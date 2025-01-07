Dell Unveils New AI PC Portfolio for Enhanced Productivity Across All Environments

Dell Technologies has announced a significant transformation in its PC lineup, introducing an AI-powered portfolio designed for personal and professional productivity. The revamped portfolio spans sleek laptops, versatile desktops, and powerful workstations, unified under the Dell brand and categorized into three tiers: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max.

The updated lineup is organized to meet the diverse needs of users:

Dell : Focused on play, school, and work.

: Focused on play, school, and work. Dell Pro : Designed for professional-grade productivity.

: Designed for professional-grade productivity. Dell Pro Max: Built for maximum performance in demanding applications.

Each category offers a consistent tiering system—Base, Plus, and Premium—allowing customers to easily identify the best device for their needs.

The Dell Pro series introduces a refreshed look for professionals, emphasizing durability, sustainability, and performance. The laptops feature Intel® Core™ Ultra and AMD Ryzen™ processors with on-device AI capabilities, delivering enhanced productivity in the office, at home, or on the go.

Notable features include:

Dell Pro Premium 13/14 : Sleek and lightweight, these models offer up to 21.2 hours of battery life and a Tandem OLED display, delivering vibrant visuals with improved energy efficiency.

: Sleek and lightweight, these models offer up to 21.2 hours of battery life and a Tandem OLED display, delivering vibrant visuals with improved energy efficiency. Dell Pro Plus 13/14/16 : A scalable business laptop with configurations tailored for various workflows, featuring sustainable materials like recycled aluminum and advanced connectivity options.

: A scalable business laptop with configurations tailored for various workflows, featuring sustainable materials like recycled aluminum and advanced connectivity options. Dell Pro Desktops: Available in micro, slim, and tower form factors, these desktops bring AI-optimized performance and energy efficiency to commercial users.

The Dell Pro Max series is designed for professionals handling intensive workloads such as video rendering, AI inferencing, and large language model fine-tuning.

Key highlights:

Dell Pro Max 14/16 : Lightweight and portable, with up to NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPUs for demanding creative and analytical applications.

: Lightweight and portable, with up to NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPUs for demanding creative and analytical applications. Dell Pro Max Desktops: Scalable solutions for data analysis, architecture, and design, featuring NVIDIA RTX and AMD professional graphics options.

Dell has incorporated sustainable materials across its portfolio, including recycled aluminum, copper, and bio-based plastics. New battery technology reduces cobalt usage by up to 80%, minimizing reliance on critical minerals.

The introduction of modular components, such as USB-C ports and mainboards, enhances repairability and reduces e-waste. Dell’s modular USB-C port, for instance, is up to four times more durable than soldered alternatives, simplifying repairs and extending device lifespans.

Dell’s manageability software allows IT administrators to oversee displays, peripherals, and docks through a centralized console. Built-in protections and supply chain controls ensure robust security in an increasingly complex cyber landscape.

The company also introduced four new Copilot+ devices, blending versatility and performance for creative and everyday needs. These devices offer:

Dell 14 Plus & 2-in-1 : Compact yet flexible, catering to multitaskers.

: Compact yet flexible, catering to multitaskers. Dell 16 Plus & 2-in-1: Larger screens for traditional and creative workflows.