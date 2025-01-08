DHL Survey Highlights Key Challenges and Opportunities in 2025

A new survey by DHL Express reveals a mixed outlook for U.S. small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) heading into 2025, with optimism about growth tempered by concerns over regulatory shifts and global market volatility. The survey, which gathered responses from hundreds of SMEs nationwide, outlines the key challenges, priorities, and opportunities businesses face in the year ahead.

The majority of SMEs expressed confidence in their prospects for 2025, with 67% expecting better performance compared to 2024. Only 6% anticipate a decline in performance. Despite this optimistic outlook, businesses remain wary of potential disruptions from external factors, including regulatory and policy changes as well as global market instability.

When asked about their biggest challenges, 36% of respondents identified regulatory and policy changes as a significant hurdle, matching the percentage concerned about global market volatility. Both factors are expected to heavily influence strategic planning and operational stability in 2025.

The survey highlights that trade regulations are a particular area of concern, with 67% of businesses ranking them as the most important regulatory factor to monitor in the coming year.

SMEs see the greatest potential for growth in expanding into new markets, cited by 40% of respondents as their top opportunity. Economic improvements (31%) and the adoption of new technologies (14%) were also identified as key drivers of growth.

This focus on market expansion underscores a continued interest in broadening reach and tapping into new customer bases despite ongoing global uncertainties.

Businesses are divided on how regulatory and policy changes will affect their operations. While 24% expect negative impacts on growth, 20% believe these changes could present positive opportunities. However, 40% are still evaluating the potential consequences, reflecting widespread uncertainty as companies await further clarity.

To address these shifts, 30% of SMEs plan to make minor adjustments to their strategies, while 13% are prepared for significant overhauls. Still, 38% remain undecided as they assess the situation.