12 Crafts to Make and Sell for Profit

If you’re a talented maker, you should consider starting a business. Many business owners are now successfully selling their crafts to consumers across a wide variety of areas. Whether you’re an artist, jewelry maker, or passionate about starting a pet business, there’s room for everyone to share their art with the world. We’ll walk you through how to make and sell items for profit and how to get started.

What are Some of the Best Ways to Start Your Craft Business?

Many platforms have emerged to promote crafts to make and sell for profit. Some of the best ways to get started with your own craft business include:

Sell on Etsy:

Etsy is one of the leading platforms for makers, and you can start your own Etsy store. Your own website: You can set up a website with your products to make it easy for customers to browse and buy and offer affordable shipping options.

You can set up a website with your products to make it easy for customers to browse and buy and offer affordable shipping options. Facebook marketplace: You can sell items year-round on Facebook marketplace to local customers and offer shipping options for those living further away.

Where to Sell Your Handmade Items Locally

If you’re looking to sell locally, there are many options for selling your crafts.

Craft fairs: There are many local and national craft shows across the year that bring together makers selling handmade items, especially around the holiday season.

There are many local and national craft shows across the year that bring together makers selling handmade items, especially around the holiday season. Craft store: Many boutiques and shops are emerging that bring together handmade goods for customers where you can sell items

Many boutiques and shops are emerging that bring together handmade goods for customers where you can sell items Flea markets: Local markets are always a great option if you want to make money-making crafts, as they attract a broad audience.

Where to Sell Your Homemade Crafts Online

If you’re interested in running your own business and selling handmade crafts online, there are plenty of ways to sell handmade crafts online such as:

Etsy:

For artists looking to expand their product offerings, an online marketplace like Redbubble is very useful. Have your art printed on clothing, home decor, gift items, and more.

For artists looking to expand their product offerings, an online marketplace like Redbubble is very useful. Have your art printed on clothing, home decor, gift items, and more. Craft blog: You can set up your blog to detail how you make your crafts and create a following to sell the items to.

Things You Can Sell Online and at the Market

So now that we’ve looked at where you can sell crafts, we’ll explore crafts to make and sell for profit. There are many craft ideas that you can start with, including hot crafts you can turn into a craft business with ease.

1. Handmade Jewelry

Starting your own jewelry business is one of the best ways to make extra cash since it’s a hot craft you can turn into a business.

Personalized necklaces and bracelets

Clay & wood earrings

Pressed flower earrings

Handmade jewelry is not just a craft; it’s an art form that allows for personal expression and creativity. To stand out in this popular market:

Stay on Trend : Keep up with current fashion trends and incorporate them into your designs. This includes understanding popular materials, styles, and themes. Platforms like Pinterest and Instagram are great for trend-spotting.

: Keep up with current fashion trends and incorporate them into your designs. This includes understanding popular materials, styles, and themes. Platforms like Pinterest and Instagram are great for trend-spotting. Sourcing Materials : Source high-quality and unique materials. Consider attending trade shows, using online marketplaces, or even sourcing from local suppliers. Ethical sourcing and using sustainable materials can also be a unique selling point.

: Source high-quality and unique materials. Consider attending trade shows, using online marketplaces, or even sourcing from local suppliers. Ethical sourcing and using sustainable materials can also be a unique selling point. Unique Designs : Your designs should reflect your personal touch. Customizable pieces like birthstone jewelry or personalized engravings can be particularly appealing.

: Your designs should reflect your personal touch. Customizable pieces like birthstone jewelry or personalized engravings can be particularly appealing. Packaging and Presentation: High-quality, attractive packaging can significantly enhance the perceived value of your jewelry. Consider branded boxes, velvet pouches, or eco-friendly packaging options.

2. Knitted items

Knitted handmade products tend to be best-selling crafts, especially in the winter, such as beanies or chunky knit blankets.

Hats

Blankets

Baby item kits

Knitting offers a cozy and personal touch to any product. When crafting knitted items for sale:

Seasonal Trends : Understand the seasonal nature of knitted products. Heavier items like blankets and beanies are popular in colder months. Lighter, decorative items can appeal year-round.

: Understand the seasonal nature of knitted products. Heavier items like blankets and beanies are popular in colder months. Lighter, decorative items can appeal year-round. Eco-Friendly Materials : Source sustainable and eco-friendly yarns. Organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled yarn are popular choices among environmentally conscious consumers.

: Source sustainable and eco-friendly yarns. Organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled yarn are popular choices among environmentally conscious consumers. Pattern Creation : Selling your unique knitting patterns can be an additional revenue stream. Create downloadable patterns and sell them on your website or platforms like Etsy.

: Selling your unique knitting patterns can be an additional revenue stream. Create downloadable patterns and sell them on your website or platforms like Etsy. Diverse Product Range: Expand beyond the typical scarves and hats. Home decor items like knitted cushion covers or plant hangers can attract a wider audience.

3. Hand-Stamped Items

Hand-stamped items are one of the trending crafts of this year and gaining steady popularity.

Spoons

Pet items

Keyrings

Hand-stamped items offer a personal touch that can appeal to a wide range of customers. To make your hand-stamped crafts stand out:

Quality Materials : Use high-quality metals and materials to ensure longevity. Brass, copper, and sterling silver are popular choices.

: Use high-quality metals and materials to ensure longevity. Brass, copper, and sterling silver are popular choices. Customization : Offer personalized options such as names, dates, or special messages. This can make items like keyrings, pet tags, or jewelry more meaningful.

: Offer personalized options such as names, dates, or special messages. This can make items like keyrings, pet tags, or jewelry more meaningful. Skill Development : Continuously refine your stamping technique to ensure clarity and precision in your designs. Consider attending workshops or watching online tutorials to improve your skills.

: Continuously refine your stamping technique to ensure clarity and precision in your designs. Consider attending workshops or watching online tutorials to improve your skills. Packaging and Storytelling: Use creative packaging and include a card that tells the story of the item or provides care instructions.

4. Bath Products

You can make and sell bath products at home for a profitable craft business, including products such as:

Bath bombs

DIY soap crafts

Bath product gift sets

The market for homemade bath products is booming, thanks to the growing interest in natural and organic skincare. To make your bath products successful:

Compliance with Standards : Ensure your products comply with health and safety standards. This may involve lab testing, especially for products like bath bombs and soaps.

: Ensure your products comply with health and safety standards. This may involve lab testing, especially for products like bath bombs and soaps. Unique Scents and Ingredients : Experiment with unique scents and natural ingredients. Offer a range of products to cater to different skin types and preferences.

: Experiment with unique scents and natural ingredients. Offer a range of products to cater to different skin types and preferences. Branding and Marketing : Develop a strong brand identity. Use attractive labeling and packaging to make your products gift-worthy.

: Develop a strong brand identity. Use attractive labeling and packaging to make your products gift-worthy. Online Presence: Utilize social media platforms to showcase your products. Demonstrating the making process can engage potential customers and highlight the natural ingredients and craftsmanship involved.

5. Homemade Jam, Jellies, or Preserves

Food items like homemade jam and jelly have become increasingly popular as gift ideas, including things like mix-and-match jelly and jam packs available on an Etsy shop.

Jelly

Jelly & jam-pack

Fruit preserves

To make your homemade preserves stand out:

Unique Flavor Combinations : Experiment with unique and exotic flavor combinations that set your products apart. Seasonal fruits, herbs, and even spices can be used to create distinctive flavors.

: Experiment with unique and exotic flavor combinations that set your products apart. Seasonal fruits, herbs, and even spices can be used to create distinctive flavors. Quality Ingredients : Focus on using high-quality, fresh ingredients. Locally sourced or organic fruits can add an appeal to health-conscious consumers and can be a unique selling point.

: Focus on using high-quality, fresh ingredients. Locally sourced or organic fruits can add an appeal to health-conscious consumers and can be a unique selling point. Attractive Packaging : Use attractive and functional packaging. Consider glass jars with custom labels that reflect your brand’s aesthetic. Packaging that preserves the freshness while being visually appealing can make your products more enticing.

: Use attractive and functional packaging. Consider glass jars with custom labels that reflect your brand’s aesthetic. Packaging that preserves the freshness while being visually appealing can make your products more enticing. Health and Safety Compliance : Ensure that you comply with local food safety and handling regulations. This might involve kitchen inspections, proper labeling, and adherence to preservation techniques that ensure the safety of your products.

: Ensure that you comply with local food safety and handling regulations. This might involve kitchen inspections, proper labeling, and adherence to preservation techniques that ensure the safety of your products. Marketing and Storytelling : Share the story behind your products. This could include the origin of your recipes, your passion for jam-making, or how you source your ingredients. Storytelling can create a connection with your customers and add a personal touch to your brand.

: Share the story behind your products. This could include the origin of your recipes, your passion for jam-making, or how you source your ingredients. Storytelling can create a connection with your customers and add a personal touch to your brand. Recipe Ideas and Pairings : Provide customers with recipe ideas or pairing suggestions for your jams and preserves. This not only adds value but can also inspire customers to use your products in various ways.

: Provide customers with recipe ideas or pairing suggestions for your jams and preserves. This not only adds value but can also inspire customers to use your products in various ways. Sampling and Local Markets : Offer tastings at local markets or events. Sampling is an effective way to introduce people to your products and gather immediate feedback.

: Offer tastings at local markets or events. Sampling is an effective way to introduce people to your products and gather immediate feedback. Online Sales and Subscriptions: Consider setting up an online shop. Offering subscription boxes with a selection of your preserves can be a unique way to maintain consistent sales and introduce customers to new flavors regularly.

6. Paper Crafts

Paper crafts are a great idea for a profitable business selling craft items since the materials are easy to get started with and have healthy profit margins for a crafts business.

Tissue paper flamingo

Bookmarks:

Origami art

Paper crafts offer immense versatility and creativity. Here’s some things to consider when delving into this category:

Diverse Product Range : Explore a wide range of products like greeting cards, scrapbooks, and art prints. Cater to specific themes or occasions to attract a specific audience.

: Explore a wide range of products like greeting cards, scrapbooks, and art prints. Cater to specific themes or occasions to attract a specific audience. Material Quality : Use high-quality paper materials, including recycled or specialty papers, to add a unique touch to your products.

: Use high-quality paper materials, including recycled or specialty papers, to add a unique touch to your products. Technique Mastery : Experiment with different techniques like quilling, origami, or decoupage to create distinctive and intricate designs.

: Experiment with different techniques like quilling, origami, or decoupage to create distinctive and intricate designs. Eco-Friendly Options: Consider offering eco-friendly or upcycled paper craft items, which can appeal to environmentally conscious customers.

7. Pottery

If you’re looking for creative ideas related to DIY crafts, consider selling pottery items that can be used in a home or gifted.

Bowls

Soap dishes

Mugs

Pottery combines artistry with functionality. To excel in pottery:

Unique Designs : Create unique pieces that stand out, such as custom mugs, bowls, or vases. Each piece should reflect your personal artistic style.

: Create unique pieces that stand out, such as custom mugs, bowls, or vases. Each piece should reflect your personal artistic style. Quality Craftsmanship : Focus on the quality of your work. This includes the choice of clay, glaze techniques, and the final finish.

: Focus on the quality of your work. This includes the choice of clay, glaze techniques, and the final finish. Workshops and Classes : Offering pottery workshops or classes can not only be an additional revenue stream but also a way to engage with the community and build brand loyalty.

: Offering pottery workshops or classes can not only be an additional revenue stream but also a way to engage with the community and build brand loyalty. Online Showcasing: Use platforms like Instagram to showcase your pottery process and finished products, as visuals play a significant role in attracting buyers in this craft category.

8. Mason Jar Crafts

Mason jars are easy to find at local craft stores, and there are many ways to customize and decorate them. For example, you can do seasonal holiday jars for Halloween or Christmas or create intricate designs to sell at a craft fair or sell online.

Wall planter

Fancy lights

Holiday jars

Mason jars offer a canvas for a variety of creative ideas. To capitalize on this trend:

Seasonal Themes : Create seasonal or holiday-themed jars, like Halloween or Christmas decorations, which are popular among consumers.

: Create seasonal or holiday-themed jars, like Halloween or Christmas decorations, which are popular among consumers. Functional Crafts : Focus on creating functional items like wall planters or fancy lights, which can attract a broader audience.

: Focus on creating functional items like wall planters or fancy lights, which can attract a broader audience. Customization : Offer personalized or custom-designed jars for special occasions like weddings or as home décor.

: Offer personalized or custom-designed jars for special occasions like weddings or as home décor. Sustainability: Emphasize the reusable and eco-friendly aspect of mason jar crafts in your marketing.

9. Wood Crafts

Another idea for a profitable craft business is to create a wooden decor. You can use woodworking tools to make best-selling handmade items in your own home to sell such as wooden toys, garden decor, and interior design.

Wooden toys

Birdhouses

Benches

Woodworking combines craftsmanship with creativity. When making wood crafts:

Durable and Quality Materials : Use high-quality wood that ensures durability and appeal. Consider using reclaimed or sustainably sourced wood.

: Use high-quality wood that ensures durability and appeal. Consider using reclaimed or sustainably sourced wood. Variety of Products : Expand your product range to include items like birdhouses, wooden toys, or garden decor. Each product should showcase your craftsmanship skills.

: Expand your product range to include items like birdhouses, wooden toys, or garden decor. Each product should showcase your craftsmanship skills. Custom Orders : Offer custom woodwork services for personalized home decor, which can significantly increase your product value.

: Offer custom woodwork services for personalized home decor, which can significantly increase your product value. Finish and Detailing: Pay attention to the finish and detailing of each piece. This can include painting, varnishing, or carving intricate designs.

10. Picture Frames

Many craft businesses have switched gears to items like picture frames. They are one of the top hot craft ideas that can be customized. Mosaic frames are easy crafts to sell, and you can create other unique items as DIY projects to sell using simple things like nail polish.

Palette picture frames

Mosaic picture frames

DIY folder holders

Custom picture frames can capture a significant market. To excel in this craft:

Customization Options : Offer a variety of styles like mosaic, palette, or themed frames. Personalized frames can be particularly appealing.

: Offer a variety of styles like mosaic, palette, or themed frames. Personalized frames can be particularly appealing. Quality Materials : Use materials that not only look good but also protect the pictures, like high-quality glass or acrylic.

: Use materials that not only look good but also protect the pictures, like high-quality glass or acrylic. DIY Kits : Consider offering DIY picture frame kits, which can be a fun project for customers and a unique selling point for your business.

: Consider offering DIY picture frame kits, which can be a fun project for customers and a unique selling point for your business. Workshops and Tutorials: Providing workshops or online tutorials on making custom frames can engage your audience and promote your products.

11. Home Decor Crafts

Another easy craft idea is to make home decor items. You don’t need too many tools to get started, and there are many types of products you can offer.

Scented Candles:

No Sew Pillow Cover (no sewing machine needed!)

Decorative Champagne Flutes

Home decor crafts can range from simple to sophisticated. To make your mark:

Trend Awareness : Keep up with home decor trends and incorporate them into your products, like scented candles or no-sew pillow covers.

: Keep up with home decor trends and incorporate them into your products, like scented candles or no-sew pillow covers. Quality and Aesthetics : Focus on the quality and aesthetic appeal of each item. Use materials that are durable and visually appealing.

: Focus on the quality and aesthetic appeal of each item. Use materials that are durable and visually appealing. Personalization : Offer personalized home decor items, which can be great for gifts or special occasions.

: Offer personalized home decor items, which can be great for gifts or special occasions. Packaging and Presentation: Good packaging can enhance the perceived value. Consider eco-friendly and attractive packaging options.

12. Wall Art

Wall art is one of the more profitable craft items, especially when you use platforms like Redbubble to diversify your offering by offering multiple types of wall decor. Profitable wall art ideas include:

Wall art prints:

Oversize quilt square

Basket wall art

Wall art is highly sought after for its ability to personalize spaces. To stand out:

Diverse Styles : Offer a range of styles, from prints to oversized quilt squares or basket wall art, to appeal to different tastes.

: Offer a range of styles, from prints to oversized quilt squares or basket wall art, to appeal to different tastes. Quality Reproduction : Ensure high-quality reproduction of your artwork, especially if selling prints. This includes using good quality paper and printing methods.

: Ensure high-quality reproduction of your artwork, especially if selling prints. This includes using good quality paper and printing methods. Online Galleries : Utilize online platforms like Redbubble to reach a wider audience and offer a variety of formats, from canvas prints to framed art.

: Utilize online platforms like Redbubble to reach a wider audience and offer a variety of formats, from canvas prints to framed art. Art Shows and Exhibitions: Participate in art shows or online exhibitions to showcase your work and build a reputation.

Craft Category Craft Ideas Handmade Jewelry - Personalized necklaces and bracelets - Clay & wood earrings - Pressed flower earrings Knitted Items - Hats - Blankets - Baby item kits Hand-Stamped Items - Spoons - Pet items - Keyrings Bath Products - Bath bombs - DIY soap crafts - Bath product gift sets Homemade Jam & Jellies - Jelly - Jelly & jam-pack - Fruit preserves Paper Crafts - Tissue paper flamingo - Bookmarks - Origami art Pottery - Bowls - Soap dishes - Mugs Mason Jar Crafts - Wall planter - Fancy lights - Holiday jars Wood Crafts - Wooden toys - Birdhouses - Benches Picture Frames - Palette picture frames - Mosaic picture frames - DIY folder holders Home Decor Crafts - Scented Candles - No Sew Pillow Cover (no sewing machine needed!) - Decorative Champagne Flutes Wall Art - Wall art prints - Oversize quilt square - Basket wall art

These craft ideas cover a diverse range of products that can be sold both online and at craft markets. Whether you’re interested in creating handmade jewelry, knitted items, bath products, pottery, or wood crafts, there are plenty of opportunities to start a profitable craft business. Additionally, crafting paper goods, Mason jar crafts, picture frames, home decor items, and wall art offer exciting possibilities to cater to different customer preferences. With creativity and dedication, you can turn your crafting passion into a successful venture.

Most Profitable Crafts to Sell

Are you looking to turn your crafting passion into a profitable venture? If so, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we will explore the most profitable crafts to sell, providing you with creative ideas and insights to kickstart your own craft business. Whether you excel in paper crafts, woodworking, jewelry-making, or pottery, we’ll help you discover the crafts that sell well year-round and offer tips on pricing, marketing, and building a successful brand. Get ready to unleash your creativity and embark on an exciting journey to turn your hobby into a thriving small business. Let’s dive in and explore the world of profitable crafts!

Paper Crafts: Items like greeting cards, scrapbooks, and art prints can be highly profitable, especially when they cater to specific themes or occasions.

Wooden Decor: Handcrafted wooden decor items such as shelves, signs, and home accents have a strong market demand due to their rustic and timeless appeal.

Jewelry: Handmade jewelry, especially personalized and unique pieces, can fetch higher prices and attract a dedicated customer base.

Pottery: Custom pottery pieces like bowls, mugs, and vases are sought after for their artistic value and functionality.

Unique Designs: If you have a one-of-a-kind design or craft that stands out from the mainstream, it can become a signature product that drives sales and sets your craft business apart.

Craft Fairs and Online Sales: Participating in craft fairs and selling your products online through platforms like Etsy can help increase exposure and attract more customers.

Pricing Strategy: Setting competitive yet profitable prices is essential, considering both material costs and the time and effort invested in creating the crafts.

Business License: Ensure you have the necessary licenses and paperwork to operate legally and professionally.

Customer Demand: Pay attention to customer preferences and trends to create crafts that resonate with potential buyers.

Marketing and Branding: Develop a strong brand identity and use effective marketing strategies to reach a wider audience and build customer loyalty.

Starting a craft business can be a fulfilling and financially rewarding venture, especially when you focus on creating high-quality, in-demand products that showcase your creativity and passion. By combining your crafting skills with strategic business practices, you can turn your hobby into a successful small business that generates steady profit and attracts loyal customers. Remember to continuously innovate and adapt to market demands to stay competitive and thrive in the ever-evolving crafts industry.

Where to Sell Crafts Online for Free

There are many platforms out there that offer you a path toward crafts to make and sell for profit. You can sell online for free on Facebook Marketplace. Most platforms like Etsy only charge for listings and a small commission for each item sold on the website.

Frequently Asked Questions

If I’m skilled in crafting, should I consider starting a business?

Yes, starting a craft business can be a rewarding venture for talented makers. Many business owners have found success selling their crafts in various markets, providing an opportunity to share their art with the world.

What are some of the best ways to start my craft business?

There are several effective ways to kickstart your craft business. You can set up your own store on platforms like Etsy, which is a leading marketplace for makers. Alternatively, create a website to showcase your crafts and offer affordable shipping options. Utilizing Facebook Marketplace is another option to sell items locally and reach a broad audience.

Where can I sell my handmade items locally?

If you prefer selling locally, there are several options available. You can participate in craft fairs, which are held throughout the year and bring together makers selling their handmade items, especially around the holiday season. Craft stores and boutiques that curate handmade goods are also emerging, providing opportunities for you to showcase your crafts. Additionally, flea markets are great options, attracting a diverse audience interested in unique and creative crafts.

What are some of the best places to sell my homemade crafts online?

If you’re interested in selling your crafts online, there are various platforms to explore. Etsy is a popular choice for easy ways to start selling crafts online. It has a massive user base, allowing you to make extra money and boost sales by offering affordable or free shipping in your Etsy shop. Redbubble is another useful online marketplace, especially for artists looking to expand their product offerings. Here, you can have your art printed on clothing, home decor, gift items, and more. Setting up a craft blog to detail your crafting process and build a following is also an option to sell your items.

What are some profitable crafts I can make and sell?

There is a diverse range of profitable crafts you can make and sell. Handmade jewelry, including personalized necklaces, bracelets, clay & wood earrings, and pressed flower earrings, is a top contender. Knitted items, like hats, blankets, and baby item kits, tend to be best-selling crafts, especially during the winter season. Hand-stamped items, such as creatively designed spoons, pet items, and keyrings, are currently trending and gaining popularity. Additionally, bath products like bath bombs, DIY soap crafts, and bath product gift sets are sought after by customers seeking relaxation and self-care.

Where can I sell my crafts online for free?

While some platforms may charge for listings or take a small commission for each item sold, you can sell crafts online for free on Facebook Marketplace. It provides a convenient platform to reach local customers and also offers shipping options to cater to a broader audience.

How can I make my craft business successful?

To ensure the success of your craft business, consider customer demand and create crafts that resonate with potential buyers. Set competitive yet profitable prices, taking into account material costs and the time and effort invested in crafting. Obtaining the necessary business license and paperwork is essential for operating legally and professionally. Focus on marketing and branding to build a strong identity and reach a wider audience. Continuously innovate and adapt to market trends to stay competitive and thrive in the ever-evolving crafts industry.

Conclusion: Turning Your Crafting Passion into Profitable Business

In conclusion, if you’re a talented maker with a passion for crafting, there’s a world of opportunity waiting for you to turn your hobby into a profitable business. Crafting isn’t just a pastime; it can be a fulfilling and lucrative venture. This guide has provided you with insights into the steps you can take to embark on this exciting journey.

Starting a craft business involves finding your niche, conducting market research, and creating a solid business plan. It also requires legal considerations, a dedicated workspace, and a commitment to quality craftsmanship. Selling your handmade items can be done through various channels, whether locally or online.

You can choose to sell on popular platforms like Etsy, create your own website, or tap into local markets like craft fairs and boutiques. Each option has its advantages and can help you reach different segments of your target audience.

When it comes to what you can sell, the possibilities are endless. Handmade jewelry, knitted items, hand-stamped products, bath products, and even homemade food items like jam and preserves are all viable choices. The key is to find your niche within these categories and offer unique, high-quality products.

Successful craft businesses are built on a foundation of strong branding, effective marketing, and exceptional customer service. Establishing a presence on social media, creating content through a craft blog, and collaborating with influencers can all help you grow your craft business.

While there may be challenges along the way, such as competition and marketing costs, remember that your passion and creativity are your biggest assets. Continuously learning, adapting to market trends, and staying true to your craft can lead to a thriving and profitable business.

So, if you have a talent for crafting and a desire to share your creations with the world, don’t hesitate. Take the first step toward turning your crafting passion into a successful and profitable business. With dedication and determination, you can transform your hobby into a fulfilling and financially rewarding venture.

As you embark on your craft business journey, always keep in mind that the craft market is diverse and ever-evolving. What’s most important is that you find joy and satisfaction in what you create while delivering value to your customers. Whether you’re making handmade jewelry, crafting wooden decor, or creating unique paper goods, your craft business has the potential to bring both creativity and profitability into your life. So, go ahead, unleash your creativity, and turn your crafting passion into a thriving business. The world is waiting to appreciate and cherish your handmade creations.