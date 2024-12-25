Countertop Display: Best Picks For Your Business

Countertop displays organize a collection of items for your customers to browse and make selections. They help boost visibility and sales, as well as keep your inventory organized.

By placing a countertop display near checkout counters, the chances of customers making impulse purchases increase dramatically. Countertop displays can also help increase brand awareness by highlighting the main features of the products that are being displayed. This can help reinforce your brand online and offline.

Countertop displays come in a wide range of sizes, styles, and materials, and only you can decide which one will best suit your business. If you are searching for countertop displays, here are a small number of styles and materials to give you an idea of what is available.

What is a Countertop Display?

A countertop display is a visually appealing presentation on a counter, typically containing smaller things offered as impulse purchases. However, counter displays can be used to display any kind of product – not necessarily just impulse buys. A countertop display, due to its compact design, can be placed in the most strategic locations in your store, coffee shop, or other business to put your goods center stage.

More so, a countertop display is an excellent technique to merchandize your items since it places your goods at the optimal height to attract the attention of customers. Counter displays at eye level will guarantee your products are seen.

Benefits of Countertop Displays

Boosts Brand: Countertop displays can enhance your brand in various ways. When positioned strategically in front of customers or visitors, these displays keep your brand at the forefront of your mind. Their versatility allows you to easily adjust your graphics and marketing messages, enabling you to create tailored displays for different target audiences. Additionally, they offer greater visibility and serve as an effective marketing tool that operates around the clock.

Convenience: Your sales tactic should be grounded on providing convenience for your customers. The reasoning is simple, if a customer can get your product with relative ease, they buy. You do not need to place additional obstacles for your customers to find your product.

Customization: Utilize stickers, signage, paint, or any other creative ideas to personalize your displays. It’s important that they stand out from other store fixtures since they are designed to highlight specific products.

Increase Revenue: Business is all about increasing revenues, and display stands for retail can influence how people buy. They help to boost in-store impulse purchases, thus putting you in a better position to capitalize on additional sales.

Low investment: Most displays come with a relatively low price tag and can potentially bring more revenue. Purchasing one or a few countertop displays to showcase products and catch customers' eyes can boost your sales and brand awareness.

Countertop Display: Best Picks For Your Business

Torched Displays Rotating Counter Display Stand

This wooden 3-tier display standby Torched Displays is not only attractive but also allows you to display a wide selection of merchandise without taking up much space. Available in wooden and Ebony finishes, this stylish stand rotates 360 degrees at its base for maximum visibility.

You can display a wide variety of merchandise on the large 4.15″ wide shelves with clear front pockets. There are 12 windowed shelves in total. The stand is 9.25” L x 9.25” W x 17” H without a header or 21” with a header.

Torched Displays Rotating Display Stand, 3 Tier 4-Sided Display Rack

SSWBasics Double-Sided Counter Top Display

This basic spring clip countertop stand is ideal for impulse purchases at the checkout counter. Keep bags of chips, pretzels, or other bagged items at your point of sale area. Or get several of these counter displays so that even more merchandise will be on center stage.

This metal stand features 32 clips and has dimensions of 9″W x 10″D x 24″ H. Weighing 12 pounds, it boasts a sleek white finish.

SSWBasics Spring Clip Countertop Rack Double-Sided Display for Checkout Counter

Mind Reader SNACKCAR Counter Display

The Mind Reader SNACKCAR is a two-tiered, 360-degree carousel display that allows users to browse through an assortment of items. Made with food-safe plastic, this unit comes in at 14 x 14. 5 inches and offers 12 slots on top and large open bottom.

Weighing just three pounds, this is a perfect countertop for small spaces and can allow users to stack almost anything. This includes disposable coffee and teacups, lids, utensils, chips, protein bars, single-serve coffee pods, and much more.

Mind Reader SNACKCAR Supreme Snack organizer, 14 x 14.5 Round, Black

MyGift Clear Glass & Brass Display Case

This countertop display box offers an attractive way to present your products. Made of brass and glass, it features six individual cubes suitable for holding jewelry, makeup, or small trinkets. The hinged top lid is equipped with a latch and a metal chain to prevent it from swinging open too far.

The approximate dimensions are 2.25 H x 9.0 W x 6.25 D inches, and it weighs 2.29 pounds.

MyGift Decorative Clear Glass & Brass Metal Frame 6 Compartment Counter Displays

Masqudo Acrylic Display Store Fixtures

The Masqudo acrylic display stand is a simple yet effective riser countertop display shelf. You can maximize your countertop space by using the 2-in-1 stand as a three or four-tier display. This design allows you to place almost any small item you want your customer to see and purchase in your store quickly.

The display is 12×9 inches and weighs 3.9 pounds. It is made from sturdy acrylic material and does not require tools for setup.

Masqudo Acrylic Store Fixtures Display Stands 2 in 1

Countertop Spinner Retail Table Top Display

This is a classic countertop spinner rack display with three tiers. The tiers are adjustable to allow you to accommodate different-sized products. There are 24 hooks and three tiers total, and the stand rotates 360 degrees.

It comes in at 2.5 pounds, and you can adjust the height up to 20.8 inches. It is made of sturdy black metal and will fit in nicely with other store fixtures.

Display Stand 2 Tier/3 Tier Countertop Spinner Rack Silver Metal for Malls, Showroom, Retail Store

FixtureDisplays Wire Rack for Counter Display

This three-shelf open-spaced display rack has room for a lot of products and is perfect for the checkout counter at convenience and retail stores or coffee shops. At eight pounds and 23 x 23 x 13.3 inches, this metal stand is sturdy, and you can remove the shelves to create more space for larger items.

These counter displays ship flat to save on shipping costs. The shelves are removable, and there are levelers to stabilize the feet so they won’t tip over on the counter.

FixtureDisplays Store Fixtures with 3 Open Shelves

Mind Reader 11 Compartment Counter Top display for Coffee

This one-piece coffee condiment organizer is made from food-safe plastic and is the perfect solution for keeping your coffee drink supplies organized and in one place. Two tiers allow you to store cups as well as sugar packets, tea bags, stirrers, and more. Alternatively, it can be used at soda fountains or other snack areas.

This counter display is 9. 8″L x 18. 19″D x 6. 57″H and weighs just 2 pounds.

Mind Reader 11 Compartment Countertop display for Coffee Shop

VIVO 3 Tray Acrylic Display Case

Showcase your baked goods with this VIVO countertop display. It consists of 3 sturdy removable shelves and one set of doors, keeping your baked goods protected and allowing for self-service when necessary.

This countertop display is made from durable, clear acrylic, so your items will have maximum visibility. The rear door locks and a key are included. VIVO offers a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty on this shelf.

VIVO 3 Tray Commercial Countertop Pastry Display with Removable Shelves

Four Tier Acrylic Riser Display Shelf with Lights

These four-shelf display units feature a unique addition: they illuminate. Offered in clear, pink, blue, or yellow lights, this shelf can showcase your desserts, jewelry, candles, or any product you wish to highlight. Additionally, you have the option to turn off the lights if preferred.

This shelf is made from durable acrylic and has a transparent step design. Each acrylic shelf is 12″ long and 3.15 “wide, the height between the two tiers is 2″, and the total height is 6.”

Acrylic Riser Clear Tiered Stand for Display with Light

What to Look for in Counter Displays

In choosing countertop displays for our recommendations, we carefully evaluate various aspects to ensure we offer options that are not only functional and aesthetically pleasing but also versatile and durable, suitable for different business and retail environments. Here’s our evaluation process, outlined with an importance scale for each factor: Display Size and Capacity: Importance: 9/10

It is essential for the countertop display to be adequately sized for the available countertop space and to have sufficient capacity to display a range of items without creating clutter. Visibility and Accessibility: Importance: 9/10

The design of the display should ensure that products are easily visible and accessible to customers, thereby improving their shopping experience. Material Quality and Durability: Importance: 8/10

Durability is key, so we look for displays made from high-quality materials that can withstand regular use. Versatility: Importance: 8/10

Displays that can hold a variety of products or can be easily modified to suit different items provide greater versatility. Design and Aesthetics: Importance: 7/10

The aesthetic appeal of the display should enhance the product presentation and align with the store’s overall design theme. Ease of Assembly and Disassembly: Importance: 7/10

Displays that are easy to set up, modify, and move are preferable, especially in dynamic retail environments. Security Features: Importance: 6/10

For high-value items, security aspects such as locking mechanisms can be important. Maintenance and Cleanability: Importance: 7/10

The display should be easy to clean and maintain, ensuring that it remains attractive and hygienic over time. Cost Efficiency: Importance: 7/10

We balance the cost against functionality and quality, aiming for options that provide good value for money. Environmental Sustainability: Importance: 6/10

Where possible, we consider environmentally friendly materials or displays that offer sustainable benefits. Brand Reputation and Customer Support: Importance: 6/10

We consider the manufacturer’s reputation for quality and the accessibility of customer support. Our goal is to recommend countertop displays that effectively showcase products, are practical for business use, and contribute positively to the retail environment.