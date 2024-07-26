cybertruck-run-business-temporarily-closes-due-to-vandalism

A Dayton, Ohio, entrepreneur who ran an ice cream business from a Tesla Cybertruck was recently forced to shut down operations due to vandalism to his vehicle.

Daniel Herres is the owner of Cyber Cream Dayton. He recently posted about the vandalism incident on his business’s Facebook page. His Facebook post read, in part, “It is with great sadness that we share with you that our ice cream truck has been significantly vandalized. The random act of violence occurred in broad daylight at our home in Bellbrook. Every window was broken, making it unsafe to operate, and unfortunately, Tesla is currently unable to replace our windows until September. We are very disappointed and regret to have to share that this means we must temporarily pause our business.”

The unique appearance and rarity of the Tesla Cybertruck likely made Herres’s business stand out in the community. This type of hook can help companies draw in customers and gain attention on a wider scale.

However, rare vehicles, equipment, and other supplies can also make it tougher for businesses when something goes wrong. Since Tesla’s Cybertruck isn’t an especially common vehicle, the parts aren’t available at your average auto repair shop. So, this business owner must wait longer than usual for replacement parts.

Unfortunately for Cyber Cream Dayton, an outdoor ice cream business only usually operates during the summer. And this waiting period will likely last for the rest of the company’s window this year.

The vandalism incident certainly is not the fault of the business owner. But issues like this can arise for businesses in all industries and with all different types of equipment. When possible, it’s a good idea to create contingency plans to keep operations going if an issue does arise. Unfortunately, when the equipment is the main location and draw of your business, creating this type of plan can be difficult, if not impossible.