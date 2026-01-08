10 Must-Visit Crafts Supply Stores for DIY Enthusiasts

If you’re a DIY enthusiast, knowing where to find quality craft supplies can improve your projects greatly. Stores like Michaels and Hobby Lobby provide a vast range of art materials and seasonal items, whereas specialty shops such as Texas Art Supply and Jerrys Artarama cater to various skill levels with unique offerings. Furthermore, sustainable options and custom services are available at places like Texas Art Asylum and Ribbons Crafts. Each store has its own strengths, making it crucial to explore what they offer.

Michaels

Michaels stands out as the largest arts and crafts supply store chain in the U.S., making it an essential destination for DIY enthusiasts.

Located conveniently at Brookhollow Shopping Center in Houston, TX, Michaels offers a vast selection of arts and crafts supplies, including art materials, scrapbook items, fabric, and yarn.

You’ll find everything you need for various hobbies, whether you’re into sewing, scrapbooking, or home decor.

Moreover, the store provides seasonal decorations for holidays like Halloween and Christmas, making it a one-stop shop for festive projects.

With a rewards program available through the Michaels app, you can access sales and coupons, enhancing your shopping experience at your local craft store near me.

Texas Art Supply

When you’re looking for a wide range of art supplies, Texas Art Supply stands out with its extensive product selection.

You’ll find over 60,000 items, including specialty papers and popular brands, all at competitive prices that make crafting affordable.

This store not just caters to seasoned artists but likewise has a dedicated section for young creators, ensuring everyone can find the right materials.

Extensive Product Selection

Texas Art Supply stands out as a premier destination for DIY enthusiasts thanks to its extensive product selection, which encompasses over 60,000 art products.

As the largest stand-alone arts and crafts store in the U.S., it offers a vast array of art supplies, from specialty papers to Blick Art Materials, a well-known brand. This art supply store caters to every skill level, ensuring that both beginners and professionals can find what they need.

You’ll discover unique and specialized art supplies often missing in larger chain craft stores, including options for kids that inspire creativity from an early age.

When searching for discount art supplies or specific arts and crafts supplies, Texas Art Supply remains a top choice, rivaling craft stores in New York, NY.

Competitive Pricing Options

For DIY enthusiasts seeking affordable art supplies, competitive pricing options at Texas Art Supply make it a standout choice. Established in the 1950s, this largest stand-alone arts and crafts store in the U.S. offers over 60,000 products at reasonable prices. You’ll find frequent discounts on name-brand items, ensuring quality without breaking the bank. Their kid-friendly supplies cater to young artists, reinforcing their commitment to value.

Here’s a quick comparison of pricing options:

Product Type Texas Art Supply Competitor Prices Specialty Papers $5.99 $8.49 Name-brand Paints $12.99 $15.99 Kid-friendly Kits $9.99 $12.99

Texas Art Asylum

Located at 1719 Live Oak St in Houston, TX, Texas Art Asylum stands out as a premier destination for DIY enthusiasts seeking both new and gently used art and craft supplies.

This unique crafts supply store offers a diverse range of unusual items, including vintage books, antiques, and doll parts, perfect for mixed media artists. Open since 2010, it emphasizes budget-friendly pricing, ensuring you can find quality painting supplies nearby without overspending.

Texas Art Asylum promotes sustainability by encouraging customers to repurpose and recycle materials in their projects. With its friendly atmosphere, it’s an inviting space for both beginners and seasoned artists.

If you’re exploring art supplies in New York or other cities, don’t miss this gem in Houston.

Jerrys Artarama – Houston

At Jerrys Artarama in Houston, you’ll find an extensive selection of art supplies customized for every level of artist, from beginners to seasoned professionals.

Located conveniently at 2201 Taylor St, the store offers everything from high-quality canvases and brushes to fundamental drawing tools, all at affordable prices.

Furthermore, their commitment to providing free art lessons on YouTube makes it an excellent resource for enhancing your skills as you shop for supplies.

Extensive Art Supplies Selection

Jerry’s Artarama in Houston stands out as a premier destination for DIY enthusiasts seeking an extensive selection of art supplies. Established in 1968, this store offers a wide variety of high-quality painting and drawing materials, catering to artists at all skill levels.

You’ll find professional-grade products, art studio furniture, and tools like easels and organizers, enhancing your creative workspace. Unlike smaller arts and crafts stores in NYC, Jerry’s Artarama focuses on diversity, ensuring you can discover exactly what you need.

Whether you’re searching for the best art stores near you or exploring options like an art supply store in Chicago, Jerry’s remains a top choice. Plus, don’t miss their free art lessons on YouTube, making art accessible for everyone.

Affordable Pricing Options

When searching for affordable art supplies, you’ll find that Jerry’s Artarama in Houston consistently delivers quality options without the hefty price tag. Established in 1968, this art supply store caters to both beginners and experienced artists. You can discover a wide range of painting and drawing materials, along with art studio furniture like easels and organizers, all at competitive prices. Regular sales and discounts improve affordability, making it easy for you to stock up. To help you further, Jerry’s likewise provides free art lessons on their YouTube channel. Here’s a quick glance at their pricing options:

Item Price Range Location Painting Supplies $5 – $100 Art Supplies LA Drawing Tools $3 – $50 Art Supplies Pittsburgh PA Studio Furniture $20 – $300 Arts and Crafts Store San Diego

Art Supply on Almeda

Art Supply on Almeda stands out as a valuable destination for DIY enthusiasts and aspiring artists in Houston, located conveniently at 5301 Almeda Rd.

This art supply store is known for its personalized customer service, ensuring you receive assistance customized to your needs. Whether you’re a beginner artist or an experienced creator, you’ll find a diverse selection of art accessories and crafting supplies to suit your projects.

The store offers name-brand drawing supplies, bookbinding materials, and media kits perfect for various creative projects. The welcoming atmosphere nurtures a supportive environment, making it easy for you to explore new techniques and gather inspiration.

Ribbons Crafts

When you visit Ribbons Crafts, you’ll immediately notice their unique ribbon selection, featuring options like grosgrain and satin for all your crafting needs.

They offer custom crafting services, allowing you to create personalized items such as hair bows and event decorations customized to your specifications.

Furthermore, with seasonal decoration supplies available, you can easily find materials to improve your projects for any occasion.

Unique Ribbon Selection

Ribbons Crafts offers an extensive and unique selection of ribbons that caters to a variety of crafting needs. Established in 1997, this store features grosgrain, satin, patterned, and specialty ribbons for every occasion.

Whether you’re crafting homecoming mums, garters, or decorations for events, you’ll find the perfect ribbon here. The store additionally specializes in custom hair bows, customized for sports teams and cheerleading, ensuring you can meet diverse customer needs.

Alongside ribbons, Ribbons Crafts provides vital DIY materials like French clips and alligator clips. If you’re searching for arts and craft supplies in New York, or an arts and crafts store in Pittsburgh, this shop stands out.

It’s your go-to craft store near me within 1 mi for quality supplies.

Custom Crafting Services

For those looking to add a personal touch to their crafting projects, Ribbons Crafts offers a variety of custom crafting services that cater to individual preferences and group needs. Established in 1997, this store specializes in custom hair bows designed for sports teams and cheerleading, ensuring you get the perfect accessory.

In addition to ribbons, they provide supplies for homecoming mums, garters, and event decorations, making it a versatile option among art supply stores in Cambridge, MA, and beyond. You can find crucial DIY materials like French clips, alligator clips, and glues here.

If you’re wondering where to buy art supplies in Bellevue or Seattle, Ribbons Crafts stands out for its quality and customer satisfaction.

Seasonal Decoration Supplies

If you’re looking to improve your seasonal celebrations, Ribbons Crafts offers an extensive range of decoration supplies that cater to various occasions throughout the year. Established in 1997, this store specializes in seasonal decoration supplies, particularly ribbons like grosgrain, satin, and patterned options. You’ll find everything you need for homecoming mums and party decorations, along with DIY materials such as clips and glues for crafting custom items.

Ribbon Type Uses Grosgrain Bows, wreaths, gift wrapping Satin Elegant decor, hair accessories Patterned Thematic decorations Specialty Unique event-specific items

Visit Ribbons Crafts or explore other craft stores in Pittsburgh PA, art supply stores in Kansas City, or art supplies in Philadelphia PA, for all your seasonal crafting needs.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby stands out as a premier destination for DIY enthusiasts, offering an extensive selection of craft supplies, home decor, and seasonal items customized to various crafting hobbies such as scrapbooking and sewing.

With frequent sales and discounts, you can find great deals on a wide range of products, making it easier to stick to your budget. The store’s extensive home decor options include various plastic plants and flowers, perfect for enhancing any crafting project.

Moreover, Hobby Lobby features a customer-friendly return policy, allowing you to return items that don’t meet your needs.

With locations nationwide, it’s a go-to spot for quality materials and inspiration, ensuring you have everything you need for your next creative endeavor.

Paper Source

Paper Source is a destination that caters to the diverse needs of DIY enthusiasts, particularly those who appreciate high-quality paper products and stationery. Known as one of the top art and craft stores in New York, it offers unique cards, gift wrap, and eco-friendly crafting materials.

If you’re wondering where to buy art supplies, this arts and craftsman store features a Paper Bar, allowing you to choose from various envelopes, colored paper, and card stock for personalized projects.

Furthermore, Paper Source hosts workshops and classes focused on paper crafting techniques, providing great opportunities to improve your skills. For anyone searching for a craft place near me or decoration stores near me, Paper Source is an ideal choice for distinctive materials and inspiration.

Merribee Needlearts & Crafts

Merribee Needlearts & Crafts stands out as a haven for those passionate about needle arts in Texas. Established in 1982, this family-owned store boasts one of the largest selections of yarns in the state.

Whether you’re into knitting, crochet, or embroidery, you’ll find a welcoming atmosphere perfect for crafting. They offer regular weekly classes and a Summer Camp for kids, making it a fantastic place to inspire younger generations.

With cozy couches for crafting, it’s an ideal spot to relax during shopping for supplies. The friendly, knowledgeable staff is dedicated to helping you find the right materials for your projects.

For those searching for art supplies in Bellevue, Washington, Merribee is a top contender among hobby shops near you.

JOANN Fabric and Crafts

When you’re looking for a reliable source for your crafting needs, JOANN Fabric and Crafts offers a vast selection of fabrics and supplies suitable for a wide range of DIY projects and seasonal decorations.

This store provides various classes and tutorials that help you learn new techniques, enhancing your crafting skills. If you’re seeking art supplies in Boston or visiting decorating shops, JOANN has what you need.

With fabric stores near you within 1 mile, it’s easy to find materials for any occasion. Furthermore, JOANN offers a discount program for students, teachers, military personnel, and healthcare workers, making crafting more accessible.

Their customer-friendly return policy guarantees hassle-free exchanges, making JOANN a top choice among craft stores in Pittsburgh.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Most Popular Craft Store?

The most popular craft store varies by location and customer needs. Michaels stands out because of its extensive range of arts and crafts supplies, appealing to a broad audience.

JOANN Fabric and Crafts is favored for its fabric selection and crafting classes. Hobby Lobby attracts shoppers with frequent sales, whereas Texas Art Supply is known for its vast inventory of art materials.

Each store has unique offerings, so your choice depends on your specific crafting interests.

Is Michaels or Hobby Lobby Better for Crafts?

When comparing Michaels and Hobby Lobby for crafts, consider your specific needs.

Michaels thrives with its extensive range of seasonal decorations and DIY project materials, making it ideal for holiday-themed crafting.

Conversely, Hobby Lobby offers a larger selection of home decor items and a customer-friendly return policy, enhancing shopping flexibility.

Both stores provide classes and workshops, but Michaels often hosts more frequent events, appealing to those who enjoy hands-on crafting experiences.

What to Buy Someone Who Likes Arts and Crafts?

If you’re looking to buy something for someone who enjoys arts and crafts, consider premium non-toxic silicone beads for trendy jewelry or keychains.

High-quality resin supplies, such as molds and pigments, can inspire custom creations.

DIY kits like diamond painting sets are great for all ages, enhancing creativity.

Personalized items, like custom tumblers or keychains made from vinyl, in addition make thoughtful gifts.

Finally, art supplies, including specialty papers and paints, are always appreciated.

Where Is the Best Place to Sell Handmade Crafts?

The best places to sell handmade crafts include online marketplaces like Etsy, which offers a vast audience, and niche sites such as Handmade at Amazon.

Local craft fairs and farmers’ markets provide direct customer interaction, enhancing brand visibility.

Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook can effectively promote your products and drive traffic to your online shop.

Consistent branding and high-quality photography are crucial for attracting buyers in any selling environment.

