Deluxe to Acquire Celero Commerce, Boosting Growth in Payments Sector

Deluxe Corporation, a leader in the payments and data solutions sector, is making a significant move to bolster its offerings for small and mid-sized businesses by acquiring Celero Commerce. The $625 million deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, signals Deluxe’s strategic shift towards high-growth revenue avenues, particularly in payments and data services tailored for small businesses.

Through this acquisition, Deluxe aims to reinforce its position across various merchant processing verticals. This expansion reflects a broader trend among tech and financial service companies to enhance value propositions for small businesses, which are increasingly reliant on integrated payment and business management solutions.

“Adding Celero immediately accelerates our transformation and shifts our revenue mix decisively towards our growing Payments and Data segments,” states Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. The inclusion of Celero’s services is anticipated to bolster customer reach among key partners, such as financial institutions and independent software vendors, enhancing the overall distribution model.

For small business owners, the implications of this merger are noteworthy. Celero is recognized for its comprehensive, all-in-one suite of omnichannel payment solutions, aimed specifically at helping businesses maximize profitability through innovative technology and exceptional service. With this collaboration, Deluxe will not only expand its product offerings but also improve customer support through localized service, which can be a game-changer for small businesses that require personalized service and guidance.

A significant advantage for small businesses lies in the streamlined payment processing and business management capabilities that the combined entity will offer. The merger is expected to create a scaled merchant services business capable of processing approximately $70 billion in gross transaction volume by 2025, positioning it among the top ten non-bank merchant acquirers in the U.S. This scale enables Enhanced processing efficiencies, allowing small businesses to benefit from improved transaction rates and faster service.

Additionally, the potential for over $15 million in cost synergies within the next two years indicates financial prudence and the possibility of lower costs passed on to customers—an expansion that can enhance cash flow for many small business clients.

However, small business owners may want to be aware of two key challenges associated with this merger. First is the integration process. Historically, mergers can lead to a period of uncertainty as combined entities work through the logistics of operation. Current Celero customers may experience adjustments, and owners should monitor communication from both companies about service continuity during this transition.

Secondly, while Deluxe asserts the financial benefits and operational synergies from the merger, some small businesses may find themselves navigating new products and systems that could initially require a learning curve. As with any merger in the technology space, ambiguity surrounding service updates and changes can create short-term hurdles.

As Kevin Jones, Founder and CEO of Celero Commerce, puts it, “At Celero, we’ve always focused on helping businesses thrive through innovative technology, exceptional service, and strong strategic partnerships.” This sentiment is crucial for small and mid-sized business owners to remember as the integration unfolds: the purpose of this merger is ultimately to create a strong platform that supports their growth and operational needs.

Deluxe’s acquisition of Celero Commerce marks a pivotal moment designed to redefine how small businesses access payment solutions. For owners striving to stay competitive, it will be essential to adapt to these changes and leverage the enhanced capabilities that this partnership will introduce.

For further details on this transaction and its potential implications, you can view the original press release here.