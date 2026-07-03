10 Current Commercial Real Estate Loan Rates You Should Know

When considering commercial real estate financing, it’s essential to understand the current loan rates, as they can greatly impact your investment decisions. For instance, multifamily loans over $6 million are currently at 5.16%, whereas those under $6 million are higher at about 5.60%. Commercial retail mortgages are around 6.07%, and SBA 504 loans vary between 5.65% and 5.93%. Each loan type presents unique rates, shaping your borrowing options and strategies. What else should you know about these rates?

Key Takeaways

Multifamily loan rates over $6 million are approximately 5.16%, with terms ranging from 7 to 30 years.

Multifamily loan rates under $6 million stand at around 5.60%, with terms typically between 5 to 10 years.

Commercial retail mortgage rates hover around 6.07%, influenced by Federal Reserve actions and perceived property risks.

SBA 504 loan rates range from 5.65% to 5.93%, with financing covering up to 90% of a property’s value.

CMBS loan rates vary from 6.07% to 6.99%, with amortization terms extending up to 30 years.

Multifamily Loan Rates Over $6 Million

When considering multifamily loans over $6 million, you’ll find that interest rates have recently stabilized around 5.16% as of December 2025.

These loans often come with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of up to 80%, making them an attractive option for investors. Typically backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, these loans provide government-supported financing, which can be beneficial.

It’s crucial to note that current commercial real estate loan rates can vary based on factors like the property’s location and your creditworthiness. Strong borrower profiles with high debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) can secure more favorable rates.

Although JPMorgan mortgage rates may fluctuate, many investors find that interest rates drop during certain economic conditions, providing opportunities for better financing terms.

Loan terms for multifamily properties usually range from 7 to 30 years, giving you flexibility in amortization schedules to align with your financial plans.

Multifamily Loan Rates Under $6 Million

Multifamily loans under $6 million are an appealing option for many investors looking to finance residential properties with five or more units. Currently, these loans offer competitive multifamily loan rates, typically around 5.60%. With a maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of up to 80%, they cater to various financing needs. The following table outlines key features of these loans:

Feature Details Interest Rate Approximately 5.60% Maximum LTV Ratio Up to 80% Loan Terms 5 to 10 years Underwriting Process Simplified Typical Property Units 5 or more

You may find that properties in high-demand areas can secure even more favorable rates, especially as mortgage rates drop. If you’re considering a multifamily investment, these loans might be the right fit, providing a straightforward path to financing your residential projects without the intricacies of vacation home mortgage rates.

Commercial Retail Mortgage Rates

As you explore financing options for commercial real estate, it’s important to grasp that commercial retail mortgage rates are distinct from those of multifamily loans. Currently, rates hover around 6.07%, influenced by recent Federal Reserve actions.

Here are some key points to evaluate:

Loan-to-Value Ratio: You can typically secure up to 75% LTV. Interest Rate Variability: Rates fluctuate based on location and your creditworthiness. Risk Factors: Retail properties often face higher rates owing to perceived risks. Debt Service Coverage Ratio: Be ready for scrutiny on your DSCR and financial stability.

If you’re looking at financing options like the Chase 30 year fixed rate today, keep an eye on market trends, as mortgage interest rates may drop, impacting your overall costs.

Comprehending these factors can help you make informed decisions in your commercial retail investments.

SBA 504 Loan Rates

If you’re considering financing for owner-occupied commercial real estate, SBA 504 loans might be worth your attention.

With current interest rates ranging from 5.65% to 5.93%, these loans offer an appealing option for your investment.

Plus, with a maximum loan amount of $5 million and terms extending up to 20 years, you can secure a significant portion of your property purchase while keeping your monthly payments manageable.

Current Interest Rates

Though many borrowers seek financing options for real estate purchases, current SBA 504 loan rates present an attractive choice for those looking to invest in fixed assets. As of December 2025, these rates range from 5.65% to 6.50%, making them competitive in the market.

Here are some key points to take into account:

Maximum loan amounts can go up to $5 million. Down payments typically range between 10% to 20%. Financing can cover up to 90% of the property’s value. Loan terms offer long-term, fixed-rate financing, which can lead to lower servicing costs.

These loans are designed particularly for purchasing fixed assets like real estate and equipment, making them a strategic choice for many investors.

Loan Features Overview

The SBA 504 loan program offers several features that make it a strong option for small business owners looking to finance their commercial real estate needs.

With fixed rates typically ranging from 5.65% to 5.93%, you can secure long-term financing at lower interest rates compared to conventional loans. You’ll need a down payment between 10% and 20%, and the maximum loan amount reaches $5 million for eligible projects.

This program is particularly designed for purchasing, building, or renovating owner-occupied commercial properties. Moreover, you can benefit from a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of up to 90%, making it an appealing choice for businesses aiming to invest in their operations during minimizing upfront costs.

Bridge Loan Rates

Bridge loan rates can vary considerably, commonly ranging from 7% to 14% as of December 2025. These loans serve as short-term, interest-only financing solutions for property acquisitions or renovations, making them a more expensive option compared to traditional long-term loans.

Here are some key features you should know:

Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio: Bridge loans typically allow up to an 80% LTV, enabling you to leverage a significant portion of your property’s value. Duration: The terms usually last from 6 months to 3 years, covering the interim period before securing permanent financing. Credit Requirements: Because of their higher risk profile, lenders often require strong borrower creditworthiness. Exit Strategy: A solid exit strategy for refinancing or selling the property is crucial for securing a bridge loan.

Understanding these elements can help you navigate your financing options more effectively.

Construction Loan Rates

When considering financing options for property development, construction loans often come into play as a specialized solution.

These loans typically range from 6.8% to 13.8% in interest rates, depending on the project particulars and your qualifications as a borrower. Usually, construction loans are short-term, with terms lasting from 1 to 3 years, particularly designed to finance construction or renovation projects.

Interest is typically charged on a draw basis, meaning you’ll only pay interest on the funds that have been disbursed, which can help manage cash flow.

Lenders assess the project’s feasibility, your experience, and the proposed budget to determine the loan terms and rates. Because of their higher risk profile, construction loans typically require a larger down payment, often around 20% to 30%.

Grasping these factors is crucial for making informed financial decisions in property development.

Fannie Mae Loan Rates

Fannie Mae loan rates present a compelling financing option for investors looking to acquire multifamily properties, especially since these rates range from 5.60% to 7.15% for fixed terms.

Here’s what you should know about Fannie Mae loans:

Loan Amounts: They range from $1,500,000 to $6,000,000, catering to small and mid-sized investments. LTV Ratio: You can finance up to 80% of your property acquisition, allowing for significant leverage. Streamlined Underwriting: The process is faster compared to traditional financing, enabling quicker approvals. Target Audience: These loans primarily serve experienced investors focusing on properties in primary and secondary markets to mitigate risk.

With these features, Fannie Mae loans can be an attractive choice for those seeking to expand their multifamily portfolios efficiently and effectively.

Freddie Mac Loan Rates

Freddie Mac loan rates offer another viable financing option for investors interested in multifamily properties, complementing the previously discussed Fannie Mae rates. These rates range from 5.93% to 6.12% for fixed terms, catering to various financing needs. Typically, loan amounts fall between $1,500,000 and $6,000,000, making them suitable for smaller multifamily investments.

Freddie Mac financing allows for loan-to-value (LTV) ratios up to 80% on purchases and 75% on refinances, making these options attractive for borrowers seeking leverage.

Furthermore, the simplified underwriting processes associated with Freddie Mac loans expedite approval for small balance loans in the multifamily sector.

Keep in mind that interest rates might vary based on overall economic conditions and your creditworthiness, which can impact the final rate you receive. Comprehending these factors can help you make informed decisions as you explore financing opportunities in the commercial real estate market.

CMBS Loan Rates

When you’re considering CMBS loan rates, you’ll find that current rates typically range from 6.07% to 6.99% for 10-year fixed terms, reflecting the performance of the properties rather than your credit history.

These loans often come with amortization terms that can stretch up to 30 years, offering potential for lower monthly payments.

Furthermore, CMBS loans accommodate various property types, including retail and hospitality, making them a flexible option for many investors.

Current Rate Ranges

CMBS loan rates currently fall within a range of 6.07% to 6.99% for a 10-year fixed rate, providing borrowers with competitive options for long-term financing.

Here are some key features of CMBS loans:

Amortization Terms: These loans often have amortization terms of up to 30 years, offering longer repayment periods. LTV Ratios: Loan-to-Value ratios can reach up to 75% on purchases and refinances, enabling substantial financing. Cash-Out Refinances: Borrowers can access equity in their properties through cash-out refinances, adding flexibility. Interest-Only Options: Some loans may offer interest-only options, reducing initial payment burdens during the loan term.

Loan Terms Overview

Comprehending the loan terms associated with CMBS loans can provide valuable insight for borrowers considering commercial real estate financing.

These loans typically feature fixed rates ranging from 6.07% to 6.99% for a 10-year term, making them attractive for long-term investments. With amortization terms extending up to 30 years, CMBS loans are well-suited for those needing extended repayment periods.

It’s crucial to recognize that Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios can reach as high as 75% for both purchases and refinances. Furthermore, cash-out refinances are permitted, offering you more liquidity.

Unlike traditional loans, the structure of CMBS loans often prioritizes the strength of the property over the borrower’s creditworthiness, which can be beneficial in securing funding.

Property Type Considerations

Selecting the right property type is crucial when considering CMBS loan rates, as these rates can vary considerably based on the asset in question. Here are some key property type considerations:

Interest Rates: Fixed rates typically range from 6.07% to 6.99%, influenced by the property type and market conditions. Amortization Terms: You can benefit from amortization periods of up to 30 years, allowing for manageable repayments. LTV Ratios: CMBS loans offer LTV ratios up to 75%, making financing accessible for many investors. Credit Considerations: Focus is on property strength rather than borrower creditworthiness, which can be advantageous if your credit isn’t ideal.

Understanding these factors will help you make informed decisions regarding your commercial property investments.

USDA 538 Loan Rates

If you’re considering financing options for multifamily housing in rural areas, USDA 538 loans might be worth your attention. These loans offer competitive interest rates ranging from 5% to 7%, making them an attractive option for eligible properties.

Designed particularly for the acquisition, construction, or rehabilitation of multifamily housing, USDA 538 loans cater to rural markets.

You can choose from loan terms extending from 10 to 30 years, providing flexibility to fit your financial strategy. Typically, a down payment of 10% to 20% is required, depending on your particular financing needs and property type.

Nevertheless, keep in mind that properties must meet certain eligibility criteria, including being located in designated rural areas, to qualify for this program.

Comprehending these key features can help you determine if a USDA 538 loan aligns with your investment goals in rural multifamily housing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Current Commercial Real Estate Loan Rates?

Current commercial real estate loan rates vary widely based on factors like property type and loan terms.

You’ll find multifamily loans over $6 million at about 5.16%, whereas bridge loans can reach up to 9.00%.

Conventional loans typically range from 6% to 10%. For SBA 504 loans, expect rates between 5% and 7%.

What Is a Typical Interest Rate on a Commercial Loan?

A typical interest rate on a commercial loan varies based on the loan type and borrower qualifications.

For conventional loans, rates usually range from 6% to 10%, whereas SBA 504 loans offer lower rates, between 5% and 7%.

Bridge loans, on the other hand, can have higher rates, from 7% to 14%.

If you’re considering multifamily loans, rates over $6 million are about 5.16%, whereas those under $6 million are around 5.60%.

Do You Have to Put 20% Down on a Commercial Loan?

You don’t always have to put 20% down on a commercial loan. Some loans, like SBA 504 loans, may allow for down payments as low as 10%.

Moreover, small balance loans under $1 million often have flexible requirements. Your creditworthiness can likewise affect the down payment needed, with stronger profiles potentially securing lower percentages.

Bridge loans typically require 10% to 20%, but terms vary by Bridge Funding and property type.

How Much Interest Is on a Commercial Loan?

The interest on a commercial loan can vary widely, typically ranging from 5% to 14%. Factors influencing this include the type of property, your creditworthiness, and specific loan terms.

Conventional loans often have rates between 6% and 10%, whereas SBA loans might be lower. Furthermore, bridge loans usually carry higher rates.

Comprehending these factors will help you estimate your potential interest costs and make informed decisions about financing your commercial property.

Conclusion

Grasping current commercial real estate loan rates is essential for making informed financing decisions. With multifamily loans and commercial mortgages varying in rates, it’s important to take into account your specific needs. Rates for SBA loans, bridge loans, and construction loans further illustrate the diverse options available. By staying informed about these rates, you can better navigate the intricacies of commercial financing, ensuring that you choose the best loan type for your investment strategy and financial situation.