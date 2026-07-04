Digital Commerce and AI Drive 2.4% Growth in Global Economy, Says Visa

In a landscape where rising costs are squeezing household budgets, small business owners may find a silver lining in the latest economic insights from Visa. According to the Visa Business and Economic Insights’ (VBEI) 2026 Midyear Global Economic Outlook, the global economy is projected to grow by 2.4% this year, driven by a surge in business investments, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and clean energy. This analysis offers a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges that small business owners must address as they navigate the evolving marketplace.

“Consumers are finding more ways to compare prices and stretch their budgets, helping to keep inflation in check,” notes Wayne Best, Visa’s chief economist. This adaptability in consumer spending is crucial for small businesses, which can leverage these trends to remain competitive.

Discretionary spending, a key indicator for small business revenues, has shown resilience despite increasing costs. Many consumers are now adjusting their purchasing behavior, opting to seek out deals and discounts rather than cutting back entirely. As small business owners know, this shift toward value-seeking behavior can create opportunities for targeted marketing and enhanced customer engagement strategies.

Digital commerce has played a vital role in this economic environment. Visa’s data reveals that online shopping in smaller cities has surged, rising from approximately 31% to 56% since before the pandemic. This trend creates an essential opportunity for small businesses looking to expand their digital presence. Establishing an effective online store can enhance visibility and attract deal-seeking consumers, which is particularly vital for those operating in less urban areas.

Moreover, as online shopping becomes more entrenched, businesses in smaller markets are witnessing increased competition and a stabilizing impact on prices. For small business owners, this presents a dual challenge: staying relevant amidst growing competition while also ensuring pricing strategies remain attractive to consumers. Embracing digital tools to streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and facilitate seamless transactions can position small businesses favorably in this virtual marketplace.

A general wave of industrial investment is also boosting economic growth. The report indicates that the U.S., EU, and China have entered a strong industrial investment cycle, particularly in technology-driven initiatives. This broad investment enhances supply chain resilience, which is critical for small businesses that may depend on reliable supply channels. Small business owners should consider how they can take advantage of emerging investment trends such as collaboration with technology partners or seeking funding opportunities focused on innovation.

However, the landscape is not without challenges. While discretionary spending is holding steady, inflationary pressures persist, especially in energy costs. Small business owners must remain wary of these trends, as rising operational costs can impact profitability. Monitoring expenses and exploring cost-saving measures, such as energy-efficient practices, can help maintain margins in the face of these pressures.

Additionally, as digital commerce evolves, the need for adequate cybersecurity measures becomes paramount. Small business owners must protect customer data and transactions to sustain trust and loyalty. Investing in reliable cyber protections not only safeguards operations but also reassures customers that their information is secure, a growing concern among online shoppers.

The VBEI report underscores that while consumers are adapting rather than retreating from spending, the future remains uncertain. “This also marks a softer starting point than earlier in the decade, which should limit how high prices ultimately climb,” Best notes, implying that consumer sentiment could pivot quickly depending on broader economic conditions.

Overall, small business owners have the unique opportunity to leverage digital commerce growth, increasing investment trends, and shifting consumer behaviors to foster resilience and enhance their market position. Adapting to this changing landscape requires an aggressive embrace of technology, strategic marketing, and a vigilant eye on costs. Sustaining growth in this environment hinges on a small business’s ability to evolve alongside consumer preferences and economic realities.

To access the full report, visit Visa’s release here.