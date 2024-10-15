DHL Express Announces 2025 Price Adjustments for U.S. Customers

Small businesses and entrepreneurs who use DHL Express to ship packages can expect to pay a bit more for that service at the beginning of next year. DHL Express has announced a 5.9% general average shipment price increase for U.S. account holders, effective January 1, 2025.

In addition to the price adjustment, a limited number of services and surcharges will also be modified.

DHL Express adjusts its prices annually, taking into account various factors such as inflation, currency fluctuations, and administrative costs associated with regulatory and security measures.

These regulations are regularly updated by national and international authorities in the over 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves.

The specific price adjustments will vary depending on local conditions in each country.