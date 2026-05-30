Data Center Electricity Use Projected to Surge by 2050, EIA Reports

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, small businesses must adapt to emerging trends in energy consumption, particularly in the realm of data centers. The recent Annual Energy Outlook 2026 (AEO2026) from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlights a crucial forecast: electricity consumption by data center servers is set to dramatically increase, with significant implications for commercial building owners.

By 2050, server energy use is projected to reach between 446 billion kilowatt-hours (BkWh) and an astounding 818 BkWh. This rise emphasizes the growing importance of understanding energy consumption trends and their potential impact on operational costs. For small business owners, it calls for strategic planning around energy efficiency and technology adoption.

Electricity use in data centers accounted for about 7% of commercial sector consumption in 2025, a number expected to swell to between 22% and 33% by 2050. The increasing intensity of electricity use, measured in kilowatt-hours per square foot, could add pressure to small business expenses, especially for those operating in tech-focused sectors.

“Data center servers and associated end uses that support server operation, including space cooling and ventilation, increase commercial energy intensity,” the AEO2026 forecast indicates. This means that businesses reliant on technology must not only be mindful of their server needs but also of the energy demands for cooling and ventilation, which can be up to 2.9 times more intense than traditional spaces.

Moreover, as small businesses often operate with tighter budgets, these rising energy costs could squeeze their margins. Companies that rely heavily on data processing or cloud services may face escalating operational costs if they do not take steps to optimize their energy usage. A proactive approach can help mitigate these effects; investing in energy-efficient technologies and seeking renewable energy options could ultimately save costs in the long run.

A noteworthy concern is the rise in energy consumption due to AI services. The EIA has noted an expectation that AI servers will comprise a larger share of the installed server stock in the coming years. This trend not only highlights the importance of artificial intelligence in driving business innovation but may also elevate operational costs significantly. Small business owners should assess whether their reliance on AI technologies is justified relative to cost implications.

“Electricity consumption for space cooling in the High Electricity Demand case is expected to be 84 BkWh higher than the Counterfactual Baseline case in 2050,” according to the EIA. Such data reveals a vital consideration for small businesses planning expansions or upgrades: the need for infrastructure that accommodates both tech capabilities and energy efficiency.

Addressing these challenges could involve seeking partnerships with energy consultants who specialize in efficiency measures for commercial operations. Small businesses can also explore state and federal incentives for energy efficiency improvements, as various programs promote sustainable practices that can lead to substantial savings.

Understanding trends in electricity consumption can provide businesses with a competitive edge. As remote work and digital services become more prevalent, small business owners can leverage their insights to streamline operations. For example, by evaluating and understanding peak energy usage times, businesses can optimize their technology to run during off-peak hours, reducing costs effectively.

The AEO2026 emphasizes that future regulations and technological advancements will influence these trends, reflecting the need for small business owners to stay informed. They should remain adaptable, ready to pivot in response to changing energy landscapes and regulatory measures that shape the operational framework of their businesses.

The AEO2026 report serves as a wake-up call for small business owners to consider their energy consumption strategies. With data centers expected to consume a vastly larger share of their operational electricity by 2050, having a strategic plan in place—coupled with investment in energy efficiency—can provide the necessary resilience to face the electric demands of the future.

For further details, you can access the full Annual Energy Outlook 2026 report at EIA.