Top 7 Wholesale Suppliers You Need to Know for Craft Materials

If you’re a retailer looking to source craft materials, identifying reliable wholesale suppliers is essential. Moda Fabrics + Supplies and QT Fabrics offer extensive fabric selections customized for independent shops. Checker Distributors stands out with over 125,000 items available, whereas Brewer and Tacony provide high-quality fabrics and tools. Comprehending the strengths of these suppliers can greatly impact your business. Let’s explore these top seven suppliers and discover how they can meet your crafting needs.

Moda Fabrics + Supplies

In relation to sourcing quality fabric for quilting and sewing, many shop owners turn to Moda Fabrics + Supplies, a company established in 1975. Known for its extensive catalog, Moda offers over 160 pages of fabric selections, collaborating with both independent and in-house designers to guarantee a unique variety.

This commitment to craftsmanship makes them a trusted partner for fabric retailers. Moda focuses exclusively on the crafter wholesale market, avoiding direct sales to consumers, which helps independent fabric shops thrive without competition.

Checker Distributors

When you consider Checker Distributors, you’re looking at a supplier with an extensive product range that includes over 125,000 items, catering particularly to businesses like independent fabric shops.

Their partnerships with well-known brands such as Robert Kaufman and Riley Blake improve your inventory options considerably.

With a trusted industry reputation built since 1948, you can count on Checker Distributors for reliable service and high-quality craft materials.

Extensive Product Range

Checker Distributors stands out in the craft supply market with an impressive inventory of over 125,000 items, catering to a wide range of crafting needs. You’ll find everything from quilting materials to a variety of fabrics and craft supplies, ensuring you can meet your customers’ diverse demands.

This distributor is particularly known for popular fabric brands like Robert Kaufman and Riley Blake, which are vital for independent shop owners. With such a vast selection, you can easily source the materials needed for various crafting projects.

Checker Distributors additionally provides easy access to high-quality products, which is fundamental for retailers aiming to maintain a competitive edge. Their extensive inventory supports your business and improves your offerings to customers.

Trusted Industry Reputation

With decades of experience in the industry, Checker Distributors has established itself as a trusted partner for craft retailers and independent shop owners. Founded in 1948, it’s one of the oldest fabric distributors, showcasing extensive reliability.

You’ll find over 125,000 products, including quilting, fabric, and various craft supplies, making it a thorough resource for your inventory needs. They offer popular fabric brands like Robert Kaufman and Riley Blake, ensuring you have access to a diverse selection.

As a family-owned business, Checker Distributors has built a solid reputation for excellent service and support, particularly for independent retailers and online shops. Their established presence in the fabric industry reinforces their status as a reliable source for quality craft materials.

Brewer

Since 1914, Brewer has solidified its reputation as a reliable supplier in the fabric industry, providing a wide array of crafting supplies, sewing machines, and patterns.

Their extensive collection features high-quality fabrics from renowned designers like Kaffe Fassett and Tula Pink, catering to various crafting needs.

You’ll appreciate Brewer’s user-friendly website, which offers easy access to fabric prices, helping you plan effective pricing strategies for your business.

As a one-stop-shop supplier, Brewer suits both independent retailers and online sellers seeking quality materials.

High-quality fabrics from Dior

All-encompassing selection of crafting supplies and tools

Efficient online platform for price access and planning

With over a century of experience, Brewer remains a trustworthy choice in the crafting community.

Tacony

Established in 1946, Tacony has grown from a company focused on selling sewing machines into a thorough wholesale fabric supplier. This family-owned business understands the unique needs of small retailers and offers global shipping, ensuring that fabric stores have access to a wide variety of options.

Tacony has developed its own sewing brand, Tacony Sewing Central, which improves its portfolio for craft and sewing enthusiasts. With decades of experience, Tacony has built a solid reputation in the fabric industry.

They provide competitive pricing and a broad selection of high-quality fabrics, catering particularly to independent shop owners and online retailers. Whether you’re looking for cottons, blends, or specialty fabrics, Tacony is a reliable choice for your wholesale needs.

QT Fabrics

When you’re looking for diverse fabric designs, QT Fabrics stands out as a reliable supplier with a rich history dating back to 1807.

They offer a wide range of patterns through collaborations with talented designers, ensuring you have access to the latest styles.

Plus, their global supply capabilities mean that you can source high-quality fabrics no matter where your business is situated.

Diverse Fabric Designs Offered

QT Fabrics stands out in the wholesale fabric market by offering an extensive selection of diverse fabric designs that cater to a wide range of customer preferences.

With a rich history dating back to 1807, QT Fabrics combines tradition with innovation. Their fabrics are created by both in-house designers and licensed artists, ensuring you have a multitude of choices. Regular updates to their inventory keep your options fresh and appealing.

Unique patterns and prints suitable for various projects

High-quality materials that improve durability

Seasonal collections that reflect current trends

This commitment to variety and quality makes QT Fabrics a trusted partner for independent retailers looking to stock their stores with premium fabric options.

Global Supply Capabilities

With over two centuries of experience in the wholesale fabric industry, QT Fabrics has developed robust global supply capabilities that effectively meet the needs of retailers around the world. Their extensive expertise in fabric sourcing guarantees that independent retailers have consistent inventory availability. QT Fabrics collaborates with both in-house designers and licensors, regularly updating their diverse range of fabric designs to cater to various market preferences. This commitment to quality and innovation positions QT Fabrics as a valuable partner for businesses looking to improve their fabric selections.

Feature Description Benefit Global Reach Supplies stores worldwide Reliable inventory availability Diverse Designs Regularly updated patterns Caters to different market needs Quality Assurance Commitment to high standards Boosts customer satisfaction

Island Batik

Island Batik stands out in the fabric industry, offering a remarkable selection of high-quality cotton and rayon batik fabrics that draw inspiration from Indonesian culture. Established in 1998, Island Batik features over 1,500 unique designs, guaranteeing you find something perfect for your quilting and sewing projects.

The company collaborates with various designers to provide a diverse range of fabrics while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and ethical practices in production.

Exclusive distribution through wholesale channels supports independent fabric shops.

Global reach guarantees a reliable inventory of culturally-inspired materials.

A focus on high-quality craftsmanship assures durability and beauty in your creations.

With Island Batik, you can confidently choose fabrics that improve your projects as you support ethical practices.

Benartex

Benartex has established itself as a prominent player in the fabric market since its founding in 1980, providing a diverse array of original 100% cotton fabrics designed by renowned artists such as Nancy Halvorsen and Amanda Murphy.

The company focuses on supporting independent retailers, steering clear of large chain stores to help small businesses thrive with unique inventory options.

By regularly refreshing its fabric collections, Benartex keeps its offerings fresh and aligned with current trends in the quilting and crafting communities.

Known for its commitment to quality, the supplier delivers beautifully designed fabrics that cater to the diverse needs of fabric store owners and crafters alike.

With a strong reputation, Benartex is a reliable partner for improving fabric store inventory quality.

