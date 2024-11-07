Deli Case: Picks a Cut Above the Rest for Your Business

As a small business owner or an entrepreneur, making the right investment for your business can significantly enhance your operations, customer satisfaction, and bottom-line profits. A deli display case is an essential investment for those in the food industry. The right deli case can effectively merchandise bottled drinks, cold cuts, cheeses, salads, and other great items, creating an enticing display to drive impulse sales and enrich the customer experience.

Understanding the Basics of Deli Display Cases

Deli display cases, and refrigerated deli cases, are key assets in grocery stores, convenience stores, sandwich shops, bakeries, and other food service establishments. They allow businesses to display their deli items, including meat, cheese, salads, and other deli items, appealingly while maintaining the proper refrigerated environment.

These display cases are designed with different styles and capabilities to accommodate the diverse needs of businesses. Some units are specifically for displaying cold cuts, meats, and cheeses, while others can keep sushi, salads, and even baked goods at their ideal temperature. They range from large, floor-mounted units to smaller countertop styles, each designed to maximize your store’s space and display potential.

Types of Deli Display Cases

Deli display cases are typically categorized into service or self-service cases. Service cases often have a rear door or slide that allows staff to serve customers, while self-service units have customer-accessible doors, ideal for quick grab-and-go snacks or drinks.

Within these categories, you’ll discover a range of styles, such as curved glass deli cases that provide a sleek appearance and improved visibility, as well as meat display cases designed with deeper shelves to hold larger cuts of poultry, meats, and other excellent products.

Deli Display Cases: Our Picks

It’s crucial to understand that a deli case isn’t just a piece of equipment; it’s a centerpiece of any delicatessen, bakery, or café that showcases your products. The right deli case not only preserves the freshness of your food but also presents it in the most appetizing way to your customers. Functionality, aesthetics, and efficiency are the keys to selecting the perfect deli case. These factors can significantly influence customer perception and, in turn, sales. With this in mind, let’s delve into the specific criteria we use to evaluate and recommend deli cases.

Temperature Control and Consistency: Ensuring food stays at the right temperature for both safety and quality. Scale of Importance: 9/10 Size and Capacity: Adequate space for displaying a variety of products without overcrowding. Scale of Importance: 8/10 Design and Aesthetics: The case should enhance product visibility and align with the store’s design. Scale of Importance: 7/10 Shelving and Layout: Adjustable and versatile shelving to accommodate different product sizes. Scale of Importance: 7/10 Energy Efficiency: To reduce operational costs and support environmental sustainability. Scale of Importance: 6/10 Ease of Cleaning and Maintenance: Essential for hygiene and to extend the life of the case. Scale of Importance: 8/10 Durability and Build Quality: A robust construction ensures longevity and endurance in a busy setting. Scale of Importance: 8/10 Lighting: Proper lighting can enhance product appeal and attract customer attention. Scale of Importance: 6/10 Price and Value for Money: Balancing cost with features, quality, and long-term benefits. Scale of Importance: 7/10 Brand Reputation and Customer Support: Trustworthy brands and responsive customer service are essential for ensuring peace of mind. Scale of Importance: 6/10

Browse through our picks below and find the right deli case for your business:

Peak Cold Large Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case

Key features include:

Size and build: 82″D x 32.5″W x 43″H, one-door, free-standing

Capacity: 32 cubic feet

Defrost: Automatic defrost system

Control: Digital controller with adjustable temperature set point and defrost frequency

Power: Operates on 115 Volts, standard 110 V US plug, 5.9 Amps

Glass Front: Double paned, curved front showcase with sliding glass back doors

Nine adjustable, heavy-duty PVC coated shelves

Easily accessible condenser coil for cleaning and service access

Simple installation with no drain required

Certification: ETL and NSF certified

Compressor: 3/4 HP compressor

1-year parts & labor warranty, 5-year compressor part warranty

Peak Cold Large Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case

Buy on Amazon

True Curved Glass Countertop Refrigerated Deli Case

Key features include:

Size: 72″ Length x 29″ Depth x 56″ Height

Capacity: 23 cu.ft

Shelves: Two adjustable, white PVC-coated wire shelves

Lighting: Cabinet and shelf-mounted LED lighting

Glass: Double-paned, insulated and tempered curved front glass; thermal glass rear doors

Doors: Self-closing rear doors with 12-inch handles

Material: Rust-resistant stainless steel on both interior and exterior

Interior Design: Floor designed with coved corners to avoid debris accumulation

Insulation: Foamed-in-place polyurethane for better temperature retention

Levelers: Leg levelers for stability on uneven surfaces

Defrost: Automatic, time-initiated defrost system

Condenser: Rear-accessible, slide-out condenser for ease of service and cleaning

Evaporator: Coated with corrosion-resistant epoxy

True Curved Glass Countertop Refrigerated Deli Case

Buy on Amazon

Marchia 30″ Refrigerated Display Case

Key Features:

Dimensions: 31.40″ L x 23.2″ D x 27″ H

Capacity: 4.6 Cubic Feet

Refrigerant: R290

Temperature range of 33 F to 54.6 F controlled by a digital interface

Brilliant LED Lighting

110V Plug and Play Setup

2 Adjustable Shelves

Sliding Rear Doors

Elegant Curved Glass Design

Marchia 30″ Refrigerated Display Case

Buy on Amazon

PEAKCOLD Stainless Steel Small Curved Glass Deli Case

Key Features:

Size: 47.25″ W x 32.5″ D x 42.8″ H (exterior); 43.25″ W x 26.75″ D x 26.75″ H (interior)

Capacity: 18 Cubic Feet

Temperature Range: 32-43°F (0-6°C)

1/4 HP Embraco Compressor

Voltage: 115/60/1; Amps: 3.1

No plumbing required for installation

PEAKCOLD Stainless Steel Small Curved Glass Deli Case

Buy on Amazon

Xiltek 48″ All Stainless Steel Commercial Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case

Key features:

Size: 48″ Deli case with curved front glass for an attractive display

Material: All stainless steel, giving a sleek look while being durable

Mobility: Comes with heavy-duty casters for easy movement and cleaning

Installation: Simple plug installation, no plumbing required

Doors: Two doors for easy access

Refrigeration: Holds 32°F to 43°F (0°C to 6°C), using R290 Hydrocarbon refrigerant

Defrost: Automatic system for easy maintenance

Embraco Compressor, included casters

Voltage: Operates on 115 Volts

Xiltek 48″ All Stainless Steel Commercial Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case

Buy on Amazon

Cooler Depot Upright 72″ Commercial Glass Display

Key features include:

Size and build: 29″D x 72″W x 56″H, one-door, free-standing structure with a chrome finish

Capacity: Generous 23 cubic feet

Defrost: Reduces condensation through a specialized air outlet design

Lighting: Cool, bright LED lighting to highlight your products

Shelves: Three adjustable chrome-plated wire interior shelves

Glass: Straight front tempered glass for an unobstructed view of food, with side panels and rear access doors

Temperature: Uses Refrigerant R290, maintaining a consistent low temperature of 36°F~48°F

Power: Operates on 110 Volts

Certification: NSF, UL, and ETL certified

Warranty: Offers 3 years all-parts warranty, 6 years compressor warranty, and 1 month’s labor warranty

Cooler Depot Upright 72″ Commercial Glass Display

Buy on Amazon

Krollen Industrial White Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case

Key features include:

Size and build: 64-inch, three-door, countertop installation, matte black finish

Design: Solid pattern with curved glass front for attractive display

Doors: Three rear sliding doors for easy interior access

Shelves: Nine shelves for efficient product organization

Control: Digital controller for user-friendly operation

Defrost: Automatic defrost system for easy maintenance

Exterior: Durable black exterior with a 21″ deep countertop for added workspace

Lighting: Integrated LED lighting to enhance product visibility

Refrigerant: Environmentally-friendly R290 refrigerant

Power: Operates on 115 Volts with 3/5 hp

Krollen Industrial White Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case

Buy on Amazon

KoolMore 27″ Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Merchandiser

Key features:

Size: This compact and space-efficient countertop design has overall dimensions of 27.4″L x 22.8″W x 26.7″H.

Material: Constructed from durable stainless steel and double-pane tempered glass

Installation: Can be set on a countertop, table top, or as a freestanding unit

Doors: One door for access

Refrigeration: Digital temperature display and controls, temperature range 32 – 53 Fahrenheit

Defrost: Automatic defrost system for easy maintenance

Special Features: Bright LED lighting, a digital temperature display, digital controls, and programmable settings.

Shelves: Two adjustable chrome-plated rust-resistant shelves for diverse product display

Voltage: Operates on 115 Volts

KoolMore 27″ Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Merchandiser

Buy on Amazon

ROVSUN Commercial Display Refrigerator

Key features include:

Size and build: 22.4″D x 27.6″W x 27″H, two-door, stainless-steel finish, and black exterior

Capacity: Compact 4.2 cubic feet

Defrost: Automatic defrost system

Control: Digital temperature control, adjustable between 32 -53.6 ?

Power: Operates on 110 Volts

Door: Rear sliding door for easy access

Lighting: Interior LED lighting to showcase food

Shelves: Adjustable, chrome-plated glass shelves

Cooling: Air cooling system with powerful compressor for fast cooling

Design: Four-sided tempered glass for durability and visibility

Warranty: 1-year warranty

ROVSUN Commercial Display Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

KoolMore 47″ Deli Case and Meat Display

Key features include:

Size and build: 47.3″D x 32.3″W x 42.9″H, two-door, free-standing stainless-steel structure

Capacity: 18 cubic feet

Automatic defrost system

Digital temperature controls and display

Power: Operates on 115 Volts

Clear, curved glass for elegant product display

Shelves: Multi-tiered illuminated by LED lighting

Mobility: Heavy-duty rolling caster wheels for easy movement

Temperature: Maintains an optimal environment of 33°F to 40°F to preserve freshness

Certification: Complies with ETL and NSF safety and operational standards

KoolMore 47″ Deli Case and Meat Display

Buy on Amazon

Maintaining Your Deli Display Case

Once you have your ideal deli display case, it’s crucial to maintain it properly. Regular cleaning is essential to keep the glass clear, the interior hygienic, and the unit operating efficiently. Depending on your deli case’s design, you may need to defrost it periodically to prevent ice build-up that can reduce its efficiency.

When it comes to temperature and humidity, it’s important to adhere to the manufacturer’s guidelines to maintain your products in their best condition. Additionally, routine maintenance can prolong the life of your refrigerated deli case and help avoid expensive repairs.

Common Problems and Solutions for Deli Display Cases

Even top-quality deli cases can face issues. The most frequent problems include temperature fluctuations, lighting malfunctions, and condensation. Many of these can be resolved with straightforward DIY solutions, such as adjusting the temperature settings or changing light bulbs. However, there are times when professional help may be necessary. If you’re uncertain about how to address an issue, it’s always best to reach out to your supplier or a qualified technician.

FAQs

How often should I clean my deli display case?

Regular cleaning is vital. Aim to clean your display case thoroughly at least once a week, with daily spot cleaning as needed.

How can I make my deli display case more energy efficient?

Select a unit that features LED lighting, verify that the temperature is properly adjusted, and maintain the cleanliness and upkeep of the deli case.

How much does a typical deli display case cost?

The price can vary widely based on the size, brand, and features. A small, basic unit may cost around $1,000, while a large, high-end case could exceed $10,000.

Can I customize the design of my deli display case?

Many manufacturers provide customizable options regarding size, color, materials, and lighting. Be sure to consult with your supplier to discover the available possibilities.

