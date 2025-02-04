Brand Your Products with Custom Packaging

Making a strong first impression on customers is essential for businesses aiming to differentiate themselves from the competition. Customized packaging solutions can assist businesses in reaching this objective. Consequently, it is no surprise that in recent years, the demand for custom packaging among small businesses has consistently increased.

What is Custom Packaging?

Unlike a one-size-fits-all packaging solution, custom packaging is uniquely tailored to a small business specific needs. The shape, size, materials, color, and style of the package are modified to reflect the business and to create a special buying experience. In addition to asking what custom packaging is, you should also ask what branding is in business because they go hand in hand in today’s eCommerce and shipping-centric business.

How important is custom packaging?

Growing competition means businesses have a harder time convincing prospects to buy from them. Custom packaging is an important tool to gain customer’s attention and elevate user experience. If done creatively, it can also help small business brands gain a sharp competitive edge.

Custom Packaging for Small Businesses: Key Benefits

With more businesses utilizing custom packaging to enhance their sales, is it time for you to consider this option as well? For small businesses, opting for custom retail packaging can create numerous opportunities. Let’s delve deeper into this topic.

Excellent Customer Experience

In many instances, the packaging of your product is the first glimpse customers get of your brand. With unique packaging, you can provide an excellent user experience from the get-go.

If the many unboxing videos on social media are anything to go by, customers form an opinion and a bond with a business before they have even opened their package. This makes it useful to focus on customizing packaging to boost customer experience. And don’t forget to use the best shipping tape also, as this can improve the experience.

Increased Brand Awareness with Customized Shipping Boxes

A significant challenge for businesses today is standing out in a crowded market filled with similar products. Custom packaging can help overcome this obstacle by making a distinct impression. Custom packaging not only showcases the brand but also fosters a deeper connection with customers.

Decreased Shipping Fees

Choosing customized packaging makes good sense from a cost standpoint as well. By selecting this option, businesses can avoid using larger boxes they don’t need. This is a smart idea, especially because shipping companies charge for volume in addition to the weight of the package. So, make sure to look into the cheapest place to buy boxes to lower your overall cost.

What Customizations Can Businesses Make to Their Packaging?

Businesses have numerous avenues to explore when it comes to custom packaging. With options ranging from distinctive box designs to personalized sticker designs, the possibilities for customization are vast. Here are a few options to consider:

Custom packaging options: There are numerous ways to customize boxes. You can adjust their shape, size, color, and material to align with your brand image.

Customized stickers: A cost-effective way to customize packaging is to invest in tailor-made stickers. The advantage of customized stickers is they are water-resistant, which can be useful when shipping products.

Customized rubber stamp: Another simple and inexpensive design option is to go for customized rubber stamps. The stamp can include the company logo or tagline to resonate with the customers.

Customized packaging tape: Adhesive tapes help secure the boxes, but they can also be customized to reflect the brand.

Customized bags: Customized bags can be helpful for businesses that produce sturdy products.

How do I get Custom Packaging for my Product?

Thanks to a host of business packaging solution providers, getting custom packaging for your business has become quite easy. There are many solution providers that specialize in customizing all elements of your packaging, including customized stickers, bags, and more. There are also some companies that let you design your packaging. They, in turn, take care of producing the elements for you. Let’s check out a few of them.

Best Places to Order Custom Packaging: Brand the Inside and Outside of Your Product Boxes

Packlane

Packlane offers full customization and comes with a user-friendly 3D design tool. With Packlane, you will be able to choose from four types of custom boxes: mailer box, product box, shipping box, and econoflex shipping box. Another benefit of choosing this solution provider is they ship both in the U.S. and outside.

UPrinting

UPrinting is another option for end-to-end customized packaging solutions. They specialize in customizing a number of packaging elements such as stickers, labels, boxes, bags and pouches. UPrinting also has 24/7 customer service to address questions and concerns.

Etsy

Etsy offers a range of options for custom and handmade pieces for mailers and packages. Etsy is a good place to look for cost-effective options.

Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule specializes in custom stickers. Here, you can find a range of stickers, labels, and mailers. They offer free shipping and free online proofs all over the world.

Pack Help

Pack Help meets the needs of small businesses seeking affordable custom packaging solutions. They provide low minimum order quantities, quick turnaround times, and a user-friendly online editor.

Paper Mart

On Paper Mart, you can explore a variety of custom packaging options, including boxes, bags, mailers, and tape. Their easy-to-use online design studio allows you to create your own unique packaging. Plus, with same-day shipping, you can ensure timely delivery of your products.

ShipBob

ShipBob is a 3PL provider that combines its inventory management technology with nationwide in-house fulfillment. Unlike other solution providers, ShipBob doesn’t offer custom tapes and has size limitations on boxes.

The Box Maker

The Box Maker offers custom packaging solutions such as product labels and boxes tailored for small businesses. The company operates eight locations throughout Oregon, Washington, and Arkansas.

Arka

Arka offers custom-printed packaging for small businesses. Some of the products on offer include boxes, stickers, and tape. They have a simple process that involves choosing the products, dimensions, and quantity online. Businesses can offer their artwork to Arka and receive proof in just two days.

Refine Packaging

Refine Packaging provides free quotes, complimentary design assistance, low minimum order requirements, and outstanding customer service. The company also features live chat to provide immediate support for businesses. For large orders, Refine Packaging offers appealing discounts. The completed order is delivered within 8-10 business days.

Packola

Custom Boxes & Packaging: Design and Order Online | Packola

Packola has a user-friendly interface that allows small businesses to design custom packaging in minutes. Its online design tool lets you create tailor-made mailer boxes, shipping boxes and product boxes. There are no minimum order quantities, and the site comes with live chat support.

Brand in Color

Customized Shipping Boxes for Everyone – brandINcolor

Brand in Color offers mailer boxes, shipping boxes, and even pizza boxes for customization. The minimum order count is 25 boxes, and it offers fast shipping (3 days). The company provides examples of past work for inspiration.

Custom Packaging Tips for Small Businesses

Not all businesses are aware of how to start with custom packaging. Should they opt for a comprehensive set of customized solutions, or should they take a gradual approach with a few key elements, such as custom boxes and tailored packaging supplies? Here are some tips for small business owners considering this option:

Focus on being functional: The packaging solution you choose should fit your purpose. That’s why it’s important to focus on being functional. For example, does the material of the box you’ve chosen adequately protect the product inside? It’s important to find the answer before making a business decision.

Make it personal: The whole point of customized packaging is to help businesses add a personal touch to their branding. Think of ways to make the unboxing experience special for your customers. You can add a note or use packaging to offer discounts.

Include samples: A simple way to make your packaging interesting and user-friendly is to add samples. This can be an effective promotional idea to please customers.

Do your math: If you’re trying customized packaging for the first time, it’s important you do some calculations before deciding on one solution provider.