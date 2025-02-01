Detroit Pistons and Comerica Bank Launch SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops to Support Metro Detroit Small Businesses

The Detroit Pistons and Comerica Bank have announced the launch of SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops presented by Comerica, a program designed to showcase and support 28 Michigan-based small businesses throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. Beginning January 31, participating businesses will receive brand exposure through in-arena promotions at Little Caesars Arena, as well as digital marketing support via the Pistons’ website and social media channels.

SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops is an extension of both organizations’ commitment to bolstering Metro Detroit’s small business community. This marks the second consecutive year Comerica and the Pistons have partnered to provide business owners with resources and visibility.

“The Detroit Pistons SHOP313 Small Business Platform recognizes the value and importance of small businesses in our community,” said Dave Sanabria, Detroit Pistons Vice President of Partnership Engagement. “Our partnership with Comerica Bank delivers unique opportunities to help small businesses grow and positively impact their own local neighborhoods and communities.”

During each designated game, seven small businesses will participate. Six businesses will engage directly with customers at the SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops area in the UWM District Market concourse, while one business will receive suite access, providing a business-to-business networking environment.

Additionally, all participating businesses will benefit from:

Digital signage inside Little Caesars Arena

Brand awareness through social media promotion

The SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops presented by Comerica will take place on the following dates:

Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Boston Celtics

Tuesday, March 11 vs. Washington Wizards

Friday, April 11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The first set of small businesses featured includes:

Dynamic Roofing (Carleton) – Specializing in asphalt roofing systems with over 20 years of experience.

(Carleton) – Specializing in asphalt roofing systems with over 20 years of experience. Happy Deals LLC (Detroit) – Family-owned home goods store offering quality products at discounted prices.

(Detroit) – Family-owned home goods store offering quality products at discounted prices. Rev’d Up Fun (Woodhaven) – Indoor entertainment venue featuring games, attractions, and dining.

(Woodhaven) – Indoor entertainment venue featuring games, attractions, and dining. SkinbarVII (Detroit) – High-end facial spa focused on skincare treatments using premium ingredients.

(Detroit) – High-end facial spa focused on skincare treatments using premium ingredients. Suburban Truck Driving School (Romulus) – CDL training facility preparing individuals for careers in trucking.

(Romulus) – CDL training facility preparing individuals for careers in trucking. The Alexis Company (Detroit) – Screen printing business specializing in personalized sportswear and promotional items.

(Detroit) – Screen printing business specializing in personalized sportswear and promotional items. NYX Cleaning Services, LLC (Ann Arbor) – Commercial cleaning company offering eco-friendly professional cleaning services.

“As we continue to grow and expand our small business banking services, we are committed to delivering valuable resources small businesses need to succeed and thrive,” said Meghan Storey, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Michigan Director of Small Business Banking. “Working with the Detroit Pistons and the team’s SHOP313 Small Business Platform creates new opportunities for us to assist business owners and entrepreneurs as they work to raise their visibility, viability and future success.”