Top 7 Craft Shops in the USA You Must Visit

If you’re passionate about crafting, knowing where to shop can make all the difference. The USA is home to several top craft shops that cater to various needs and budgets. For instance, Michaels offers a vast selection of supplies, whereas JOANN Fabrics specializes in fabrics and tools. Furthermore, Blick Art Materials and Jerry’s Artarama provide high-quality options for serious artists. Each store has its unique strengths, ensuring every crafter finds the right materials. Let’s explore what each of these top shops offers.

Key Takeaways

Michaels offers a vast array of crafting products and classes, making it a premier destination for all crafting enthusiasts.

JOANN Fabrics provides an extensive selection of fabrics and specialized craft tools, perfect for fabric lovers and DIY projects.

Blick Art Materials specializes in high-quality art supplies, ideal for artists seeking professional-grade materials and fast delivery options.

Five Below features budget-friendly crafting essentials, with all items priced at $5 and under, catering to kids and hobbyists alike.

Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff offers affordable 2D art supplies and free educational resources, making it a favorite for serious artists on a budget.

Michaels: The Ultimate Crafting Destination

When you’re looking for an extensive destination for all your crafting needs, Michaels stands out as the largest arts and crafts retail chain in the United States.

This crafty shop offers a vast selection of craftsmanship products, including painting supplies, drawing materials, and seasonal décor. You’ll find everything from knitting and crochet supplies to embroidery kits, catering to both amateurs and professionals.

Michaels frequently provides in-store and online coupons, allowing you to save on your purchases. Furthermore, the store hosts various classes and workshops, including a Kids Club program that engages younger crafters.

With its strong presence across the country, Michaels aims to be your one-stop shop for completing all your creative projects efficiently.

JOANN Fabrics: Your Go-To for Fabrics and More

JOANN Fabrics stands as a prominent choice for crafters seeking a wide array of materials and supplies. With over 800 locations across the U.S., it’s a convenient craft shop USA for crafters of all levels.

You’ll find a diverse selection of quilting cotton, denim, and various fabric blends, perfect for sewing projects. Beyond fabric, JOANN offers specialized craft tools, including jewelry-making materials, scrapbooking necessities, and tie-dye kits, ensuring you have everything you need for your projects.

Their crafters website features custom pattern options, along with frequent sales and promotions. Moreover, JOANN hosts workshops and events that engage the crafting community, allowing you to learn new skills as you connect with fellow enthusiasts.

Blick Art Materials: High-Quality Supplies for Artists

Blick Art Materials serves as a leading destination for artists seeking high-quality supplies, offering a vast selection customized to both professionals and hobbyists.

With over 60 locations across the United States, including craft shops in New York, it’s easy to find crucial art materials. Their inventory features a thorough range of painting, drawing, and specialty supplies, ensuring you have everything you need.

For those shopping online, Blick emphasizes customer service with fast delivery options available through their USA crafters website. Furthermore, their craft store in Vancouver, WA, provides local access to top brands.

You can likewise explore free art lesson videos on their website, helping you refine your skills and discover new techniques, making Blick a valuable resource for any artist.

Jerry’s Artarama: A Haven for Serious Artists

When you’re serious about your art, Jerry’s Artarama stands out as a top choice for all your 2D supply needs.

With competitive pricing on a wide range of quality brands, you can stock up without overspending, whereas their user-friendly website makes it simple to locate specific materials.

Plus, you can improve your skills with free educational resources like art lesson videos, ensuring you’re always advancing your craft.

Competitive Pricing Options

For serious artists seeking quality materials without breaking the bank, Jerry’s Artarama stands out as a prime destination due to its competitive pricing options.

Here are some reasons why you should consider shopping there:

Brand Variety: You’ll find professional-grade products from well-known brands similar to those at Blick, ensuring you get quality without the premium price tag. Discount Opportunities: By signing up for emails, you can frequently access exclusive discounts, helping you save even more on your vital supplies. Educational Resources: Jerry’s offers free online art lesson videos, giving you valuable tools to improve your skills as you keep your budget intact.

With its focus on affordability and quality, Jerry’s Artarama is a smart choice for serious artists.

Diverse Art Supplies

Jerry’s Artarama serves as a thorough resource for serious artists seeking a diverse range of high-quality art supplies customized to their specific needs.

Specializing in 2D art materials, you’ll find professional-grade brands that cater to various artistic preferences. Whether you’re into painting, drawing, ceramics, or bookbinding, their extensive selection guarantees you have the right tools for your projects.

The user-friendly website simplifies navigation, allowing you to quickly locate the supplies you need. Furthermore, competitive pricing makes Jerry’s a practical choice for artists wanting quality without overspending.

Their commitment to providing premium materials means you can focus on your creativity, knowing you have access to the best resources available in the market.

Free Educational Resources

Artists looking to improve their skills can take advantage of the free educational resources offered by Jerry’s Artarama, which include a variety of art lesson videos available on their website.

These resources cater to all skill levels, making them accessible for everyone. Here are three key features you can explore:

Diverse Video Library: Access a wide range of tutorials covering techniques in painting, drawing, and more. User-Friendly Navigation: Easily find the specific resources you need with an intuitive website layout. Regular Updates: Sign up for email notifications to stay informed about new educational videos and discounts on art supplies.

With these resources, you can boost your artistry as you benefit from Jerry’s competitive pricing on high-quality materials.

Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff: Affordable Options for Art Supplies

When you’re on the hunt for affordable art supplies, Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff stands out as a reliable destination that caters to both novice and experienced creators.

Specializing in 2D art supplies, this store is perfect for anyone seeking budget-friendly materials. You’ll find organized categories like painting, drawing, ceramics, bookbinding, and paper supplies, which simplify your shopping experience.

Pricing is competitive with other major art.com retailers, ensuring you receive quality products at reasonable rates. The user-friendly website allows for quick navigation to specific items, streamlining your online shopping.

Furthermore, you can access free art lesson videos that improve your skills as you utilize the supplies you purchase. Cheap Joe’s truly makes art accessible for everyone.

Five Below: Budget-Friendly Crafting Essentials

If you’re looking for budget-friendly craft supplies, Five Below is a great option, offering a variety of items priced at $5 and under.

This store makes it easy to find affordable options for kids’ craft projects, like coloring tools and craft kits, which are perfect for family activities.

Furthermore, you’ll discover seasonal craft supplies that make it simple to celebrate holidays and events creatively without breaking the bank.

Affordable Craft Supplies

Five Below stands out as a go-to destination for those seeking affordable craft supplies, with all items priced at $5 or under.

This budget-friendly store offers a variety of vital crafting materials, making it an excellent choice for both casual hobbyists and serious crafters.

You can find:

Coloring Tools: Markers, colored pencils, and crayons for all your drawing needs. Craft Kits: Pre-packaged projects that include everything you need to create something special. DIY Project Materials: A range of items like foam sheets, beads, and stickers for personalized creations.

With locations across the U.S. and frequently updated inventory, Five Below provides convenient access to trendy and inexpensive crafting supplies, ensuring you’re always ready for your next project.

Kids’ Craft Projects

For parents seeking budget-friendly options for kids’ craft projects, Five Below offers an impressive selection of supplies and kits that cater to youthful creativity. With all items priced at $5 and under, you can easily stock up on vital crafting tools. From DIY craft kits to coloring supplies, there’s something for every child’s interest. The store frequently updates its inventory, providing fresh materials aligned with current trends. Furthermore, themed craft kits are perfect for group activities, ideal for birthday parties or school projects. Here’s a quick overview of the types of items you can find:

Item Type Price Range Purpose Craft Kits $5 Complete projects for kids Coloring Tools $1-$5 Encourage artistic expression Seasonal Items $1-$5 Crafting based on current holidays DIY Supplies $1-$5 Basic materials for creative projects

Seasonal Craft Deals

As the seasons change, so do the crafting opportunities at Five Below, where shoppers can find an array of seasonal craft deals designed to various holidays and events.

This budget-friendly store offers everything priced at $5 or under, making it an ideal destination for budget-conscious crafters.

When you visit, you can expect:

Holiday-Themed Supplies: Items personalized for Halloween, Christmas, and Easter, allowing you to create festive decorations. DIY Kits: Ready-to-use kits that include all required materials for quick and easy projects. Basic Craft Supplies: Necessities like markers, glue, and paper, perfect for spontaneous crafting without overspending.

With frequent updates to their inventory, Five Below is your go-to spot for affordable crafting needs.

ArtSupply.com: Streamlined Shopping for Artists

Though many art supply retailers overwhelm customers with countless options, ArtSupply.com stands out by offering a streamlined shopping experience customized for both amateur and professional artists.

The website focuses on high-quality art supplies, making it easy for you to find crucial materials like paint, brushes, and canvas. With a carefully curated selection, ArtSupply.com limits its stock to guarantee you’re not bogged down by excessive choices, allowing for quicker decision-making.

Its user-friendly layout facilitates efficient navigation, so you can swiftly locate specific items without frustration. Committed to enhancing your overall shopping experience, ArtSupply.com provides reliable materials for various art projects, making it a go-to destination for artists seeking convenience and quality in one place.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Most Popular Craft Stores?

When considering the most popular craft stores, Michaels stands out for its extensive selection of arts and crafts supplies.

JOANN Fabrics is a favorite for fabric and quilting needs, whereas Blick Art Materials offers professional-grade art supplies.

Hobby Lobby attracts shoppers with its diverse craft items and home decor.

Furthermore, online retailers like Craft Supply Depot provide unique products and exceptional customer service, catering to the growing demand for e-commerce in the crafting community.

Where to Shop Instead of Hobby Lobby?

If you’re looking for alternatives to Hobby Lobby, consider Michaels for a wide range of arts and crafts supplies, including seasonal decor.

JOANN Fabrics is ideal for sewing and textile projects, offering various fabrics and materials.

For higher-quality art supplies, Blick Art Materials caters to both amateurs and professionals.

If you prefer online shopping, Craft Supply Depot provides unique items and excellent customer service.

Each option serves different crafting needs effectively.

Is Michaels or Hobby Lobby Better for Crafts?

When deciding between Michaels and Hobby Lobby for crafts, consider what you need.

Michaels offers a wider variety of supplies, including seasonal decor and in-store classes, which can improve your crafting experience.

Conversely, Hobby Lobby frequently has sales and features unique home decor items.

If you’re looking for competitive pricing and religious-themed materials, Hobby Lobby might be better.

In the end, your choice depends on your specific crafting needs and preferences.

How Many People Craft in the US?

About 60% of Americans engage in some form of crafting, reflecting a significant interest in DIY projects. This translates to over 25 million households regularly participating in crafting activities, showcasing its popularity across various demographics.

The crafting industry is valued at approximately $44 billion, highlighting its economic impact. Social media platforms have additionally boosted participation by 20%, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, where around 70% report involvement in DIY and handmade projects.

Conclusion

To summarize, exploring these top craft shops across the USA can greatly improve your creative projects. Michaels offers a vast selection of supplies, whereas JOANN Fabrics specializes in diverse textiles. For artists, Blick Art Materials and Jerry’s Artarama provide high-quality options. Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff delivers value, and Five Below guarantees affordability for all crafters. Finally, ArtSupply.com streamlines your shopping experience. Each of these stores caters to different crafting needs, making them crucial destinations for enthusiasts.