items. The unit you choose should be able to be set up at eye-level for most customers to maximize its potential for impulse sales.

Beyond the sales potential, a countertop display refrigerator also saves floor space. It is easy to restock and clean and allows you to identify your best sellers quickly.

How do display fridges work?

The countertop display refrigerator depends entirely on its fans. These fans circulate cold air within the cabinet to maintain the refrigeration of the goods. Additionally, they serve as display cabinets, as the glass front enables customers to see the products inside.

How much do countertop display refrigerators cost?

The items on our list, as well as many available from other sources, can vary in price from a few hundred dollars to over a thousand dollars. The differences in pricing are primarily due to variations in capacity among the options.

How long does a display fridge last?

Most display refrigerators are built to last for 10 to 20 years. If you have any of the other issues on this list and your fridge is more than 10 years old, just replacing it will probably save you more money in the long run. Otherwise, you may spend money on repairs for a refrigerator that is already broken.

What can you set a countertop display refrigerator on?

The countertop display fridge is an excellent addition to any café, bar, or restaurant, allowing you to exhibit a wide range of chilled items when full height or big display units are impractical. It can also be placed on a small table or the floor, although placing it on the floor removes it from eye level.

What is the most popular style of countertop display fridge?

The most popular style is the front-access countertop display refrigerator. They often feature a sliding or swinging door on the front and are used to store bottled and canned beverages as well as packaged food. These are little glass door merchandisers that are prevalent in retail settings.

