How to Start Deer Farming for Meat

Deer meat is a type of venison. Venison comes from the Latin “Venari,” which means to hunt. The term Venison also covers elk, reindeer, sika, fallow deer, and all species of farmed deer. However, the most common species of domesticated deer raised on a deer farm is the white-tailed deer.

Step-by-Step Guide to Becoming a Deer Farmer

1. Research Local Regulations for Deer Farming

Understanding the legal landscape is essential for establishing a deer farm. In the United States, the regulations governing deer farming are overseen by the Department of Agriculture and the state’s Game Commission.

Familiarizing yourself with these laws is essential to avoid any future legal difficulties. A critical hub for resources and guidelines is the North American Deer Farmers Association (NADEFA).

They offer comprehensive guides on everything from enclosure designs to ethical practices. Additionally, for nonnative species like fallow and sika deer, it’s essential to be aware that different, sometimes more stringent, regulations may be in place.

2. Learn about the Best Practices for Raising Healthy Deer

Running a deer farm isn’t simply a matter of keeping the animals contained; it’s an intricate operation that requires an understanding of the deer’s unique social structures.

Record-keeping is an essential task that requires meticulous tracking of each animal’s health, age, and breeding status. In their natural habitat, young male deer tend to gather in bachelor groups. In a deer farming operation, this instinctive behavior affects how you should organize your herd.

Understanding that adult males can become aggressive during mating seasons, despite being initially cooperative, is crucial for effective separation and management in deer farming.

During winter months or other times of scarce natural forage, you’ll need to have a backup feeding plan.

3. Gain Knowledge about Deer Farm Requirements

Infrastructure is a major factor to consider when setting up a deer farm. One of the key aspects involves creating efficient systems for food and water dispensation.

Conveniently, these systems can often be installed outside the pen, ensuring that during vulnerable periods like the mating season, there’s less need for human intervention within the enclosures.

Fencing is another critical element: not just any fence will do. It needs to be at least 8 feet in height with robust 5-inch diameter posts. Some farmers go the extra mile by wrapping wooden snow fences around the main fences, providing a visual deterrent.

In addition to these, a “squeeze chute” helps manage the deer for medical check-ups or before they’re sent off to the butcher.

4. Learn How to Breed Deer Populations Safely

In captive settings, ensuring safety is crucial, particularly during the breeding season. Although doe deer achieve high conception rates in the wild, deer farming frequently relies on artificial insemination as the preferred method.

This practice, though expensive at around $700 per procedure, offers a more controlled and safe breeding process. Alternatively, some farmers invest in a prime breeding buck despite its hefty price tag of $5,000 or more.

Understanding the brief breeding window for does—usually only about 48 hours—is critical for planning.

Subsequent feeding schedules, particularly for males who can lose up to 25% of their body weight during the rut, are also vital.

5. Create a Business Plan and Budget for Your Deer Farm

As you plan how to start a farm, consider your main costs. Two of the biggest expenses for the farm are fencing and breeding stock.

Fencing – The typical cost for a 300-foot roll of 8-foot fencing is approximately $400. Fence posts are priced at $10 and should be installed every ten feet, while gates cost around $200. Numerous farmers additionally utilize strands of electric wire at the top and bottom of the fence to discourage predators.

Breeding Stock – On one fenced acre, you can hold 2-3 adult whitetails or 1-2 elk. You can expect to pay a minimum of $1500 for a weaned doe.

6. Acquire the Necessary Land, Facilities, and Equipment

Your farm will need to be adequately equipped to function smoothly. This includes machinery like tractors, ATVs, or UTVs and trailers specifically designed for transporting deer safely.

The arrangement of the farm is crucial as well. Pens should be constructed to separate deer based on their age and sex. Additionally, a less apparent yet equally significant factor is the quality of the soil.

If you find that your land’s soil is deficient, it’s wise to conduct a soil test and then amend the ground to provide the nutrients your deer will need for grazing.

Special handling facilities, like the earlier mentioned “squeeze chutes,” are also part of essential infrastructure.

7. Develop a Marketing Strategy to Attract Customers

Lastly, but by no means least, is the challenge of marketing your deer farm. It’s imperative to identify who you’ll be selling to, be it direct consumers, retail stores, or restaurants.

Crafting an effective marketing strategy involves more than just traditional advertising; in today’s digital age, a wide variety of farming apps can facilitate almost every aspect of farm management.

Search online – there’s an app for nearly every aspect of farming. You’ll discover applications for equipment repair, chicken farming, and even for learning how to start a goat farm.

8. Implementing a Health Monitoring and Veterinary Care Plan

Establish a regular health monitoring system for your herd to prevent and quickly address diseases. Schedule regular veterinary check-ups and vaccinations. Have a plan for dealing with common deer illnesses and injuries. Ensure your handling facilities are equipped for safe and efficient veterinary care.

9. Understanding and Implementing Ethical Breeding Practices

Learn about ethical breeding practices to maintain a healthy deer population. This includes understanding genetic diversity, avoiding inbreeding, and ensuring the well-being of both dogs and bucks during the breeding season. Stay informed about best practices in deer genetics to produce a strong and healthy herd.

10. Establishing a Sustainable Feeding Program

Develop a sustainable feeding program that aligns with the nutritional needs of deer. This includes a balance of natural forage, supplemental feeds, and minerals. Understand seasonal changes in deer dietary requirements and plan your feeding schedule accordingly.

11. Navigating the Processing and Distribution of Venison

Familiarize yourself with the regulations and best practices for processing venison. Build relationships with licensed meat processors, or consider investing in your own processing facilities. Develop a strategy for marketing and distributing your venison, considering various channels like local markets, restaurants, or direct-to-consumer sales.

Why a Deer Farm?

Domesticated deer farming is a growing business in rural America; in fact, one of its fastest-growing industries involves livestock. That’s because venison is high in protein and lean meat, which is low in fat.

Are you curious about how to start deer farming without any money? In other words, do you lack the funds to raise funds or the cash to raise bucks?

The USDA has various loan programs designed to help new deer farmers get a start.

What Species of Deer are Farmed in the US?

There are four main species of deer used as farm animals or livestock in the US.

Fallow Deer and Sika Deer

Sika and Fallow deer are popular choices because of their size and beauty. Like the sika, they are smaller than their whitetail cousins and easier to handle and house. They are also nonnative animals in the US, which means they don’t live in the wild.

White-Tailed Deer

White-tailed deer live in the wild throughout the US and are also the most common type of deer used as livestock on a deer farm. Raising any species on a deer farm is challenging, and the larger species even more so in terms of handling, housing, and fencing.

Elk

Raising elk is challenging due to its size. They are powerful and agile and require as much food as cattle. In the wild, they are herd animals and, at all ages, strive to get over or through a fence to join the other animals.

Comparing Different Species of Deer for Farming

To help you make an informed choice, here is a comparison table that outlines key attributes of different deer species that are commonly farmed in the US:

Species Size Ease of Handling Typical Costs Native to the US? White-Tailed Deer Large Moderate $$$ Yes Fallow and Sika Deer Medium Easy $$ No Elk Large Challenging $$$$ Yes

Pros of Deer Farming

Fast to get to maturity

Can reproduce for up to 20 years of age

Have side uses, such as the sale of antlers, antler velvet, and hides

Often have two or more young

Cheaper to feed because they require less fodder than traditional livestock, such as cattle

Cons of Deer Farming

Fencing is expensive

Raising deer for meat is a highly regulated industry

Public negativity – an animal lover may view a deer as a pet and not as an animal that may be good to eat

Deer Diseases Farmers Should Know

There are three main diseases that can affect farmed domestic deer:

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is an ugly one. It’s a neurological malady that causes muscle wasting and death. It can affect animals at any age. It’s thought to be spread via saliva, such as through shared feed areas. There is no vaccine or cure.

(CWD) is an ugly one. It’s a neurological malady that causes muscle wasting and death. It can affect animals at any age. It’s thought to be spread via saliva, such as through shared feed areas. There is no vaccine or cure. Tuberculosis is also a killer disease. It can spread between animals within the deer herd and also between deer and cattle. An infected bovine can then affect other animals on its farm.

is also a killer disease. It can spread between animals within the deer herd and also between deer and cattle. An infected bovine can then affect other animals on its farm. Brucellosis is not common in most deer species, although it is common in Elk. It can spread in utero from the elk cow to its calf. Although there is a brucellosis vaccine for cattle, it has not been approved for use in deer herds.

Other Types of Deer Farms – The Grand Canyon Deer Farm

The Grand Canyon Deer Farm has long been a mainstay of old Route 66. The fun place is located in Williams, Arizona.

On the 10-acre Grand Canyon Deer Farm, visitors can touch and feed all the animals in this absolute animal wonderland. During your visit, you can view wallabies, llamas, bison, deer, and more, a truly unique experience.

Finding a Veterinarian

Locating a qualified veterinarian who specializes in treating deer can be a challenging task, especially if your farm’s handling facilities aren’t up to par. A deer-focused veterinarian will expect a certain level of infrastructure aimed at ensuring both human and animal safety.

It’s crucial to make sure that your facility includes specialized spaces for medical treatment and isolation, as well as effective systems to safely guide the deer into these areas.

Consult with the veterinarian on how to adapt your facilities to suit the medical needs of your herd, ensuring that you can provide a safe and efficient environment for routine check-ups and emergency situations alike.

What are Some Good Programs for Deer Farm Startups?

Colleges and Universities – Many throughout the US focus entirely on white-tailed deer production. Some of the most notable are offered at Penn State University, West Virginia University, and Miami University in Ohio.

The Zoo Keeper Program offers various programs, and you can focus on ungulates (hoofed animals).

The Deer Farm Start-Up Program – is offered through the North American Deer Farmers Association.

How Profitable is Deer Farming?

Deer farming is a significant contributor to agriculture, generating a staggering $7.9 billion in annual revenue in the United States alone.

When you break it down, the meat can be quite valuable, with white-tailed deer meat retailing for an average of $30 per pound and elk meat fetching even more at $45 per pound.

However, it’s crucial to consider the actual yield from each animal to get a realistic sense of profits. An average 100-pound doe, for example, could offer around 45 pounds of marketable meat.

This meat consists of more than just steaks; it includes a variety of cuts, such as hamburger and tenderloin, each of which may have different market values.

Understanding these economics can guide you in setting your pricing and revenue expectations.

How Much Land Do You Need for a Deer Farm?

When considering how much land you’ll need for a deer farm, the requirements are surprisingly modest. A single fenced acre can comfortably accommodate 2-3 adult white-tailed deer, making deer farming an attractive business proposition for those with limited land resources.

This efficiency in land use is why deer farming often tops the list of viable businesses to start on vacant land.

Nevertheless, the acreage needed could vary based on other factors like the availability of natural forage, the type of deer you are raising, and the need for additional facilities like birthing pens or isolation areas.

So, while a small plot may suffice, a thorough assessment of land use is indispensable for operational success.